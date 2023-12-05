Fall 2024

8/5/2024 Monday Students are registered for classes

8/19/2024 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

8/21/2024 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)

8/25/2024 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)

9/2/2024 Monday Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

9/15/2024 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)

10/13/2024 Sunday Classes End: Session 1

10/13/2024 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)

10/14/2024 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2

10/16/2024 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)

11/4/2024 Monday Last Day to Apply for Commencement

without a Late Fee

11/10/2024 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)

11/28/2024 Thursday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

11/29/2024 Friday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

12/8/2024 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

12/10/2024 Tuesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)

12/16/2024 Monday Credentials Conferred Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)

12/17/2024 Tuesday Fall Grades Due 9 a.m.

12/19/2024 Thursday Academic Standing

Spring 2025

12/30/2024 Monday Students are registered for classes

1/13/2025 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

1/15/2025 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)

1/19/2025 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)

1/20/2025 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,

UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

2/2/2025 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)

3/9/2025 Sunday Classes End (Session 1)

3/9/2025 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)

3/10/2025 Monday Classes Begin (Session 2)

3/12/2025 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)

4/4/2025 Friday Last Day to Apply for Commencement

without a Late Fee

4/6/2025 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)

4/18/2025 Friday Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

5/4/2025 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

5/6/2025 Tuesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)

5/9/2025 Friday Commencement Rehearsal,

Commencement Celebration TBD Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.

5/10/2025 Saturday Commencement

5/10/2025 Saturday Credentials Conferred Conferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree

5/13/2025 Tuesday Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.

5/15/2025 Thursday Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,

Traditional Academic Standing Meeting

Summer 2025

4/21/2025 Monday Students are registered for classes

5/5/2025 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

5/7/2025 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)

5/11/2025 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)

5/26/2025 Monday Memorial Day Holiday No Classes; University Closed

6/1/2025 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)

6/19/2025 Thursday Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

6/29/2025 Sunday Classes End: Session 1

6/29/2025 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)

6/30/2025 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2

7/2/2025 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)

7/4/2025 Friday July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

7/27/2025 Sunday Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)

7/31/2025 Thursday Last Day to Apply for August Conferral

without a Late Fee

8/24/2025 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

8/26/2025 Tuesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)

9/1/2025 Monday Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED

9/2/2025 Tuesday Credentials Conferred Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing