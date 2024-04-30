Averett University Partners with Danville Police Department for G.R.E.A.T. Program

Posted on April 30th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC), in partnership with The Danville Police Department (DPD), held a G.R.E.A.T. Program graduation ceremony for DPD’s 11 new officers Friday, April 26.

Grass Roots Empowerment and Action Training (G.R.E.A.T.) comprises a comprehensive four-week program blending classroom sessions, interactive workshops and hands-on real-world training. This holistic approach equips new officers with a deep understanding of the rich history and unique needs of the Danville community. Through this immersive experience, officers gain invaluable insights and skills essential for effectively serving and engaging with the diverse communities they protect and serve.

The ceremony, held in the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at the University’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, recognized the outstanding work and contributions to the City of Danville by Officers Marlene E. Carlson, Chanston K. Cobbs, Kinsey A. Deering, Steven A. Dennis, Matthew P. Donegan-Cheney, Qadir J. Ferguson, Recardo R. Ford, Christopher M. Hodnett, Darius D. Hutchings, Hailey M. Sanchez and Monica R. Sanchez, as they begin their career.

During the graduation ceremony, officers showcased two recent projects completed within the city. At the Department of Social Services, officers spearheaded a room renovation project tailored for children either in or entering the foster care program. This initiative encompassed painting the room and furnishing it with new furniture, toys, a television and a gaming system to enhance the children’s environment. The second project established vibrant community gardens at New Ingram Heights Apartments and Pleasant View Apartments, offering residents serene spaces to relish. These gardens were adorned with an array of vegetables including cucumber, squash, as well as mustard and collard greens, fostering a sense of community and promoting sustainable living.Top of Form

The programs were made possible in part by participation by the following sponsors: Lowe’s Home Improvement, Salvation Army, Averett University, PIP Printing and The Home Depot.

Averett hosted many of the G.R.E.A.T. Program’s meetings on the University’s Main, Riverview and North campuses in Danville. Multiple Averett employees served as session leaders during the four-week program, including University administration, faculty, staff and members of the CCECC.