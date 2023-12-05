AY2024-2025 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN and Graduate Nursing
|Date
|Day
|Academic
|Fall 2024
|8/5/2024
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|8/19/2024
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|8/21/2024
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
|8/25/2024
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
|9/2/2024
|Monday
|Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|9/15/2024
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
|10/13/2024
|Sunday
|Classes End: Session 1
|10/13/2024
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
|10/14/2024
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Session 2
|10/16/2024
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
|11/4/2024
|Monday
|Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
|11/10/2024
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
|11/28/2024
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|11/29/2024
|Friday
|Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|12/8/2024
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|12/10/2024
|Tuesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
|12/16/2024
|Monday
|Credentials Conferred
|Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)
|12/17/2024
|Tuesday
|Fall Grades Due 9 a.m.
|12/19/2024
|Thursday
|Academic Standing
|Spring 2025
|12/30/2024
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|1/13/2025
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|1/15/2025
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
|1/19/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
|1/20/2025
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|2/2/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
|3/9/2025
|Sunday
|Classes End (Session 1)
|3/9/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
|3/10/2025
|Monday
|Classes Begin (Session 2)
|3/12/2025
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
|4/4/2025
|Friday
|Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
|4/6/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
|4/18/2025
|Friday
|Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|5/4/2025
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|5/6/2025
|Tuesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
|5/9/2025
|Friday
|Commencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD
|Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
|5/10/2025
|Saturday
|Commencement
|5/10/2025
|Saturday
|Credentials Conferred
|Conferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree
|5/13/2025
|Tuesday
|Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.
|5/15/2025
|Thursday
|Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
|Summer 2025
|4/21/2025
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|5/5/2025
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|5/7/2025
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
|5/11/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
|5/26/2025
|Monday
|Memorial Day Holiday
|No Classes; University Closed
|6/1/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
|6/19/2025
|Thursday
|Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|6/29/2025
|Sunday
|Classes End: Session 1
|6/29/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
|6/30/2025
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Session 2
|7/2/2025
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
|7/4/2025
|Friday
|July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|7/27/2025
|Sunday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
|7/31/2025
|Thursday
|Last Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
|8/24/2025
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|8/26/2025
|Tuesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
|9/1/2025
|Monday
|Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|9/2/2025
|Tuesday
|Credentials Conferred
|Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
|9/2/2025
|Tuesday
|Summer Grades due by 9 a.m.