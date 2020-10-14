Averett CoffeeBreak 10-14-2020

Posted on October 14th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 16, for a Wednesday, Oct. 21, publication.

Academic Calendar and Events Updates

Graduation

December Commencement will be held on its established scheduled date of Saturday, Dec. 12. To maximize health precautions for COVID-19, the event will be held outside at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 1 p.m. In the case of precipitation and prohibitive temperature, Commencement will be postponed until the following day on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. at the stadium. To ensure social distancing, two tickets will be distributed to graduating seniors.

Spring 2021 Semester

The Spring 2021 semester will follow the published schedule, but to maximize safety precautions, Spring Break for the Traditional Program will be replaced by five days with no class that will be sprinkled throughout the semester. More information will follow. To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the tradition of service, there will be no classes on MLK, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, to allow for service and other observances, but offices will be open.

Athletics Spectator Updates

Averett University’s Department of Athletics announced updates to its spectator policy for 2020 intrasquad scrimmages this fall.

A limited amount of spectators will be allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis at scrimmages for indoor sports and outdoor sports (excluding football). Football will be allowed to have spectators at scrimmages but it is limited to will call guests and invited guests only.

Tailgating and alcohol will continue to not be permitted at any time this fall for any sports scrimmage, and practices will remain closed to spectators. All guidelines and procedures are subject to change.

Spectators will continue to be asked to help protect the Averett community by:

Wearing face coverings at all times while on campus;

Completing a self-health check prior to attending;

Not attending if you have signs or symptoms of illness or if you’ve been exposed to someone who is sick;

Maintaining social distance while on campus;

Following signage markings for available seating; and,

Using provided hand sanitizer stations.

Town Hall Meeting to Discuss COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols

Join COVID-19 Coordinator Don Aungst, HR Director Kathie Tune and Dean of Students Lesley Villarose for a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Join us for an open discussion on COVID-19 related topics, issues, questions and concerns. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The session will be recorded for future reference.

Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings and to complete a quick health self-check each day before reporting for in-person work. This process can now be completed using your LiveSafe app!

Also, check out our COVID-19 Alert webpage to access our dashboard that tracks the latest campus information related to COVID-19. It will be updated every day, and it reflects student and employee information.

Meet & Greet: Vice President of Philanthropy Finalists

Four finalists for the position of vice president of philanthropy will be on campus for interviews October 21 through November 3. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff who are not involved in the interviews to stop by Jut’s Café to meet and visit with each candidate as follows:

Kim Nyoni – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Nyoni currently serves as associate vice president for development. His responsibilities include implementing metrics, performance evaluation, planning and forecasting and prospect management.

Rob Bacchus – Monday, Oct. 26, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Bacchus currently serves as assistant dean for development and alumni relations. His experience has touched on all aspects of fundraising in large and small universities, as well as private and public.

Vicki Stouffer – Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Stouffer recently served as vice president of institutional advancement. She has more than 17 years of advancement experience in the liberal arts, professional schools and various educational settings.

Mark Drozdowski – Monday, Nov. 2, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Drozdowski recently served as senior executive counsel. He has 30 years of experience in higher education development and held senior roles in a variety of institutions.

If you prefer a virtual option or are not able to meet the candidate in person, we are providing a Zoom Meet & Greet as follows:

Kim Nyoni – Friday, Oct. 23, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

Rob Bacchus – Tuesday, Oct. 27, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

Vicki Stouffer – Thursday, Oct. 29, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

Mark Drozdowski – Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. Dr. Franks is hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session, either in person or via Zoom, and welcomes you to email her with your impression of each candidate.

Integrated Facilities Management Team

Effective Monday, Oct. 19, we are pleased to announce that a new “Integrated Facilities Management” structure and team will be in place to deliver the maintenance, housekeeping and grounds services we all expect for our students, faculty and staff.

The team will be led by Bruce Devlin as director, and assisted by Assistant Director of Maintenance Mike Fisher, Assistant Director of Grounds Jason Ferrell, Grounds and Assistant Director of Housekeeping Laniel Mercer, as well as many of the dedicated staff members who are currently part of the team.

