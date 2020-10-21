Averett CoffeeBreak 10-21-2020

Posted on October 21st, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 23, for a Wednesday, Oct. 28, publication.

Employee Assistance Plan Available

An important reminder for our faculty and staff who need to speak to professionals concerning the stress of COVID-19 in our work and personal lives. This resource for our full-time employees is through our MetLife insurance program. MetLife offers an Employee Assistance Plan (EAP) that provides faculty and staff members with professional support services for a variety of issues associated with daily living. Click here for their website.

Town Hall Recording Now Available

Anyone who missed the town hall meeting from Tuesday is welcome to view a recording by clicking here. For additional COVID-19 updates, contact Kathie Tune, human resources director, at ktune@averett.edu; Lesley Villarose, dean of students, at lvillarose@averett.edu, or the Averett website.

Academic Calendar and Events Updates

Graduation

December Commencement will be held on its established scheduled date of Saturday, Dec. 12. To maximize health precautions for COVID-19, the event will be held outside at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 1 p.m. In the case of precipitation and prohibitive temperature, Commencement will be postponed until the following day on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. at the stadium. To ensure social distancing, two tickets will be distributed to graduating seniors.

Spring 2021 Semester

The Spring 2021 semester will follow the published schedule, but to maximize safety precautions, Spring Break for the Traditional Program will be replaced by five days with no class that will be sprinkled throughout the semester. More information will follow. To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the tradition of service, there will be no classes on MLK, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, to allow for service and other observances, but offices will be open.

Meet & Greet: Vice President of Philanthropy Finalists

Four finalists for the position of vice president of philanthropy will be on campus for interviews October 21 through November 3. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff who are not involved in the interviews to stop by Jut’s Café to meet and visit with each candidate as follows:

Kim Nyoni – Thursday, Oct. 22, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Nyoni currently serves as associate vice president for development. His responsibilities include implementing metrics, performance evaluation, planning and forecasting and prospect management.

Rob Bacchus – Monday, Oct. 26, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Bacchus currently serves as assistant dean for development and alumni relations. His experience has touched on all aspects of fundraising in large and small universities, as well as private and public.

Vicki Stouffer – Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Stouffer recently served as vice president of institutional advancement. She has more than 17 years of advancement experience in the liberal arts, professional schools and various educational settings.

Mark Drozdowski – Monday, Nov. 2, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Drozdowski recently served as senior executive counsel. He has 30 years of experience in higher education development and held senior roles in a variety of institutions.

If you prefer a virtual option or are not able to meet the candidate in person, we are providing a Zoom Meet & Greet as follows:

Kim Nyoni – Friday, Oct. 23, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

Rob Bacchus – Tuesday, Oct. 27, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

Vicki Stouffer – Thursday, Oct. 29, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

Mark Drozdowski – Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11-11:30 a.m. (register)

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. Dr. Franks is hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session, either in person or via Zoom, and welcomes you to email her with your impression of each candidate.

IT Assessment Coming Soon

On Monday, Oct. 19, Moran Technology Consulting (MTC) began an independent IT assessment for Averett University that will evaluate and review the current state of information technology services.

MTC was selected after an extensive RFP process. With over 30 years of higher education experience, MTC has supported projects at over 240 institutions, including over 150 IT Assessments.

The MTC team is led by Senior Partner Charlie Moran, Partner Paul Giebel and Dr. Scott Weyandt, practice director, security and infrastructure planning.

The Averett team is led by Don Aungst, chief financial officer, and Michael Boehm, interim chief information officer. An IT Assessment Workgroup has been formed and will work closely with MTC, faculty, staff and students from across the University to gather information and help form actionable recommendations to create a roadmap for going forward.

Over the next few weeks, MTC will be meeting with many of you to discuss your thoughts and ideas. Areas included in this IT assessment will be administrative systems, academic technology, infrastructure, culture, communications, IT Governance, IT leadership, strategic planning and IT funding.

Thank you in advance for your participation in the IT assessment. If you have any questions, contact Don Aungst or Michael Boehm.

Become Career Ready: Virtual Fall Workshop Series

Please encourage students to join us for our upcoming programs in the Become Career Ready virtual fall workshop series. Workshops are focused on getting students ready to compete in our virtual world as well as to help them explore a variety of career fields.

Any faculty or staff member who has an idea for a workshop, or who would like to present a workshop should contact Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube. Registration is required to attend the workshops and students should visit Handshake and click on events to register.

Zoom Etiquette – Today, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

Faculty and Staff Flu Clinic

Averett University is hosting a flu clinic for faculty and staff on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. in the MPR. If you are interested in receiving a flu shot, please fill out this survey. If you do not sign up for a time, you will not be guaranteed a flu shot. Bring this form with you to the flu shot clinic.

You must have a copy of the FRONT and BACK of your insurance card with you at the check-in desk, as well as the completed registration form. Filling out the form guarantees you get a flu shot, and also helps us practice safe social distancing.

