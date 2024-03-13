Calendar of Events
S Sun
M Mon
T Tue
W Wed
T Thu
F Fri
S Sat
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
0 events,
10 events,
Averett University Men’s Volleyball vs Roanoke College
Averett University Men’s Volleyball vs Roanoke College
Averett University Men's Volleyball vs Roanoke College Streaming Video: https://youtube.com/live/oUeFqChdF-k https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10214&sport_id=72
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-15/
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Informational Meeting
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Informational Meeting
This is a meeting for students who are looking to gain more information about Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/phi-beta-sigma-fraternity-inc-informational-meeting/
ODAC Programming for Minority and Female Assistant Coaches
ODAC Programming for Minority and Female Assistant Coaches
ODAC Programming for Minority and Female Assistant Coaches View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/odac-programming-for-minority-and-female-assistant-coaches/
Wiggles & Wags Wednesdays
Wiggles & Wags Wednesdays
Stop by Student Success Center Entrance (or Lobby if the weather isn't cooperating) to pet therapy dogs from Hearts of Gold organization. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/wiggles--wags-wednesdays-1/
13 events,
Department of Business Administration Gong Show Competition
Department of Business Administration Gong Show Competition
This is a competition for any Averett student who wants to do a 3 minute presentation for a business idea. Prize money is awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places. […]
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-16/
Equestrian Workouts
Equestrian Workouts
Workouts for the Equestrian Team View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/equestrian-workouts-9/
Cancelled – Men’s Soccer Study Hall
Cancelled – Men’s Soccer Study Hall
Men's Soccer Study Hall View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/mens-soccer-study-hall-47/
8 events,
Week of Giving
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-17/
Gospel Choir Rehearsal
Gospel Choir Rehearsal
Averett Gospel Choir is preparing for the Gospel Extravaganza. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/gospel-choir-rehearsal-1/
Aviation Day
Aviation Day
A day for alumni and prospective students to come together and learn about Averett's Aviation program. Please contract admissions for more information. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/aviation-day/
HR Meeting with Dr. Sandra Ortiz-Valencia
HR Meeting with Dr. Sandra Ortiz-Valencia
Kathie Tune in HR meeting with Dr. Sandra Ortiz-Valencia View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/hr-meeting-with-dr-sandra-ortiz-valencia/
Search Committee Interview – Dr. Sandra Ortiz-Valencia
Search Committee Interview – Dr. Sandra Ortiz-Valencia
Search Committee Interview for Dr. Sandra Ortiz-Valencia. Interview is for the position of Assistant Professor - Spanish Language and Literature, and English - Interviewed by Dr. Catherine Clark View the […]
6 events,
Averett University Baseball vs Bridgewater College
Averett University Baseball vs Bridgewater College
Averett University Baseball vs Bridgewater College Streaming Video: https://youtube.com/live/UYJUfXZ3psY https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10140&sport_id=1
Averett University Baseball vs Bridgewater College
Averett University Baseball vs Bridgewater College
Averett University Baseball vs Bridgewater College Streaming Video: https://youtube.com/live/UYJUfXZ3psY https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10140&sport_id=1
Scripts Spelling Bee
Scripts Spelling Bee
In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the regional Scripts Spelling Bee is an annual event to host the spelling bee for K-12 students. The winner will compete […]
10 events,
Week of Giving
SAAC Meeting
SAAC Meeting
Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Meeting. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/saac-meeting-15/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-9/
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College Streaming Video: https://youtube.com/live/fWcDuaPzxNk https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10378&sport_id=9
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College Streaming Video: https://youtube.com/live/fWcDuaPzxNk https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10378&sport_id=9
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College
Averett University Softball vs Brevard College Streaming Video: https://youtube.com/live/fWcDuaPzxNk https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10379&sport_id=9
8 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-18/
Intramural Playoff Schedules
Intramural Playoff Schedules
Intramural Basketball View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/intramural-playoff-schedules-1/
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/leadership-council-meetings-21/
Springtime Fellowship
Springtime Fellowship
This will be a coffee and donut fellowship at the President's Office. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/springtime-fellowship/
Women’s Leadership Panel
Women’s Leadership Panel
Women's Leadership Panel View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/womens-leadership-panel/
Cancelled – 3/18/24 Faculty Dinner
Cancelled – 3/18/24 Faculty Dinner
Faculty Dinner total possible guest for dinner 18 View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/31824-faculty-dinner/
19 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-19/