The transition will include the implementation of a Computer Maintenance Management System (CMMS) known as NetFacilities. This system will replace the current work order system. Over the next several weeks, we will have rollout and training sessions regarding access and the use of the system. A link to the NetFacilities portal will be added to the Averett website.

Please welcome Devlin and Laniel to the Averett family and let Meg Stevens or Don Aungst know if you have any questions regarding the implementation and transition to the Integrated Facilities Management operation.

Averett Staff Council Chair Chosen for NextGen Leadership Cohort

An emerging group of Dan River Region leaders has been selected by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce to participate in 2020’s Tom Tom Cities Rising Summit. Liz Cervantes, assistant director of Averett Online student services and Staff Council chair is one of the emerging leaders.

Also serving as president of Collidescope, Danville’s LGBTQ+ group, and on the board of Friends of the Library, Cervantes hopes to bring all she learns at Tom Tom back to all of her communities in Danville, including the Averett Family.

Homecoming Spirit Week

Join us for the remainder of spirit week!

Wednesday, Oct 14: Pajama Day

Thursday, Oct 15: Dress for Success

Friday, Oct 16: Blue and Gold Day

Averett Homecoming @ Home Virtual 5K Challenge

Join our Averett Community to support Averett Athletics for our Homecoming @ Home Virtual 5K Challenge.

Take this time of social distancing to support your Averett Cougars wherever you may be. Participants can choose to run, jog or walk a 5K during Averett’s homecoming week now through Sunday, Oct. 18, at home and around their own neighborhood.

Register online to participate, submit your results and then share your results with the Averett community from your social media with the hashtags #Averett5Kathome and #averettcougars.

You have the options of participating in the challenge by following the rules , or simply support Averett and complete your 5K without having to submit anything.

Become Career Ready: Virtual Fall Workshop Series

Please encourage students to join us for our upcoming programs in the Become Career Ready virtual fall workshop series. Workshops are focused on getting students ready to compete in our virtual world as well as to help them explore a variety of career fields.

Any faculty or staff member who has an idea for a workshop, or who would like to present a workshop should contact Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube. Registration is required to attend the workshops and students should visit Handshake and click on events to register.

Career in Economics presented by Dr. Ernest Pegram Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m.

Preparing for Graduate School – Tuesday, Oct. 20, at noon.

Zoom Etiquette – Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

Workshop: Careers in Economics – Applying for Economics Jobs with the United States Government

Thinking about a job after college? Consider a career in economics. Join Dr. Ernest E. Pegram, assistant professor in economics, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. via Zoom for a conversation about applying for economics jobs with the United States Government.

Click here to register in advance for the Zoom call. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

United States Government Jobs by Agency

Air Force Department Of Education Department Of Transportation NASA Army Department Of Energy Department of Treasury Navy Department Of Agriculture Department Of Justice Health and Human Services State Department Department Of Commerce Department Of Labor Homeland Security Veterans Affairs Department Of Defense Department Of The Interior Housing and Urban Development Federal Reserve System

Haven’s Heels to Heal Challenge

The CCECC has taken the Heels to Heal Challenge to benefit Haven of the Dan River Region, our local domestic violence shelter. Please watch the video here and donate any amount to the challenge.

No donation is too small.

Join me and other male allies on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1-4 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery and Brewery as we walk to save lives! Visit the CCECC Facebook page here to donate. I’ll even personally match what you donate!

IT Assessment Coming Soon

On Monday, Oct. 19, Moran Technology Consulting (MTC) will begin an independent IT assessment for Averett University that will evaluate and review the current state of information technology services.

MTC was selected after an extensive RFP process. With over 30 years of higher education experience, MTC has supported projects at over 240 institutions, including over 150 IT Assessments.

The MTC team will be led by Senior Partner Charlie Moran, Partner Paul Giebel and Dr. Scott Weyandt, practice director, security and infrastructure planning.

The Averett team will be led by Don Aungst, chief financial officer, and Michael Boehm, interim chief information officer. An IT Assessment Workgroup has been formed and will work closely with MTC, faculty, staff and students from across the University to gather information and help form actionable recommendations to create a roadmap for going forward.

