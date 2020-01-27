Averett Welcomes First-Ever Master of Science in Nursing Degree Students

Posted on January 27th, 2020 by Cassie Jones

The Averett University School of Nursing this month welcomed 11 new graduate students, marking its inaugural class for the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree. The students, all of whom hail from Virginia and North Carolina and already hold nursing degrees, bring decades of health care and life experience to the Averett classroom.

The MSN cohort will work toward certification as Family Nurse Practitioners (FNP), allowing them to work with greater autonomy and to serve as primary health care providers for patients. With the ability to provide generalized, family-focused care and write prescriptions, FNPs are particularly valuable in underserved, rural areas where physicians may be scarce.

With years of service ranging from three years in the health care industry to more than 25, the graduate class of 2021 includes three retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces, three Averett alumni and a former TV weather anchor. Their current areas of specialty include labor and delivery, ICU, home health and emergency services.

At least one already has plans to continue at Averett and pursue her Emergency Nurse Practitioner (ENP) certification, an advanced area of study available to nurses holding a master’s degree. Averett University is one of only 13 schools in the nation to offer an ENP program. ENPs are highly sought after professionals qualified to work in emergency rooms and urgent care facilities, providing care for acute and critical illnesses, serious trauma and injuries.

The School of Nursing announced its new graduate programs last summer. Three classes for the master’s degree and two for the ENP certification open this year. The school is currently accepting applications for cohorts that being in May and August. Learn more at averett.edu/nursegreatly.