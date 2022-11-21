Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to focus on celebrating philanthropy, volunteerism, and community service. This is a day, after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which has grown into a global movement that encourages people to do good. Each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people can reflect and act on the importance of generosity.

Take your first steps in joining Averett students’ journey by making a minimum gift of $50 or more today and receive a token of our appreciation with a pair of limited-edition Averett branded socks.

Your gift to Averett supports the lives of current and future students.

Your Gift, Their Journey, Our Future – we are All Averett!