If the time you want is unavailable, please email Delaney Sullivan at wellness@averett.edu and we can find a time that works.

University Book Club Meeting

The Averett University Book Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 22, at 4:45 p.m. (currently via Zoom). The Book Club is open to all faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading. We have learned so much from one another and would love for you to join us tomorrow!

Register in advance for this meeting by clicking here. Once registered, you will receive a Zoom link for the meeting.

Take Back the Night

The CCECC is hosting Averett’s annual Take Back the Night event to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. On your way to the Cafe, please join us on Monday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., outside of the MPR, for interactive displays, free T-shirts and an awareness bag full of goodies and information. For more information, email bwooten@averett.edu.

Join Us for a Virtual TRUTH Talk

The CCECC and the University of Virginia Cancer Center are hosting a virtual TRUTH Talk on Thursday, Oct. 29, via Zoom from 6-6:30 p.m. The topic is the HPV epidemic and its effects. To participate, register by using this link.

Panelists include Dr. Emma Mitchell, UVA assistant professor and community health nurse, and Janaye Oliver, Virginia Department of Health’s adolescent immunization program coordinator.

A raffle for several gift cards will be held at the end of the Q&A.

Open Enrollment Dates for Health Benefits

Open enrollment for medical, dental and vision plans is set for Monday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 16, for all employees who are benefits-eligible. This time frame allows participants to enroll in the University’s benefits plans for 2021.

Look for additional information to come directly to your Averett email address soon.

Questions? Email Tammy Wall, benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu, or Kathie Tune, HR director, at ktune@averett.edu, or send inquiries to wellness@averett.edu.

Ride to the Polls

The CCECC will be shuttling any Averett student who need a ride to the polling center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. We’ll have two vans (4-5 students each) making continuous loops. If you know a student who needs a ride, have them come to the CCECC. For questions, email bwooten@averett.edu or tyancey@averett.edu.

Habitat for Humanity Breakfast Fundraiser

Our local Habitat for Humanity chapter in Danville and Pittsylvania County is hosting a virtual breakfast fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Proceeds will go toward developing one of our most ambitious projects to date: the Habitat Village. Imagine how an entire community of homes for underserved populations could benefit our region and change the lives of deserving people. Please join us for a virtual breakfast and open your hearts (and wallets). We’ll have prizes throughout.

Wide Array of AFAM Courses Slated for Spring 2021

Please let students know that there will be a wide range of courses offered in the African & African American Studies program in spring 2021. ALL ARE WELCOME! Click the flyer at left for additional information. For more details, contact the individual professors or Toni Gazda, program coordinator. The courses are:

* ENG/AFAM/WGS 309-Women in Literature (Ms. Gazda, TTh: 8 a.m.)

* SOC/AFAM 317-Race & Ethnicity (Dr. Brune, TTh: 9:40 a.m.)

*HTH/AFAM 301-Cross Cultural Competence in Sport (Dr. M. Lewis, MWF: 9:10 a.m.)

* POS 215-American National Government (Dr. Sperber, MWF: 10:20 a.m.)

* MUS/AFAM 199-Music as Protest (Dr. A. Lewis: 1:50 p.m.) (Note: This is a 2-credit course)

New Zoom Room Interview Space

The CCECC is excited to announce a new resource for our students. The Zoom interview room, a space where students can come and interview in a controlled environment, with a professional backdrop and a ready-to-use laptop setup. Please join us in spreading the word. Schedule the space by using Handshake, or by making an appointment with Angie or Ryan.

Do you know someone who is ready to change the world?

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

It is important to encourage our students, family members, coworkers and members of our community to pursue their education. Not only can advancing their education benefit their careers, but it can be used to shape and lay the foundation for generations to come.

Do you know someone who is ready to change the world? Encourage them to apply for our January 13th start! Click here to view our programs.

It’s Never Too Early to Plan For Your Retirement

Tom Siebers, a financial advisor with Millennium Advisory Services (MAS), is available for us to discuss retirement, financial planning or investing. Call, email or set up an appointment in their online scheduler to talk to Tom at MAS.

Thomas G. Siebers, CFP®

Investment Advisor Representative

Millennium Advisory Services, Inc.

5340 Twin Hickory Road

Glen Allen, VA 23059

Office: 804-346-1040 / 877-435-2489

Fax: 804-346-1044

www.mas-edu.com

Averett 101: Through the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett, and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Labs with Zoom help me understand better.”

“I like this college lifestyle and being away from home.”

“Averett is like a family and I feel at home.”

“It’s easy to adjust – I’m used to it already.”

“I like softball – it’s feeling like home.”

“The quality of the aviation program is amazing.”

“Professors here really want to teach you.”

“I like that I was able to change a hybrid to in-person – that is better for me.”

“AU is doing a good job with COVID stuff.”

“The community is not too crowded here.”