AY2024-2025 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN and Graduate Nursing

Fall 2024
8/5/2024MondayStudents are registered for classes
8/19/2024MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
8/21/2024WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
8/25/2024SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
9/2/2024MondayLabor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
9/15/2024SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
10/13/2024SundayClasses End: Session 1
10/13/2024SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
10/14/2024MondayClasses Begin: Session 2
10/16/2024WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
11/4/2024MondayLast Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
11/10/2024SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
11/28/2024ThursdayThanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
11/29/2024FridayThanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
12/8/2024SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
12/10/2024TuesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
12/16/2024MondayCredentials ConferredConferral Only (no formal Commencement)
12/17/2024TuesdayFall Grades Due 9 a.m.
12/19/2024ThursdayAcademic Standing
Spring 2025
12/30/2024MondayStudents are registered for classes
1/13/2025MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
1/15/2025WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
1/19/2025SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
1/20/2025MondayMartin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED		No Classes
2/2/2025SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
3/9/2025SundayClasses End (Session 1)
3/9/2025SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
3/10/2025MondayClasses Begin (Session 2)
3/12/2025WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
4/4/2025FridayLast Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
4/6/2025SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
4/18/2025FridayGood Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
5/4/2025SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
5/6/2025TuesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
5/9/2025FridayCommencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD		Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
5/10/2025SaturdayCommencement
5/10/2025SaturdayCredentials ConferredConferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree
5/13/2025TuesdaySpring Grades due by 9 a.m.
5/15/2025ThursdayAverett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
Summer 2025
4/21/2025MondayStudents are registered for classes
5/5/2025MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
5/7/2025WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
5/11/2025SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
5/26/2025MondayMemorial Day HolidayNo Classes; University Closed
6/1/2025SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
6/19/2025ThursdayJuneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
6/29/2025SundayClasses End: Session 1
6/29/2025SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
6/30/2025MondayClasses Begin: Session 2
7/2/2025WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
7/4/2025FridayJuly 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
7/27/2025SundayLast Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
7/31/2025ThursdayLast Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
8/24/2025SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
8/26/2025TuesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
9/1/2025MondayLabor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
9/2/2025TuesdayCredentials ConferredConferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
9/2/2025TuesdaySummer Grades due by 9 a.m.