MLK/X Film Screening & Q&A with Actor Carl Kennedy
MLK/X Film Screening & Q&A with Actor Carl Kennedy
Screening of an episode of Genuis: MLK/X film & Q&A with actor in the film, Carl Kennedy View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/mlkx-film-screening--qa-with-actor-carl-kennedy/
Gospel Choir Rehearsal
Gospel Choir Rehearsal
Averett Gospel Choir is preparing for the Gospel Extravaganza. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/gospel-choir-rehearsal-2/
Leadership Southside
Leadership Southside
Rachel Covington will be using the President's Suite at North Campus I am not sure of the set up or catering needs at this time. View the full event details […]
Faculty & Staff Meetings
Faculty & Staff Meetings
Monthly Faculty and Staff Meeting View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/faculty--staff-meetings-2/
Cancelled – Men’s Soccer Study Hall
Cancelled – Men’s Soccer Study Hall
Men's Soccer Study Hall View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/mens-soccer-study-hall-48/
8 events,
Averett University Men’s Volleyball vs Randolph-Macon College
Averett University Men’s Volleyball vs Randolph-Macon College
Averett University Men's Volleyball vs Randolph-Macon College Streaming Video: https://youtube.com/live/PPxYJBGWToQ https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=9920&sport_id=72
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-20/
AU Esports Information Desk
AU Esports Information Desk
AU Esports will be in the cafe every Wednesday (with select exceptions) from 11am to 2pm. Representatives from the department will be available to disseminate information, answer questions, and manage […]
Lunch & Learn Colleague for Faculty
Lunch & Learn Colleague for Faculty
This is an open event for all faculty to experience our new student information system, Colleague, with Ashley Bowman (Interim University Registrar) and Randy Weisenseel (Colleague Project Manager). Stop by […]
Internship Stories and Panel
Internship Stories and Panel
This event will focus on students who have participated in an internship and job shadowing experiences during the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters. View the full event details here: […]
32 events,
Intramural Playoff Schedules
Intramural Playoff Schedules
Intramural Basketball View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/intramural-playoff-schedules-2/
Initial Arts Series Reception
Initial Arts Series Reception
This will be a reception at the President's House. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/initial-arts-series-reception/
Intramural Playoff Schedules
Intramural Playoff Schedules
Intramural Basketball View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/intramural-playoff-schedules-2/
Initial Arts Series Dinner
Initial Arts Series Dinner
This will be a dinner at the President's House. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/initial-arts-series-reception/
Equestrian Workouts
Equestrian Workouts
Workouts for the Equestrian Team View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/equestrian-workouts-10/
Coffee Conversations
Coffee Conversations
Students will be able to come and get to know Dr. Porter and Dr. Franks View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/coffee-conversations-1/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible Study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-24/
8 events,
Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks
Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks
Joe Jencks is a 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/arts-at-averett-presents-joe-jencks/
Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks
Arts at Averett presents Joe Jencks
Joe Jencks is a 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/arts-at-averett-presents-joe-jencks/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-21/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-21/
HRL Staff meeting
HRL Staff meeting
Just a meeting for our decision day on hiring RAs for next year. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/hrl-staff-meeting/
HRL Staff meeting
HRL Staff meeting
Just a meeting for our decision day on hiring RAs for next year. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/hrl-staff-meeting/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible Study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-38/
8 events,
Student Success Day
Student Success Day
This event is for incoming Averett Advantage students. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/student-success-day/
Student Success Day
Student Success Day
This event is for incoming Averett Advantage students. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/student-success-day/
Averett University Softball vs Shenandoah University
Averett University Softball vs Shenandoah University
Averett University Softball vs Shenandoah University https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10086&sport_id=9
10 events,
SAAC Meeting
SAAC Meeting
Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Meeting. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/saac-meeting-16/
SAAC Meeting
SAAC Meeting
Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Meeting. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/saac-meeting-16/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-10/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-10/
Averett University Softball vs Eastern Mennonite University
Averett University Softball vs Eastern Mennonite University
Averett University Softball vs Eastern Mennonite University https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10088&sport_id=9
Averett University Softball vs Eastern Mennonite University
Averett University Softball vs Eastern Mennonite University
Averett University Softball vs Eastern Mennonite University https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10089&sport_id=9
Women’s Basketball Study Hall
Women’s Basketball Study Hall
Women's Basketball Study Hall View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/womens-basketball-study-hall-10/
8 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-22/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-22/
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/leadership-council-meetings-22/
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/leadership-council-meetings-22/
DFD Promotions
DFD Promotions
Danville Fire Department promotions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/dfd-promotions/
DFD Promotions
DFD Promotions
Danville Fire Department promotions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/dfd-promotions/
PC Strategy Session
PC Strategy Session
This is President's Council's monthly daylong meeting at the President's House View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/pc-strategy-session-6/
21 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-23/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-23/
DFD Promotions
DFD Promotions
Danville Fire Department promotions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/dfd-promotions-1/
Student Success Presentation
Student Success Presentation
Joy and JP will be giving students a presentation about student success. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/student-success-presentation-1/
Social Skills Workshop: Social Anxiety
Social Skills Workshop: Social Anxiety
Join Counseling Services as we discuss ways to decrease anxiety in social situations. This group is free and confidential. For more information, contact [email protected]. View the full event details here: […]
30 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-24/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-24/
Averett University Men’s Lacrosse vs Hampden-Sydney College
Averett University Men’s Lacrosse vs Hampden-Sydney College
Averett University Men's Lacrosse vs Hampden-Sydney College https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10115&sport_id=18
Prevention Day Townhall
Prevention Day Townhall
Students will learn more about different preventions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/prevention-day-townhall/
Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game
Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game
Men's Lacrosse Gold Rush Game @7:00pm vs. Hampden-Sydney College Pre-Game Mario Kart Tournament - Winner Receives $50 Gift Card to Buffalo Wild Wings (Must be Wearing Gold), Gear Sales & […]
Prevention Day Townhall
Prevention Day Townhall
Students will learn more about different preventions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/prevention-day-townhall/
Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game
Men’s Lacrosse Gold Rush Game
Men's Lacrosse Gold Rush Game @7:00pm vs. Hampden-Sydney College Pre-Game Mario Kart Tournament - Winner Receives $50 Gift Card to Buffalo Wild Wings (Must be Wearing Gold), Gear Sales & […]
Draft Day For RAS
Draft Day For RAS
draft day is a signing event for new ra's that are being hired View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/draft-day-for-ras/
DFD Promotions
DFD Promotions
Danville Fire Department promotions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/dfd-promotions-2/
Meet & Greet Dessert Social – Chief Wiles and DPD Staff
Meet & Greet Dessert Social – Chief Wiles and DPD Staff
Meet and greet with select members of the AU community and the Chief of Police View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/lunch-and-dessert-social---chief-wiles-and-dpd-staff/
Prevention Day Townhall
Prevention Day Townhall
Students will learn more about different preventions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/prevention-day-townhall-2/
20 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-25/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-25/
Etiquette Event
Etiquette Event
Students, faculty, and staff will be able to attend this event, professionals will come in and give a lesson on etiquette. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/etiquette-event/
Etiquette Event
Etiquette Event
Students, faculty, and staff will be able to attend this event, professionals will come in and give a lesson on etiquette. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/etiquette-event/
Equestrian Workouts
Equestrian Workouts
Workouts for the Equestrian Team View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/equestrian-workouts-11/
Equestrian Workouts
Equestrian Workouts
Workouts for the Equestrian Team View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/equestrian-workouts-11/
DFD Promotions
DFD Promotions
Danville Fire Department promotions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/dfd-promotions-3/
6 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-26/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-26/
DFD Promotions
DFD Promotions
Danville Fire Department promotions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/dfd-promotions-4/
DFD Promotions
DFD Promotions
Danville Fire Department promotions View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/dfd-promotions-4/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible Study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-39/
5 events,
Averett University Women’s Lacrosse vs Shenandoah University – Senior Day
Averett University Women’s Lacrosse vs Shenandoah University – Senior Day
Averett University Women's Lacrosse vs Shenandoah University - Senior Day https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10167&sport_id=17
Women’s Lacrosse Bleed Blue Game (Senior Night)
Women’s Lacrosse Bleed Blue Game (Senior Night)
