Catalyst for Future Growth: Career Fair, Graduate School Expo Held this Week

Posted on November 18th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University students participated in a career fair and graduate school expo Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Carrington Gym.

Students had the opportunity to explore job openings, internship opportunities and graduate school opportunities for those wishing to continue their education.

Averett’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) prepared students ahead of Tuesday’s fair by offering resume assistance, mock interviews, professional headshots and advice to prepare for the future.

“What happened here today with the Career Fair and Graduate School Expo will serve as a catalyst for future growth as Averett students prepare to leave the university and either join the workforce or continue their education. This wouldn’t be possible without strong partnerships within the community, our alumni and businesses throughout the mid-Atlantic. We are proud to see our students gain jobs and take Averett throughout the Dan River Region, Virginia and across the world,” said Dean of Engaged Learning and Executive Director of the CCECC Dr. Billy Wooten.