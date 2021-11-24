Averett December Match Challenge

This year, Tuesday, Nov. 30, Giving Tuesday, kicks off our December Match Challenge — each gift you give by December 31 will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $40,000! Just imagine what a gift of $250 that suddenly becomes $500 could do for Averett students! Don’t miss this opportunity to give and double your impact.

We hope that you’ll consider giving, and we thank you sincerely for all you do for Averett. We wish you a joyous holiday season, and we are eager to connect with you even more in the new year.