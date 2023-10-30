Admissions Counselor – Traditional

Posted on October 30th, 2023 by Travis Dix

As part of the Traditional Admissions team, this position is responsible for connecting with prospective undergraduate students regarding all Averett University on-ground programs. Discovering our future students’ academic desires and the motivation behind them, will be crucial to expressing how Averett University can help them academic, social, and career goals.

Communicating program information and admissions requirements will be the Admissions Counselors next step in assuring the prospective student becomes enrolled. This position includes obtaining or advising the future student on how to best obtain, all admissions documents. The Admissions Counselor will also be knowledgeable on building relationships with prospective students, parents, and high school counselors.

In short, the Admissions Counselor is an expert in all things Averett and advocates for students from the first connection to being fully enrolled and started in classes. Through their work they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach.

This Admissions Counselor position reports to the Director of Admissions for Traditional students and will maintain effective and close working relationships with student services and financial aid teams as well as program directors and faculty. This position is expected to recruit and enroll undergraduate students to Averett’s on campus academic programs. They will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service through responsiveness to all prospective Averett students. Admissions Counselors play a pivotal role in Averett’s ability to deliver our strategic plan through each of the three key areas (Student Success, Brand Excellence, and Strategic Growth).

The Admissions Counselor demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Ability and commitment to becoming knowledgeable in Averett University’s mission, vision, core values, history, systems, programs, financing options, interdepartmental coordination, and admissions strategies.

Conducts outreach communication through phone calls, text messages and emails to prospective students with the goal of recruiting and disseminating information and advice. Advises potential students with respect to admissions, degree options, requirements, and progress, as well as providing information on university policy, practices, and rules.

Maintains the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills throughout the admissions process and with all University stakeholders.

Maintains a high-level understanding of the Financial Aid process to guide students and transition to the Student Financial Services office when appropriate.

Excitement for the discovery of prospective students’ educational desires, balanced with a drive for organization and consistency in work making the students admissions process feel seamless, coordinated, and simple from the incoming student’s viewpoint.

Driven by a desire to self-improve and to become a leader.

Displays integrity, innovation, ownership, and an eagerness to become an expert within the position.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is highly preferred

A sense of ownership over work and pride in learning new skills

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications proficiently

A understanding of how to take advantage of data to accomplish goals and to obtain insight on areas for growth

Valid Driver’s License required

Primary Responsibilities

Recruiting prospective Averett University students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett University enrollment process.

Becoming a specialist in identifying students’ motivation in pursuing higher education, and in recognizing and articulating which degree program will be vital to attain their educational and career aspirations.

Ensures prospective students meet critical deadlines. Counsels, advocates, and assists them in understanding and acquiring admissions materials. Can effectively communicate all critical factors for enrolling in each specific degree offered by Averett University.

Utilizing various admissions technologies, including the Salesforce CRM platform and other university databases, to maintain student records and communicate with prospective students.

Applying data, dashboards, and reports to self-analyze impact and proficiency in recruitment efforts.

Secondary Responsibilities

Professionally organize and participate in off-campus recruitment events that include giving admissions presentations to large and small groups with the goal of recruiting students.

Assist with on-campus recruitment events that occur throughout the year and provide campus tours to prospective students.

