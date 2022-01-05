Averett’s Nixon, Shropshire selected to attend upcoming NCAA Division III Student Immersion Program

Posted on January 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University senior student-athletes Chase Nixon and Sarah Shropshire were selected for 2022 NCAA Division III Student Immersion Program, which will be held Jan. 19-22 in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Convention in Indianapolis.

Nixon and Shropshire, who played football and volleyball, respectively, were among the 40 selected nationally for this year’s program, which is designed for ethnic minority students who have an interest in careers in Division III athletics coaching and/or administration. Those selected attend the convention and are exposed to Division III programming and the governance process. According to the NCAA, the goal of the program is “to build a pipeline of talented ethnic minority candidates, with an interest in Division III coaching and/or administration, in an effort to ultimately diversify the division.”

“I believe that the Student Immersion Program will help me gain knowledge and experience from successful professionals in the collegiate athletics department,” Nixon said. “I’m extremely grateful to be able to network and connect with like-minded individuals. The convention will help solidify my plans after graduation.”

Shropshire is also looking forward to attending the workshop.

“I am looking forward to the opportunities and learning that will come from attending the Student Immersion Program,” she said. “The connections that could arise will help set up future endeavors wherever my career in athletics may take me.”

Nixon and Shropshire are the fifth and sixth Averett student-athletes selected for the program, which was created in 2015. They join Rosa Morales, Ka’seim Black , Madison Dadez and Adriana Perez as attendees of the program in recent years.

This article originally appeared on AverettCougars.com, and can be found here.