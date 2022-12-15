Averett Men’s Basketball vs. Randolph-Macon College

Calling all Richmond Averett Alumni, Friends, and Parents



Come cheer on the Averett Cougar men’s basketball team as they take on the Yellow Jackets of Randolph Macon.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. the Averett University Alumni Association is hosting an event at Sports Page Bar & Grill in Ashland, VA.

Sports Page Bar and Grill

504 England Street

Ashland, VA 23005

Come enjoy appetizers, drinks, and connect with other Averett Alumni in the Richmond area.

At 6:45 p.m. we will head to the Crenshaw Gym at Randolph Macon to cheer on the Averett men’s basketball team with a tip time at 7 p.m.

Crenshaw Gym

106 East Patrick Street

Ashland, VA 23005

Your $10 registration fee will cover your drinks, appetizers, and ticket to the game.