COVID-19 Internet Options
For students currently without internet connectivity, one or more of the following special COVID-19 internet connection deals or plans may be of help.
- Comcast Internet Essentials: Must qualify as “low income.” Other qualification criteria also apply, see website for details. First two months free, then may cancel or continue at regular cost (Currently $9.95mo +tax). May also qualify for low-cost desktop or laptop computer (Currently $150).
- AT&T Access: Low-cost wireline home internet service to qualifying households for $5-$10/month + tax.
- Cox Cable: Limited-time, first month free of Connect2Compete service, $9.95/month thereafter until May 12, 2020. Providing phone and remote desktop support through Cox Complete Care at no charge. Resources for discounted, refurbished equipment through association with PCs for People.
- Charter Communications/Spectrum: Will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
- Sprint: Coming soon, customers with metered data plans will receive unlimited data per month for 60 days (a minimum of two bill cycles) at no extra cost. Sprint will provide customers with an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot data per month for 60 days (a minimum of two bill cycles) at no extra cost. Customers with mobile hotspot-capable handsets who don’t have mobile hotspot today will now get 20GB as well per month for 60 days (a minimum of two bill cycles) at no extra cost.
- T-Mobile: Removing smartphone data caps for all customers, adding more hotspot data, free calling to severely impacted countries, free shipping and more. Plan to expand capacity for customers with compatible devices for 60 days by deploying 600 MHz spectrum from multiple companies, and also expanding roaming access for Sprint customers to use the T-Mobile network.