Averett CoffeeBreak 5-18-22

Posted on May 18th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 20, for a Wednesday, May 25, publication.

Farewell Celebration for Rev. Daniel

Join us in Jut’s Cafe from 2-3:30 p.m. today, May 18, as we wish Skyler Daniel farewell. Skyler will be leaving in mid-June to pastor his own church in Lexington, Va. Skyler has served the Averett community for seven years and will be missed by all!

Farewell Celebration for Dr. Pearce

Dr. Carly Pearce has served Averett for 14 years and for the past seven years, she helped lead admissions and retention efforts in Averett Online and reimagining Student Services. Please congratulate her on her new position at Randolph College as assistant director of the Master of Arts in coaching and sport leadership program. Congratulations, Carly. You will be greatly missed.

Please join us this Thursday, May 19, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Jut’s Cafe to say farewell to Carly. Please stop by for refreshments and to wish her well.

Recent Promotions

We are so very pleased to announce two promotions within Averett Online and our Student Services team. Liz Cervantes has been promoted to associate director of student readiness, retention and persistence, and Ashley Patterson has been promoted to student readiness coach and support services coordinator.

As the associate director of student readiness, retention and persistence, Liz will oversee all functions and activities assigned to Averett Online Readiness, Retention and Persistence programs, including but not limited to new starts; orientation and onboarding; managing and monitoring (attendance and grade tracking); early alerts; tutoring and student success efforts related to at-promise students. She will design, implement, evaluate and assess programs that address the barriers our students face toward persistence. Liz will continue to maintain an advisee caseload and supervise Ashley and our graduate teaching assistant.

As the student readiness coach and support services coordinator, Ashley will coordinate and provide support to both newly admitted and readmitted students. She will provide support for all Averett Online Readiness, New Start, and Orientation programs and manage the Averett Online Early Alert process and support student success efforts related to at-promise students. Ashley will facilitate placement testing and oversee the day-to-day operation of Averett Online tutoring programs and resources. Ashley will maintain a small advisee caseload and report to Liz.

Please join us in congratulating Liz and Ashley!

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum

The Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum returns today, May 18, at 6 p.m. via Zoom with a full lineup of guests. The topic is Credible Messengers: Youth Violence Prevention Outreach Strategies. To join, email Dr. James Hodgson.

Update for May Staff Meeting

Staff Council would like to invite you to an informal staff meeting on Thursday, May 19, at 11:15 a.m. With it being the last staff meeting of the academic year, Staff Council would like to celebrate and share cookies and coffee with you all. Please feel free to come by the MPR during our regularly scheduled meeting time to enjoy a break with members of the Staff Council. Bring your thoughts and suggestions for how you think Staff Council can improve itself and your working experience.

Staff Council Seeking Nominations

We need your help to find the next members of Staff Council!

To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments on Staff Council, the council members are categorized into four groups, with three members serving in each group, as shown here. (Please note, this year only individuals from Group A, C and D can be nominated.)

You are allowed to nominate any person from Group A, C and D who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council.

Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Direct any questions to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Staff Council nominations for 2022-23 are due Wednesday, May 25. Click here for the form of the nomination.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University Athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-79- 5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Moving Offices? Facilities Can Help!

For anyone moving offices during the summer months, the Averett Facilities team is here to help. Please fill out this form. For questions, contact Bren Taylor by email.