Women's Lacrosse Bleed Blue Game (Senior Day) @11:00am vs. Shenandoah University Women's Lacrosse Bingo - Winner Receives Gift Card to Kickback Jack's (must be wearing navy), Gear Sales & Give-a-Ways […]
Women’s Lacrosse Bleed Blue Game (Senior Night)
Women’s Lacrosse Bleed Blue Game (Senior Night)
Women's Lacrosse Bleed Blue Game (Senior Day) @11:00am vs. Shenandoah University Women's Lacrosse Bingo - Winner Receives Gift Card to Kickback Jack's (must be wearing navy), Gear Sales & Give-a-Ways […]
6 events,
SAAC Meeting
SAAC Meeting
Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Meeting. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/saac-meeting-17/
SAAC Meeting
SAAC Meeting
Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Meeting. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/saac-meeting-17/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-11/
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-11/
Women’s Basketball Study Hall
Women’s Basketball Study Hall
Women's Basketball Study Hall View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/womens-basketball-study-hall-11/
Women’s Basketball Study Hall
Women’s Basketball Study Hall
Women's Basketball Study Hall View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/womens-basketball-study-hall-11/
4 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-27/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-27/
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/leadership-council-meetings-23/
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings
Leadership Council Meetings View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/leadership-council-meetings-23/
24 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-28/
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-28/
CAC/Bandana Project Meeting
CAC/Bandana Project Meeting
CAC/Bandana Project Meeting. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/cacbandana-project-meeting/
CAC/Bandana Project Meeting
CAC/Bandana Project Meeting
CAC/Bandana Project Meeting. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/cacbandana-project-meeting/
Reserved for DRF
Reserved for DRF
Danville Regional Foundation Nonprofit Management Learning Program View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/reserved-for-drf/
Faculty/Staff Appreciation Softball Game
Faculty/Staff Appreciation Softball Game
Faculty/Staff Appreciation Softball Game View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/facultystaff-appreciation-softball-game/
Stress and Substances Workshop: DPCS Event
Stress and Substances Workshop: DPCS Event
More information TBD. Contact [email protected] for more information. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/stress-and-substances-workshop-dpcs-event/
5 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-29/
GREAT Program
GREAT Program
GREAT Program training with the Danville Police Department. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/great-program-14/
SOVAH Blood Drive
SOVAH Blood Drive
SOVAH will be hosting a blood drive for the community outside of Carrington Gym/Student Success Center View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/sovah-blood-drive-1/
Social Media Advisory Committee
Social Media Advisory Committee
Averett’s Social Media Advisory Committee will work to integrate all marketing and branding efforts for University, and affiliated, social media accounts on cross-campus promotions, storytelling opportunities and design and brand […]
9 events,
Averett Equestrian Department Banquet
Averett Equestrian Department Banquet
AUES Annual department banquet and award ceremony View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/averett-equestrian-department-banquet/
Equestrian Workouts
Equestrian Workouts
Workouts for the Equestrian Team View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/equestrian-workouts-12/
GREAT Program
GREAT Program
GREAT Program training with the Danville Police Department. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/great-program-15/
Cancelled – Men’s Soccer Study Hall
Cancelled – Men’s Soccer Study Hall
Men's Soccer Study Hall View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/mens-soccer-study-hall-53/
4 events,
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Theatre Rehearsal for NUNSENSE
Spring Musical for Theatre Department View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/theatre-rehearsal-for-nunsense-30/
GREAT Program
GREAT Program
GREAT Program training with the Danville Police Department. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/great-program-16/
Averett University Women’s Tennis vs Winston-Salem State University – (Rescheduled from Feb. 26)
Averett University Women’s Tennis vs Winston-Salem State University – (Rescheduled from Feb. 26)
Averett University Women's Tennis vs Winston-Salem State University - (Rescheduled from Feb. 26) https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10006&sport_id=13
Bible Study
Bible Study
Student-led Bible Study! View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/bible-study-40/
4 events,
Black Alumni Reunion
Black Alumni Reunion
This will be the inaugural Black Alumni Reunion event. View the full event details here: https://events.dudesolutions.com/AverettUniversity/event/black-alumni-reunion/
Averett University Baseball vs Virginia Wesleyan University
Averett University Baseball vs Virginia Wesleyan University
Averett University Baseball vs Virginia Wesleyan University https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10150&sport_id=1
Averett University Men’s Tennis vs Washington and Lee University
Averett University Men’s Tennis vs Washington and Lee University
Averett University Men's Tennis vs Washington and Lee University https://averettcougars.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=10036&sport_id=8