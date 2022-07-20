Averett CoffeeBreak 7-20-22

Posted on July 20th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Fall 2022 Updated Health and Safety Guidelines

Dear Colleagues,

We are excited to usher in the fall semester in just a few short weeks. This summer has been busy preparing for our students to return and the semester ahead looks very promising.

Averett University has finalized our fall 2022 campus health and safety guidelines in respect to COVID-19. Please find the full details below and know that we are here should you have any questions or concerns.

Our teams continue to work hard to stay abreast of these matters and stay diligent in keeping our Averett Family safe. As we have stated throughout the ever-changing pandemic, please be aware that our protocols may have to be adjusted in the future as the virus, and our tools to fight it, continue to evolve.

Please stay safe and enjoy the remainder of your summer.

Vaccinations and Boosters

What we know:

The current vaccines and boosters available have proven to boost immunity and help prevent serious illness and hospitalization in individuals. They did a great job in helping protect our campus community during the earlier stages of the virus.

What we are seeing:

The current vaccines were developed to build immunity for the initial strains of COVID-19, and our collective past efforts were very effective, demonstrated by our ability to return to largely normal campus operations last spring.

However, the virus continues to mutate. While the current vaccinations continue to protect individuals from more severe outcomes, they are not providing the same protection against things like community spread, which was the driving force behind our previous vaccine requirements.

What we are doing:

At this time, we no longer mandate, but strongly urge all on-campus students and employees to stay current with their COVID-19 immunizations. Please remember to submit an updated photo of your vaccination card via the LiveSafe app or to health@averett.edu so that the Office of Health Services can track vaccination percentages on our campuses.

Like the CDC, we continue to strongly recommend the initial vaccine series and keeping up-to-date on your vaccine with boosters. Although still protective for the individual, we recognize these current vaccines are less effective against the current Omicron variants in terms of community spread, so we are no longer requiring them at this time.

Face Coverings

Faculty members may still require face coverings in classrooms, and staff members may ask others to wear them in their office spaces. Face coverings may also be required for certain events. On-campus students, employees and visitors should be prepared to mask in these circumstances, if needed. Anyone desiring to wear a face covering outside of these areas are welcome to do so.

Quarantine and Isolation

On-campus students and employees testing positive will be required to isolate for seven days, returning to campus on day eight with no further testing. Exposed asymptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will not be required to quarantine at this time, however may be required to test five days after exposure or if symptomatic.

Anyone who tests positive or has been exposed should continue to contact the Office of Health Services at health@averett.edu or by calling 434-203-3781.

Thank you for your continued participation in ensuring a safe and thriving Averett campus.

Well Wishes for Katherine Bishop

Dear Colleagues,

It’s bittersweet to share that Katherine Bishop, assistant to the President and coordinator of partnership development, has accepted a wonderful opportunity for a position with a digital marketing agency. This position is a great growth opportunity for her, and she will be able to work remotely.

For over six years, Katherine has served in various roles at Averett, including Averett Central, enrollment management and enrollment communications. We are grateful for her time here and wish her the best in this new journey.

Katherine’s last day with Averett will be Tuesday, Aug. 9. Please congratulate her and wish her farewell as you see her in the upcoming weeks.

Warmly,

Tiffany

Goodbye, Kara Robertson

It is with great sadness that we announce Kara Robertson, executive assistant to the vice president of academic affairs, will be leaving Averett. Kara has been offered an outstanding position with a former employer and we wish her well in all her future endeavors.

Kara’s last day with us will be Friday, Aug. 5. Please stop by and give Kara your best wishes!

New Employee Information Needed – Deadline Today!

Any employees hired since August 2021 should have received an email from Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt Bell requesting a headshot and their job title. The deadline for this information is today, July 20. This information will be used in a slideshow during the August 8 opening in celebration of Averett’s new hires. Please submit the requested information as quickly as possible. If you have any questions, please email Matt or call 434-791-5681.

Lighting Competition on Campus Thursday

On Thursday, July 21, at 9 p.m., guests and members of the community will be able to see temporary lighting displays showcasing the brilliant possibilities for future lighting enhancements on campus. The landscape lighting displays will be available to view for one night only to the general public. Registration is required, and available by clicking here.

Read a full news release by clicking here.

End of Year Notice from the Business Office

The Fiscal year end has passed! Make sure to get all your invoices into the business office by Friday, July 22, if you want them to go into last year’s budget. Any invoices received after this date will be entered into the new year 2022-2023.

Please get your credit card recons in now as they are past due. Thank you so much.

– The Business Office Staff

Join us at the Ballpark!

Averett Family, employees and their families are invited to join the Averett Alumni Association for a night at the ballpark at the Danville Otterbots on Thursday, July 28. Enjoy food and fun as the Otterbots take on the Burlington Sock Puppets! An all-you-can-eat buffet begins at 5:30 p.m. with the game to follow at 7 p.m. Click here to register. Hurry before time runs out!

Football Season Tickets, Tailgate Spots on Sale Soon

Football season tickets and tailgate spots will go on sale beginning July 25. On July 29, these tickets and tailgate spots will become available to purchase for alumni, faculty and staff.

Please contact Drew Bailey at 434-791-5700 if you have any questions.

August Opening: RSVP Today!

Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 8, starting at noon in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

This year, we will kick off our program with lunch and fellowship at noon in the Grant Center. After lunch, we will dive into an educational and engaging program. President Franks and Joe Franks will then host you and your loved ones for a family celebration at their home.

If you are a Moving the Needle team member, planning team member and/or a new employee, please try to spread yourself out among tables at the Grant Center and to sit with people you may not typically sit with. It’s important to make connections with faculty and staff you may not see on a day-to-day basis. There may also be some activities where your expertise is needed.

Please respond to this survey by Monday, Aug. 1, in which you will need to RSVP for lunch and for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Celebration between 4-6 p.m. (Click here for survey). If you have any questions, please contact Katherine Bishop at kbishop@averett.edu or 434-791-5826.

We look forward to opening the 2022-2023 Academic Year with each of you!

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

NEO Coming Soon!

Averett invites and engages new employees twice a year to join their new colleagues for a program that will offer you a broader perspective of the University than simply the work we do on a daily basis.

Please respond to the Punchbowl invite and make plans to attend the Fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We are offering tours of the Equestrian Center, FBO, Flight Center and the Riverview Campus. Contact Kathie Tune for additional information or if you have not yet received your invitation to the NEO. Join us!

Professional Headshots Opportunity

A professional headshot should be an essential part of everyone’s portfolio. On Monday, Aug. 8, Averett employees will have the opportunity to receive a professional headshot courtesy of Marketing and Communications prior to the start of the August Opening celebration. No appointment necessary. If you have any questions, please email Matt Bell.

Staff Council Members for 2022-23

Staff Council would like to introduce our 2022-2023 members:

Ashley Bowman (Chair), Morgan Farmer (Vice-Chair), Hannah Glass (Secretary), Drew Bailey (Nominating Committee Chair), Nate Lake, Jackson Smith, Clarice LaBua (Events Committee Chair), Kristi Phillips, Andrew Cannon, Sara Hodges (Staff Meeting Chair), Fred Betts and Phil Wilson.

Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming staff meeting schedule. Please do not hesitate to reach out to staffcouncil@averett.edu if you have any questions or want to share any information with your Staff Council!

When You Need Us, We’re Here for You!

Averett Wellness, powered by WebMD ONE, offers tools to help support every step of your well-being journey.

Download our app, Wellness at your Side, from the Apple App Store – the connection code is VPC – or, visit here to learn all about the Averett Wellness plan activities and resources. Click here for more.

For questions, contact Victor Hernandez at vehernandez@averett.edu