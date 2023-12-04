Averett University to Freeze Tuition for the 2024-25 Academic Year

Posted on December 4th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

Averett University has announced that it will freeze tuition for all undergraduate and graduate programs for the 2024-25 academic year. This move keeps costs the same as the 2023-24 academic year.

“There are many reasons that Averett University is a great place to further one’s education, and affordability is often at the top of the list,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “We know how challenging the costs of a high-quality higher education can be to many of our students and their families, and we have worked very hard to be able to offer this tuition freeze. It will allow even more individuals the ability to receive an education that will transform their lives, positioning them for successful careers and leadership roles after graduation.”

Financial competitiveness has long been a focus of Averett University under Dr. Franks. Averett’s last tuition increase, for the 2022-23 academic year, was just two percent. In terms of similar and cohort colleges and universities in the region, Averett continues to be a leader in affordability.

Averett’s reputation is growing. In the most recent rankings with U.S. News & World Report, Averett was named No. 15 on the “2024 Best Regional Colleges in the South” list – its highest spot on the list in four years. The University also maintained its position as the No. 12 southern regional college for best value – the only Virginia school included. Additionally, Averett made the list for upward social mobility of its graduates.