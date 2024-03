Posted on March 18th, 2024 by Travis Dix



It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury. As per our earlier post, Dr. Hanbury was reported missing, and an active investigation was underway to locate him. We received confirmation of his passing from his family this afternoon.

On behalf of the entire Averett University community, we send our affection, condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact.