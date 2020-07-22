Averett CoffeeBreak 7-22-2020

Posted on July 22nd, 2020 by Matt Bell

Opening of the Year Kick-Off for Faculty and Staff – Monday, August 10

We are thankful to soon be joining together again as we prepare to begin the new academic year. These challenging times in our world make these such occasions all the more meaningful as we reconnect, welcome our new faculty and staff, prepare for the new year, reflect upon our accomplishments and look to the dynamic and promising future ahead.

Our Opening Kick-off program will be held virtually since the overwhelming majority of feedback indicated this preference. The Zoom session will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on August 10. Here is the link to the password protected session:

Click Here To Join The Faculty and Staff Opening of the Year Kick Off 2020 Zoom Meeting

If you would like to dial in by using your phone please email averettcentral@Averett.edu from your Averett assigned email account and the password for access will be sent directly to your Averett email address within 24 hours.

New this year is a Family Drive-by Social in front of the President’s House, 500 Hawthorne Drive, from 4:30-6 p.m.! President Franks, Joe Franks and members of Presidents Council will be excited to see you and have some special goodies to pass out during the caravan!

Deck your vehicle in Averett gear to celebrate the accomplishments of the AU 2020 strategic plan and the start of a new academic year. Prizes given to best in show!

The Opening Kick-off begins a week of opening activities including two separate workshops on Tuesday, August 11 for faculty and staff. The workshops “Caring for Ourselves and Others During Unsettled Times” and “Unconscious Bias Awareness & Training” will be offered during flexible times to keep each session manageable in regards to number of participants. The workshops will be in-person with a Zoom option. Details will be announced in the near future.

We look forward to being together again soon!

PPE Updates

Very soon, President’s Council members will be working with their teams to distribute hand sanitizer for offices and individuals, as well as cloth face coverings for each employee.

In high traffic locations, Plexiglas screens have been installed. Hand sanitizers have been placed at most entrances.

Welcome packages, containing hand sanitizers, gloves and a face covering, will be assembled soon for new and returning students.

Return to Campus Q&A via Zoom Every Thursday

Join Kathie Tune, director of HR, for a question and answer virtual meeting each Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. if you need clarification on what to do before returning to work, what to do while at work and what to do if you need to leave work. The virtual meetings will continue indefinitely.

Email ktune@averett.edu if you need information outside of the Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 927 4803 2284

University Protocol on Face Coverings During COVID-19

Averett University adheres to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines and expects face coverings to be worn properly throughout each of its campuses by students, faculty, staff and visitors, except when:

· Employees are working alone in the office;

· In residence halls rooms unless guests beyond one’s roommate are present;

· In residence hall bathrooms, yet residents should seek to physically distance;

· During physical activity in gyms or athletic facilities;

· While eating or drinking.

Every student, faculty and staff member will be receiving a reusable face covering. In addition, face coverings will be expected to be worn by visitors to any one of Averett’s campuses including spectators at games.

For more information and for further details from our comprehensive plan, visit the Alert page.

Travelling Precautions

As your summer travel continues, we ask that you use as much precaution as possible for the sake of your health, the health of your family members and coworkers. Prior to leaving work for vacation, conference travel, etc., please make sure to discuss your return to work plans with your respective division chairs and supervisors. Along the way, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu.

As has been communicated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asked to follow the CDC guidelines set for traveling throughout the United States. Follow this link for CDC guidance on preventing getting sick. Follow this link for CDC guidance on traveling in the United States.

At this time, Averett is following CDC recommendations for quarantine for 14 days for employees who have traveled internationally or via cruise ship. Virginia currently does not have any quarantine requirements upon arrival from travel within the U.S. However, if you are traveling to any “hot spots,” please continue to self-check for any symptoms, wear a mask whenever and wherever possible and to continue the same health protocols you have been using at home and work.

Averett also adheres to CDC guidelines regarding the appropriate use of face coverings throughout each of its campus locations by students, faculty, staff, volunteers and visitors. Face coverings, when properly worn, are meant to protect other people in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms. As a reminder, all students and faculty are expected to wear face coverings in classrooms. Students will not be admitted into a classroom without a face covering. Any student and/or faculty member not adhering to the guidelines will be referred to the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms during any type of travel or within 14 days of your return, contact your health care provider and Human Resources. Employees should also be aware of CDC travel health notices, recommendations and frequently asked questions.

Virtual Registration Day July 24

The final registration day before the fall 2020 semester begins will be held virtually Friday, July 24. Contact Jessica McConnell with any questions.