Over the next few weeks, MTC will be meeting with many of you to discuss your thoughts and ideas. Areas included in this IT assessment will be administrative systems, academic technology, infrastructure, culture, communications, IT Governance, IT leadership, strategic planning and IT funding.

Thank you in advance for your participation in the IT assessment. If you have any questions, contact Don Aungst or Michael Boehm.

Save the Date: Faculty and Staff Flu Clinic Coming Soon

Averett University is hosting a flu clinic for faculty and staff on two dates this year: Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., and Thursday, Oct. 22, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., both in the MPR. If you are interested in receiving a flu shot, please fill out this survey. If you do not sign up for a time, you will not be guaranteed a flu shot. Bring this form with you to the flu shot clinic.

You must have a copy of the FRONT and BACK of your insurance card with you at the check-in desk, as well as the completed registration form. Filling out the form guarantees you get a flu shot, and also helps us practice safe social distancing.

If the time you want is unavailable, please email Delaney Sullivan at wellness@averett.edu and we can find a time that works.

Join the University Book Club

The Averett University Book Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 22, at 4:45 p.m. (currently via Zoom). The Book Club is open to all faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading. We have learned so much from one another and would love for you to join us on Thursday, Oct. 22!

Register in advance for this meeting by clicking here. Once registered, you will receive a Zoom link for the meeting.

Take Back the Night

The CCECC is hosting Averett’s annual Take Back the Night event to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. On your way to the Cafe, please join us on Monday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Center, outside of the MPR, for interactive displays, free T-shirts and an awareness bag full of goodies and information. For more information, email bwooten@averett.edu.

Join Us for a Virtual TRUTH Talk

The CCECC and the University of Virginia Cancer Center are hosting a virtual TRUTH Talk on Thursday, Oct. 29, via Zoom from 6-6:30 p.m. The topic is the HPV epidemic and its effects. To participate, register by using this link.

Panelists include Dr. Emma Mitchell, UVA assistant professor and community health nurse, and Janaye Oliver, Virginia Department of Health’s adolescent immunization program coordinator.

A raffle for several gift cards will be held at the end of the Q&A.

Open Enrollment Dates for Health Benefits

Open enrollment for medical, dental and vision plans is set for Monday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 16, for all employees who are benefits eligible. This time frame allows participants to enroll in the University’s benefits plans for 2021.

Look for additional information to come directly to your Averett email address soon.

Questions? Email Tammy Wall, benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu or Kathie Tune, HR director, at ktune@averett.edu, or send inquiries to wellness@averett.edu.

Ride to the Polls

The CCECC will be shuttling any Averett student who need a ride to the polling center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. We’ll have two vans (4-5 students each) making continuous loops. If you need a ride, come to the CCECC. If you have questions, email bwooten@averett.edu or tyancey@averett.edu.

Wide Array of AFAM Courses Slated for Spring 2021

Please let students know that there will be a wide range of courses offered in the African & African American Studies program in spring 2021. ALL ARE WELCOME! Click the flyer at left for additional information. For more details, contact the individual professors or Toni Gazda, program coordinator. The courses are:

* ENG/AFAM/WGS 309-Women in Literature (Ms. Gazda, TTh: 8 a.m.)

* SOC/AFAM 317-Race & Ethnicity (Dr. Brune, TTh: 9:40 a.m.)

*HTH/AFAM 301-Cross Cultural Competence in Sport (Dr. M. Lewis, MWF: 9:10 a.m.)

* POS 215-American National Government (Dr. Sperber, MWF: 10:20 a.m.)

* MUS/AFAM 199-Music as Protest (Dr. A. Lewis: 1:50 p.m.) (Note: This is a 2-credit course)

Recruiting Students to Averett Online

Are you looking for a way to recruit students to Averett’s online program? When talking with potential students, be sure to include our wonderful alumni and their achievements! On average, 10% of graduate students choose a school based on the accomplishments of their alumni. This is an excellent tool for potential students who are curious about the program and how it has helped our alumni succeed in their careers, and how it will affect them in the future.

Our Next Starts:

October 14

January 13

*Statistics from 2019 Learning House Report