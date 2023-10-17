AVERETT UNIVERSITY/CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT EDUCATIONAL BENEFIT PROGRAM

A ll eligible Caesar’s employees may utilize their tuition benefits to take up to 21 undergraduate hours, or 15 graduate hours, per year at Averett University with no out of pocket cost for tuition or fees!

The only cost to Caesar’s employees are the cost of books.

Furthermore, Averett University offers deferred billing – this means you do not pay until after the course is over and you have submitted your paperwork for tuition reimbursement from Caesars!

Best of all, these degree programs are asynchronous and all online! In addition, you do not have to fill out a Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA) to utilize this benefit.

The online degrees offered under this program include:

We make the enrollment process as simple as possible. To become a student at Averett and pursue your degree:

Apply for admission Your file will be processed within 48 business hours of receipt of all required documents After acceptance, you will need to receive a verification of employment letter from Caesars and send it to your admissions counselor. This will be verified each academic term. You will receive a course schedule via email – sign it and then you are ready to start!

You will be assigned a personal admissions counselor, so if you have questions please do not hesitate to reach out.

*Averett will request your transcripts in most cases. However, some universities require a student to request them personally. If you have to request your own transcripts Averett will reimburse you for the cost!

**If you are a Virginia resident, you may be eligible for VTAG funds from the state if you are full-time and apply by the deadline. In the event you are eligible, those funds will be reimbursed to your student account for your use.