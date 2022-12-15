Averett Men’s Basketball vs. Randolph-Macon College
Calling all Richmond Averett Alumni, Friends, and Parents
Come cheer on the Averett Cougar men’s basketball team as they take on the Yellow Jackets of Randolph Macon.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. the Averett University Alumni Association is hosting an event at Sports Page Bar & Grill in Ashland, VA.
Sports Page Bar and Grill
504 England Street
Ashland, VA 23005
Come enjoy appetizers, drinks, and connect with other Averett Alumni in the Richmond area.
At 6:45 p.m. we will head to the Crenshaw Gym at Randolph Macon to cheer on the Averett men’s basketball team with a tip time at 7 p.m.
Crenshaw Gym
106 East Patrick Street
Ashland, VA 23005
Your $10 registration fee will cover your drinks, appetizers, and ticket to the game.