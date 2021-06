Trey Waller ’96

Thank you for honoring Trey Waller ’96 with a gift to Averett’s Cougar Cares fund. This fund helps support our most vulnerable students with essential needs.

Your gift will be used to support first-generation students with books and technology expenses.

Trey is asking for support of students for his birthday because, “When I was a student I worked several jobs to make ends meet and purchasing books was struggle.”