Seniors Participate in Annual Pinning Tradition at Averett

Posted on September 25th, 2020 by Matt Bell

The rain nor a pandemic could prevent Averett seniors from participating in a time-honored tradition of Senior Pinning.

“No drizzle will stop us. Here we are all spread out and masked up, just the way careful, smart and caring people should be in these historic and challenging times,” Franks said. “The kind of resourcefulness and adaptability we all need in these days dealing with COVID and racial justice issues, that is exactly what you’ve already demonstrated.”

Nearly 80 seniors, graduating in December 2020 or May 2021, lined up in the rain on Thursday, Sept. 24, to receive their senior pins in a slightly modified ceremony on Daly Field inside the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on Averett’s North Campus.

Aviation student Ricardo Roman from Atlantic City, N.J., said the ceremony was special to him because it is a first-time honor for his family.

“It was really exciting. It’s a shame it was raining but other than that it was a great time. I wish my parents could have been here… one thing I would tell my parents if they were here is I got one of my checkmarks done – getting through college. It’s almost complete,” Roman said.

A first-generation college student, Roman said his parents immigrated to the United States, where he was born and raised.

“I’m a first-generation American. Mom is from Honduras, and Dad from the Dominican Republic,” he said. “This really is the land of opportunity. I want people to know that. From the person that I am and the place I am from, it truly is a blessing to have the opportunity I’ve had at Averett.”

After graduating, Roman plans to pursue a job with a major airline.

During the ceremony, Averett Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success Dr. Timothy Fulop called each student by name as they stepped forward to receive their pin. One faculty or staff member was chosen by each of the seniors for impacting their college life, and was asked to stand as their name was called, as well. Traditionally, those faculty and staff honorees place the pin on the senior who selected them, but in this age of social distancing, students returned to their seats and pinned themselves.

Director of Alumni Relations Dan Hayes ’92 told those in attendance the senior pinning tradition began in the fall of 1991 when he was beginning his senior year at Averett. He began his speech by encouraging students to always explore opportunities available to them.

He told the seniors they have a commitment and responsibility to share the traditions with the students in the upcoming classes, encourage them and to give back to them and the University.

“We’re all so proud of you and what you mean to Averett,’” Hayes said.