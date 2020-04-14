Averett University Sophomore named a 2020-2021 Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellow

Posted on April 14th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Averett University student Morgann Dills was recently named as one of the 2020-2021 Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellows – the third consecutive Averett student to participate in the program.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is hosted by Campus Compact, a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education, of which Averett is a member of the Virginia chapter. The yearlong fellowship supports students who are community focused and work to find solutions to challenges facing their communities.

As an Averett Bonner Leader since January 2018, Morgann serves at Forest Hills Elementary School as a teaching assistant in one of the second grade classrooms. In that role, she helps facilitate classroom activities for the students, builds relationships with the students to help build a positive environment and serves as a role model for the students.

Dills is from Bedford, Va., and said she developed a passion for advocating for students with special needs while in kindergarten.

“I was placed in an integrated classroom with students who had physical, mental and learning disabilities. As one of those students with a learning disability, specifically Dyslexia, I struggled alongside my classmates. I constantly had trouble learning, but one thing I did not have trouble with was making friends with students with or without a disability,” Dills said.

Dills is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education with a focus on special education programming and curriculum design. She is also a member of the Averett women’s soccer team and involved in Averett’s Student Athletic Advisory Council.

“In all Morgann does, she is compassionate, empathetic and truly cares about others and is passionate about developing interpersonal relationships with others, which will serve her very well,” said Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks.

The fellowship is named in honor of Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, and is supported by the KPMG Foundation. The 2020 fellowship class consists of 290 students from the United States and Mexico, the largest group of Newman Civic Fellows to date.