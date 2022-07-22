Averett University’s Main Campus Illuminated in Landscape Lighting Event

Posted on July 22nd, 2022 by Matt Bell

At the culmination of its annual summit Thursday evening, Sterling Lighting illuminated various parts of Averett University’s Main Campus with landscape lighting.

Averett served as host to the summit Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22. Summit participants were divided into three teams and instructed to use landscape lighting resources supplied by Sterling to illuminate the University’s Main Hall, Jordan Commons area and Student Center lawn. The teams were comprised of landscape lighting experts from across North America.

The illumination event was open to public viewing Thursday evening. The work not only showcased different areas of campus in a new way, but also provided the University with new ideas for future landscaping.

Additional photos from Thursday night’s illumination can be viewed by clicking here.