AU Day at the Ballpark – Durham Bulls vs. Nashville Sounds

Posted on February 20th, 2023 by Travis Dix

AU Day at the Ballpark

Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join

“AU at the Ballpark”

as the Durham Bulls take on the Nashville Sounds .

Friday, May 19 at 6:35 p.m.

The Durham Bulls Athletic Park



We have the Carolina Hurricanes Patio area reserved.

Hot dogs, Hamburgers, and Pepsi products will be served during the game and are included with your registration.

Admission:

$15 per person – includes your ticket in section 126 and food in the

Carolina Hurricanes Patio area.

*Please register by April 21