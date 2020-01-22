Averett CoffeeBreak 1-22-2020

Posted on January 22nd, 2020 by Matt Bell

Martin Luther King, Jr. Week

The week’s worth of events for Martin Luther King, Jr. this year continues, including two opportunities today, both on and off-campus. Click here to see the full calendar for how you can help our region and celebrate MLK’s call to service.

Please make sure to register your service via www.campusengage.org. For more information, contact Tia Yancey at tyancey@averett.edu.

SET Weekly Events

Today, Jan. 22: There will be a blood drive hosted by Sovah on campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the Galesi Student Success Center. For questions or concerns, contact Phillip Mitchell at pmitchell@averett.edu.

Friday, Jan. 24: Bowling Night will be hosted at Riverside Lanes. Students can bowl one game for FREE! Please sign up at imleagues.com/averett or contact Phillip Mitchell by email at pmitchell@averett.edu for more information.

Monday, Jan. 27: There will be a Leadership Council meeting held at 8 p.m. in Bishop Conference. All club and organization representatives should be present!

January Staff Meeting

The Spring 2020 semester is off to a great start! Our staff meeting will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in the MPR. Please be aware that since this will be the first staff meeting of the new year, it could run longer than normal. If anyone has any departmental updates that they would like to share at the meeting please send them to James Thurnes at jthurnes@averett.edu. We hope to see you all there!

Millennium Advisory Services at Averett

Millennium Advisory Services will be on campus Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24, to meet individually with interested employees and to host a seminar on financial planning basics.

The seminar and presentation will be held in the MPR from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Advisors will be available for private, one-on-one meetings both days.

A financial advisor will be available to meet with employees who are interested in:

Reviewing any questions pertaining to the Averett retirement plan and their retirement account.

Going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees.

Reviewing and updating a financial plan that has previously been created for them.

Retaining Millennium for professional fee-based asset management of their retirement plan account(s).

If you would like to schedule an appointment to discuss your TIAA retirement account or go through Millennium’s financial planning process, please click here. You will receive an email confirming your appointment time. You may also contact Millennium’s Scheduling Team by calling 877-435-2489, option 1, or via email at schedule@mcmva.com to schedule a time to meet or speak with an advisor.

Millennium Advisory Services is a registered investment advisory firm that specializes in working with higher education institutions and their employees, providing education and advice services to retirement plan participants.

All Averett employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how much you should be saving for retirement, how your retirement account should be invested and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals. Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate as well.

Arts@Averett presents: The Church Sisters

The Arts@Averett series continues into the spring semester with the Church Sisters on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Admission is free for all. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and we are expecting a large turnout.

Originally from the coal-mining district of Dickinson County, Va. and then Danville, Va., the Church Sisters’ mesmerizing music chronicles their childhood with a haunting sound and bluegrass twist. Their roots extend through bluegrass and gosupel, performing alongside legendary acts from a young age. To view the full Arts@Averett spring line-up, click here.

University Book Club for Staff Members

If you love to read,I please join us on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4:45 p.m. We encourage you to bring your book and share with others what you’re reading. We meet in the reference area on the main floor in the Mary B. Blount Library. For questions, contact penny.hudson@averett.edu or llemery@averett.edu. We look forward to seeing you!

Danville Concert Association Tickets

The University has a limited number of tickets available for the next Danville Concert Association event.

If you are interested in seeing the performance by the American Spiritual Ensemble on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m., contact Marion Breen mbreen@averett.edu or 434-791-5675.

The concert will take place at the Moffett Memorial Baptist Church. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and there is an initial limit of one ticket per person.

HealthEquity: New HSA

We are excited to offer health savings accounts (HSAs) with HealthEquity beginning in January 2020. HealthEquity offers online access to a member portal, year-round education, a wide range of investment options and member service specialists who are available every hour of every day.

If you want to transfer your pre-existing balance from Health Administrators to the HealthEquity account, a transfer request form is required to be sent to HR by January 31 in order to avoid the $25 transfer and account closing fee from HSA Administrators. If you choose to keep your account open with HSA Administrators, please note you will incur a monthly administrative fee of $1.50 to be paid by you. Any payroll deductions that are elected for 2020 will be deposited into the HealthEquity HSA account. The transfer request form is available by clicking here.

Please visit www.healthequity.com for FAQs, information on how HSAs work, to find out what expenses are eligible and for access to savings calculators. You’ll also find brief videos on a number of topics including how to set up your account and how to invest and withdraw funds. HealthEquity’s Member Service Team is also available to answer any questions you might have about your account 24/7 or how to open an HSA. Call 866-335-7487 or email them at memberservices@healthequity.com.

Another email and a transfer form will be presented to all eligible employees each week leading up to the deadline from Kathie Tune, director of human resources. The email will summarize the transfer process time frame to include the deadline (January 31) to return your transfer form to the Human Resources office. Contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or Tammy Wall, sr. accountant and benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu for additional information.

Please note that the HealthEquity cards have been delayed and as soon as we hear of a mailing date, we will send an announcement.

2020 Senior Dinner

For the last 10 years, the senior class has been honored with a meal to thank them for choosing Averett and allowing us to be an important part of their lives. This year’s dinner will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. Call Dan Hayes at 434-791-7252 with any questions.

There are two ways to help. The meal is traditionally served by faculty and staff. Please join us at this special event by being one of the servers, and then sit and eat with the seniors. Contact Dan to RSVP.

Additionally, we offer prizes so that every senior gets a gift. Would you be willing to donate a prize to help with congratulating our seniors? We will accept anything that is neat and cool. In the past, donations have included gift cards to kitchen implements. Please get the items to Dan by Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation

If you are a new employee (part-time or full-time faculty, staff or graduate assistant) who was hired since the August 2019 opening, or if you could not make it to the fall new employee orientation, then plan on joining us this spring.

Invitations to the event will be coming soon via a Punchbowl email invite. The program will include lunch, an Averett history trivia game and updates from Dr. Franks and her leadership team.

Mark your calendars for 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in the MPR.

Contact Kathie Tune, HR director, for additional information at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu.

Important Payroll Information

W-2s will be completed soon and you will be able to log into your E-Stub account and print your copy. Please make sure that you have signed up for the E-Stub system so that you can view your paycheck stubs and receive your electronic W-2. The directions for logging into the E-stub system to set up your account have been attached. The instructions for you to consent to having your W-2 delivered electronically have also been attached. If you do not consent to having your W-2 delivered electronically, you will receive it in the mail at the end of the month. Mailed copies are sent from Florida, so they could take several days to be delivered to your mailbox.

The IRS has made significant changes to the 2020 W-4. Current employees are not required to use this new form unless they need to make a change to their withholding. If you are not sure how much you should be withholding for federal taxes, please talk to your tax professional for advice.

For questions, contact Pam Paynter at ppaynter@averett.edu.

The Foundation Student Resources Center

Located behind the CCECC, the Foundation Student Resources Center (FSRC) houses a quality selection of professional clothing, toiletries and emergency food items for Averett students in need. The FSRC is part of the Cougar Cares Program, an assistance program for students seeking medical help, emergency housing, educational resources, food assistance and/or personal items. Select services are given to students who meet specific criteria.

For more information about the FSRC or the Cougar Cares Program, email cougarcares@averett.edu. All inquiries are confidential.

Academic Support Update

We are excited to share the Spring 2020 Tutoring Calendar at the link below.

Click Here to view or download.

For questions, email hkilby@averett.edu.

Student Handbook Updates

As spring semester gets underway, please remember to review the 2019-2020 student handbook.

Changes regarding residency requirements and entry into spaces have been made under the Residence Life Policies section.

You can access the handbook here . It is important for students to take time and read the student handbook. It has important information in regard to the code of conduct and various other resources that are dedicated to helping students be successful.

For questions or concerns, contact the Dean of Students’ Office.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Wrestling is great. With a new team, we have the chance to create history.”

“Lots to do in the first week.”

“Professors run classes well and are supportive.”

“My bio class is great.”

“It’s way nicer than at home – community feel.”

“Positive vibe with people on campus.”

“I can play my sport every day.”

“Party after the football game in Carrington was fun.”

“Each team is treated equally in athletics.”

“AU is like a family – people look out for each other.”