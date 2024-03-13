YouVisit

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

This Month

Calendar of Events

S Sun

M Mon

T Tue

W Wed

T Thu

F Fri

S Sat

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

0 events,

10 events,

-

Wiggles & Wags Wednesdays

-

DJ Party

+ 4 More

13 events,

-

DJ Party

-

Equestrian Workouts

+ 8 More

8 events,

Gospel Choir Rehearsal

Gospel Choir Rehearsal

-

Aviation Day

+ 2 More

6 events,

-

Scripts Spelling Bee

+ 2 More

10 events,

SAAC Meeting

SAAC Meeting

Bible Study

Bible Study

+ 4 More

8 events,

-

Springtime Fellowship

+ 1 More

19 events,

Gospel Choir Rehearsal

Gospel Choir Rehearsal

-

Leadership Southside

+ 12 More

8 events,

-

AU Esports Information Desk

-

Internship Stories and Panel

+ 2 More

32 events,

Initial Arts Series Dinner

Initial Arts Series Dinner

-

Equestrian Workouts

-

Coffee Conversations

-

Bible Study

+ 24 More

8 events,

Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks

Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks

Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks

Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks

-

HRL Staff meeting

-

HRL Staff meeting

-

Bible Study

+ 1 More

8 events,

-

Student Success Day

-

Student Success Day

+ 5 More

10 events,

SAAC Meeting

SAAC Meeting

SAAC Meeting

SAAC Meeting

Bible Study

Bible Study

Bible Study

Bible Study

+ 3 More

8 events,

-

DFD Promotions

-

DFD Promotions

-

PC Strategy Session

+ 1 More

21 events,

-

DFD Promotions

-

Student Success Presentation

+ 16 More

30 events,

Prevention Day Townhall

Prevention Day Townhall

Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game

Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game

Prevention Day Townhall

Prevention Day Townhall

Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game

Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game

Draft Day For RAS

Draft Day For RAS

-

DFD Promotions

-

Prevention Day Townhall

+ 19 More

20 events,

Etiquette Event

Etiquette Event

Etiquette Event

Etiquette Event

-

Equestrian Workouts

-

Equestrian Workouts

-

DFD Promotions

+ 13 More

6 events,

-

DFD Promotions

-

DFD Promotions

-

Bible Study

+ 1 More

5 events,

+ 2 More

6 events,

SAAC Meeting

SAAC Meeting

SAAC Meeting

SAAC Meeting

Bible Study

Bible Study

Bible Study

Bible Study

4 events,

24 events,

-

Reserved for DRF

+ 17 More

5 events,

-

GREAT Program

-

SOVAH Blood Drive

-

Social Media Advisory Committee

+ 1 More

9 events,

-

Equestrian Workouts

-

GREAT Program

+ 5 More

4 events,

-

GREAT Program

-

Bible Study

4 events,

-

Black Alumni Reunion

+ 1 More
+ 4 More

DJ Party

+ 8 More
+ 2 More
+ 2 More
+ 4 More
+ 1 More
+ 12 More
+ 2 More
+ 24 More
+ 1 More
+ 5 More
+ 3 More
+ 1 More
+ 16 More
+ 19 More
+ 13 More
+ 1 More
+ 2 More
+ 17 More
+ 1 More
+ 5 More
+ 1 More