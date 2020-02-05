Averett CoffeeBreak 2-5-2020

Posted on February 5th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 7, for a Wednesday, Feb. 12, publication.

Send-off Social Honoring Aaron Howell

The campus is invited to come by the President’s House between 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, to express gratitude to Aaron and wish him all the very best as he transitions. Please respond to Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu if you plan to stop by.

Welcome Cassidy Pruitt

Cassidy Pruitt is the new graduate assistant and wellness coordinator for human resources. Cassidy comes to us with a vast work experience in social media, web design, photography/videography, newsletter design, accounting and more. She has worked closely with members of the community in the past through her Newman Civic Fellowship and other organizations. Most recently, she worked to design a website to help educate people on advanced manufacturing and engineering.

Cassidy is humble and loves to bring new ideas to the table. She is a local from Hurt, Va. When she is not working, you can probably find her kayaking or taking photographs. Not to mention, she is a recent Averett graduate. Please welcome Cassidy back to Averett.

Welcome Trevor Smith

The CCECC is happy to announce that Trevor Smith has joined its staff as coordinator of marketing and graphic design. Trevor will be instrumental in helping the CCECC enhance its public relations efforts on campus and in the Dan River Region, including new web content, videography, photography and graphics.

Trevor’s passion for creativity and design started as a senior in high school when he was placed into a digital media and printing class. He states, “Being a musician at heart, I try to be talented in multiple fields such as writing, recording or just simply strumming chords. On my days off I enjoy a relaxing day around the house, being a father to my son Liam and a husband to my lovely wife Ashley.” Please welcome Trevor to the Averett Family.

SET Weekly Events

Today, Feb. 5: “Slim into Spring Break” Program: Lose weight for a happier and healthier lifestyle, weekly weigh-ins, goals for weight loss and changing eating habits. Contact Phillip Mitchell at pmitchell@averett.edu for more information.

Friday, Feb. 7: There will be a Bingo night held at 8:30 p.m. in the back café. Come out for a chance to win many prizes!!

Sunday, Feb. 9: Catholic Campus Ministries, Christian Student Fellowship and SGA will come together to host an “All Campus Worship” service held at 8:30 a.m. in Blount Chapel.

Monday, Feb. 10: There will be a Leadership Council meeting held at 8 p.m. in Bishop Conference. All club and organization representatives should be there.

Tuesday, Feb. 11: There will be a Movie Night held at 8:30 p.m. in Blount Chapel. The movie “Harriet” will be shown, so come out and enjoy some popcorn and drinks with a free movie!

2020 Senior Dinner

For the last 10 years, the senior class has been honored with a meal to thank them for choosing Averett and allowing us to be an important part of their lives. This year’s dinner will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. Call Dan Hayes at 434-791-7252 with any questions.

There are two ways to help. The meal is traditionally served by faculty and staff. Please join us at this special event by being one of the servers, and then sit and eat with the seniors. Contact Dan to RSVP.

Additionally, we offer prizes so that every senior gets a gift. Would you be willing to donate a prize to help with congratulating our seniors? We will accept anything that is neat and cool. In the past, donations have included gift cards to kitchen implements. Please get the items to Dan by today, Feb. 5.

Sam’s Club Rep on Campus

Sam’s Club representative Karen Shields will be in the dining hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 6 and Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Karen can register new members and renew current ones, including renewing membership several months in advance. Remember, when you enroll or re-enroll with Karen, you will receive some bonus incentives that are not available when registering at the Club.

Call or email Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu with questions.

African American History Month

February is African American History Month. Several events are being hosted throughout the month by the CCECC. Stop by the cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 6, to make Valentine’s Day cards for local senior citizens. A Virginia Humanities grant-funded performance will be held Monday, Feb. 24.

For more information, check out the attached poster.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Fundraiser

Members of Averett’s Criminal Justice Club are taking orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts through February 22. The doughnuts are $7 per dozen. They will be delivered outside of the Student Center at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. For more information, contact John Wilt at Members of Averett’s Criminal Justice Club are taking orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts through February 22. The doughnuts are $7 per dozen. They will be delivered outside of the Student Center at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. For more information, contact John Wilt at jbwilt@averett.edu.

This is a fundraiser to support travel for those Criminal Justice Club members who want to attend the 83rd Annual Conference of the American Criminal Justice Association-Lambda Alpha Epsilon from March 22-27 in Kansas City, Mo. Thank you for supporting Averett’s Criminal Justice Club!

University Book Club

If you love to read, please join us on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4:45 p.m. We encourage you to bring your book and share with others what you’re reading. We meet in the reference area on the main floor in the Mary B. Blount Library. For questions, contact penny.hudson@averett.edu or llemery@averett.edu. We look forward to seeing you!

Arts@Averett: Dead Man’s Cell Phone

The Averett Theatre Department is proud to present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” February 20-22 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. All faculty and staff get two free tickets.

This imaginative, zany comedy explores the paradox of modern technology’s ability to both unite and isolate people in the digital age. This play contains adult situations and adult language. To see the full Arts@Averett remaining schedule, click here.

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation

If you are a new employee (part-time or full-time faculty, staff or graduate assistant) who was hired since the August 2019 opening, or if you could not make it to the fall new employee orientation, then plan on joining us this spring.

Invitations to the event will be coming soon via a Punchbowl email invite. The program will include lunch, an Averett history trivia game and updates from Dr. Tiffany Franks and her leadership team.

Mark your calendars for 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in the MPR.

Contact Kathie Tune, HR director, for additional information at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu.

Thank You for Giving the Gift of Life!

Thank you if you attended the blood drive last week! In addition, you qualify for wellness points. This event will contribute to your quarterly 300-point goal.

Please log into the portal and attest to your participation by visiting vwc.2iwellness.com.

The Transition to HealthEquity Continues…

Thank you for your patience and questions throughout the Health Savings Administrators (HSA) to HealthEquity transition period. As of today, Feb. 5, we will enter into STEP 3 of the HSA to HealthEquity transition process. These next steps only apply to employees who had funds transferred from an HSA account to HealthEquity.

Once all data is collected and confirmed by Averett and HSA, and the closure fees are paid by Averett, HSA will begin the transfer process which will take approximately 2-3 days. During this time, the blackout period will begin (around February 10). Overall, we will not be able to access our funds at HSA for 2-3 weeks. Updates will be emailed as we receive them from HealthEquity.

If you have to pay out-of-pocket for any medical services during this blackout period, you will be able to withdraw those funds from HealthEquity by way of their claim form located at www.myhealthequity.com.

At STEP 4, HealthEquity receives wired money from HSA, and funds are allocated to employee accounts. The time frame is a total of one business day, depending on the time of day the wire is sent over from HSA. Once posted, wired funds transferred from HSA Administrators are available within HealthEquity Member Portals, and available on HealthEquity HSA debit cards.

For information about your HealthEquity account or to confirm your balance transfer after the final step of the process, log into your HealthEquity member portal at www.myhealthequity.com or call HealthEquity Member Services at 866-346-5800.

Contact Tammy Wall at twall@averett.edu or Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu with any additional questions. Are you taking advantage of tax-free savings with our Health Savings Account? Follow the link to learn more.

Cougar Cares Program

Cougar Cares provides students with basic necessities to help them succeed inside and outside the classroom. Select services are given to students who meet certain criteria.

The types of resources include emergency housing, food assistance, medical help, personal items and educational resources.

Students Feeling Sick?

If your students are feeling sick, there are several resources for them on campus.

They can call 434-203-3781 Monday through Friday anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for assistance.

Please see the attached flyer for more resources.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Easy to get to class.”

“Welcoming family environment.”

“Diversity on campus.”

“I like being around like-minded people in aviation.”

“I can relate to my teachers.”

“The beds are comfortable.”

“Nice people – classmates help you out.”

“The math lab is really helpful.”

“Connections with teachers and the tennis team.”