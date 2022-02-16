Averett CoffeeBreak 2-16-22

Posted on February 16th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 18, for a Wednesday, Feb. 23, publication.

Booster Clinic Coming Soon

A COVID-19 booster clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, from 1-4 p.m. in the Student Center. Check out the flyer for more information.

Booster shots are strongly recommended to avoid possibly being quarantined if exposed. Email health@Averett.edu for any questions.

Welcome Rebecca Sigmon ’20 to Averett

Director of Student Financial Services Carl Bradsher is pleased to announce that Rebecca Haley Sigmon ’20 accepted the position of student financial services (FWS coordinator) and began work on February 9.

Bradsher is confident that Rebecca will be a strong asset to the Student Financial Services Team. Sigmon is located in Main 117 and can be reached at 17185 or rhsigmon@averett.edu.

Please take a moment to say hello when you have a chance.

Last chance to register! Averett 2025 Luncheon and Tours

If you haven’t yet registered for the Averett 2025: Soaring to New Heights Luncheon and Tours, please do so today. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Danville Regional Airport, we are excited to share the 2025 Strategic Plan Year One accomplishments and unveil the take-off of Year Two projects! Register here for a timeslot between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For the health and safety of all employees, tours are restricted to a maximum of 25 people per group, and we ask that you wait to arrive until your allotted timeslot.

Upon arrival: Please park inside the fencing to the left in the airport lot, then walk into the Averett Flight Center at your allotted time to begin your tour.

At the end of the tour and program, lunches will be provided in the hangar and you can either take it to-go or remain and enjoy fellowship with colleagues over lunch. Dress warm and wear your walking shoes!

Black History Month Events

Don’t miss a single event for Black History Month! Check out the flyer for a full lineup of events.

Trolley Tours – Join us for a trolley tour celebrating the amazing stories of Danville’s Civil Rights leaders, Black business owners, entrepreneurs and citizens. Tour dates are February 16 and 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 18, from 10-11 a.m.

Tours will be led by Karice Luck-Brimmer, owner of Our History Matters, and local historian and genealogist. She will bring this history to life; the triumphs, the hard truth and the challenges.

Tours are free but registration is required. Seating is limited daily. Register here.

Club & Organizational Fair

If you know a student who advises or leads a club or organization on Averett’s campus, make sure they know to sign up for our club fair on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carrington Gym! This is a time to advertise to the student body what Averett has to offer. Please email Casey Scarce to register your club or organization (honor societies included!).

Want to start a club or organization on campus? It’s easy! Identify yourself as the advisor, have at least five students interested in involvement and submit a mission statement to the Director of Student Involvement. For more information, email Casey Scarce!

Arts@Averett: Peter and the Starcatcher

Don’t miss the Averett Theatre’s performance of Peter and the Starcatcher February 17-19 in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Click here to view show times. For tickets, visit here.

From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes to star stuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands, “Peter and the Starcatcher” playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Come enjoy this Peter Pan foundation story as we follow a nameless orphan boy on his journey to becoming the boy who will never grow up.

Give to Averett Athletics’ Annual Day of Giving Next Week

Averett Athletics’ annual Day of Giving is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22! Help our programs fundraise for items on their wish list by donating specifically to a team or donate to the general athletics fund. The link to donate will be available next week.

Averett Clinches East Division Championship in Basketball

With the win last night, Averett men’s basketball has clinched the east division championship and will host a playoff game next Tuesday at a time to be determined.

There are ticket sales for playoff games. Averett will cover the first 50 faculty and staff, and 100 students (with ID).

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series Continues in February

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series continues in a virtual setting Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can register for free to participate in this virtual event by emailing jhodgson@averett.edu.

This month, the topic is Bigger than Black and Blue: Candid Conversations about Race, Equity and Community Collaboration. Our keynote presenters will be Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and the City of Danville’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert T. David, Sr.

This topic has significant impact on all of us and will provide many tangible strategies operationalized by Chief Booth and David to keep our communities safe and healthy.

Spring Career Fair

Our Spring Career Fair is quickly approaching! Encourage students to join us Thursday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carrington Gym. We have 40 employers coming to meet students! Please encourage students to attend, and they may just find their dream job, an internship or just network. Open to ALL students and majors. Click here for more. Contact the CCECC with any questions.

Teach a Summer Course!

If you are interested in teaching a summer course, complete this form with department chair approval. Please submit your summer course offerings to Stephanie Patton via email by Friday, Feb. 25. If you have any questions, contact Stephanie Patton.

New Employee Orientation Event

Spring new employee orientation (NEO) will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Lunch will be available. If you were hired since the fall 2021 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from HR Director Kathie Tune coming soon. We will host this year’s program in the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

We are so excited to hold this in March and look forward to you joining us. Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

March Professional Development Initiative Series- Excel Basics with Dr. Anna Kautzman

The next Professional Development Event will take place on Wednesday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m. in Frith 207. There will also be a virtual option. Dr. Anna Kautzman will review Excel Basics specifically related to the following topics:

-Quick introduction to Excel and navigation

-Writing formulas and using functions

-Formatting basics

-Tables

-Quick What-If Analysis

Please sign up using the attached form. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events! If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Registration, Orientation & Readiness (ROAR) Dates

This spring, Averett will host our first ROAR (previously known as Summer Registration Days) events on April 22, June 10 and July 22. Incoming students for the fall of 2022 will be visiting campus to complete the next steps to get them ready for classes in August as well as meeting the faculty, staff and students that will be helping them along the way! Please keep a look out for more information in future CoffeeBreak editions.

If you know any current students that would be interested in being a Connection Leader and will still be enrolled at Averett in the fall, please reach out to Casey Scarce at cscarce@averett.edu.

Need to be a Certified Averett Driver?

Are you needing to be certified to drive for Averett? Click here for more information and to apply.

Testing Assistance in Career Development

Student Success and the CCECC offer Testing Assistance in Career Development. The testing assistance program helps qualified students pay for testing fees including the GRE, Praxis, LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, PCAT, DAT, OAT and NCLEX. Others will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Please share with your students about this resource.

Questions? Contact Ryan Taube at rtaube@averett.edu.