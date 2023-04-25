AU Day at the Ballpark

Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join

“AU at the Ballpark”

as the Richmond Flying Squirrels take on the Portland Sea Dogs.

Saturday, July 29 at 6:05 p.m.

The Diamond Field in Richmond



Each ticket will receive $15 in “Acorn Bucks” that can be used at any

concessions stand and field level seats.

This game is Military Appreciation Night and fireworks will happen at the games end.

Admission:

$15 for one, and $10 for each additional guest

*Please register by July 20th