Final Virtual Visit with Dr. Franks for Summer 2020

Feel free to join me by Zoom on Friday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to noon if you would like to connect, have questions or want to visit with your colleagues. This optional time can’t make up for our informal visits in the hallways or at games or events, but it is one way we can try to keep in touch.

Email Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu for questions.

Join Zoom Meeting

Warmly,

Tiffany

New Employee Introductions at the Averett Opening Program

We are finalizing plans for the New Employee Orientation set for Friday, Aug. 7, and for the University Opening on Monday, Aug. 10, and look forward to hosting all of our new and returning faculty and staff at these events. Since the introduction of new employees is a very important part of the opening, we will be introducing you virtually at our opening and request a photo and brief fun fact – no more than a sentence or two for a slide show presentation. We started the visual presentation last year and it was a big hit! So much so, we are doing it again this year.

Please send your picture and a brief fun fact to cbasinger@averett.edu by Friday, July 31. Feel free to ask us questions along the way.

And just a little reminder, please RSVP to the New Employee Orientation if you have not yet had a chance to do so. We are making final plans for chairs, gift bags and lunch boxes. We want to include you! Thank you. Kathie Tune ktune@averett.edu

Outstanding Faculty and Staff Award Nominations

The nomination process is underway for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards! Please take a few minutes of your time to nominate your fellow faculty and staff members.

The criteria for the award and nomination process can be found by clicking here. The nomination form can be found by clicking here. These forms can also be found on the intranet.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, July 31, by 4:30 p.m. Completed nomination forms need to be sent to awards@averett.edu.

VPN Changes Coming Soon

As we continue to pursue technology modernization and continue our efforts to protect the network infrastructure, the I.T. department will be retiring our Microsoft based VPN (Virtual Private Network) service and moving to a client-based service as of July 31.

What does this mean? Instead of navigating through network settings to connect remotely to our network, you will use an installed client.

To determine if the client is installed, look to the bottom right corner, down next to the time. If you see a little yellow padlock, (if you are like me and have a lot of icons in the bottom right corner, click on the caret (^) to see more icons), the client is installed. If the mouse pointer is hovered over it, it should say “Check Point Endpoint Security”.

To have the new client installed, kindly open a help desk ticket and one of our friendly technicians will contact you to make sure your machine gets the new Checkpoint VPN client installed.

If you have any questions, contact Doug Appleton at ithelpdesk@averett.edu.

New Program for Student Testing Fees

Student Success and the CCECC are excited to announce a new partnership for our students. We developed a new program to help qualified students pay for testing fees related to their career development and receive access to prep materials beginning fall 2020. Tests included in the program are the GRE, Praxis, LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, PCAT, DAT, OAT and NCLEX. Others will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

If qualified, the mini-grant will cover one test per student for up to $250 while enrolled at Averett. To qualify, students must:

Be registered full time

Not be on any form of academic or social probation

Have at least a 2.5 GPA at the time of application (verified by the Registrar)

Have an EFC of $12,000 or lower on the FAFSA (verified by Financial Aid)

How to Apply: Complete this application via Microsoft Form using the QR Code above.

Annual Cougar Golf Classic Fundraiser a Success!

Averett University Athletics held its annual Cougar Golf Classic at Goodyear Golf Club in Danville on Friday, July 17. The annual fundraising tournament, with URW Credit Union as the title sponsor, was won by the foursome of Jake Arnold, David Swisher, Brandon Grogan and Gary Collins. The tournament featured a full field of teams, a silent auction and prizes. All proceeds from the tournament directly benefit the Averett student-athlete experience. For video highlights of the tournament, check out @AverettUCougars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Averett Fall Athletics Schedule Updates

Please check AverettCougars.com for all fall sports schedule updates. Averett and the USA South Athletic Conference have announced multiple changes to the schedules of fall sports regarding conference play, including changes in the home football schedule. For more, click here.

Fall Courses in African & African American Studies

This fall, there are five courses being offered in the African and African American Studies program:

AFAM/ENG 242 – African American Literature (Gazda)

AFAM/HIS 399 – The American South (Canady)

AFAM/FR/WGS – Francophone Women Writers (Clark)

AFAM/ENG 439 – Literary Criticism, Analysis & Interpretation (Gazda)

AFAM/ENG 414 – Shakespeare (Wuest).

Please pass this information along to any interested second, third and fourth-year students during advising conversations. For all inquiries about the program or individual courses within it, direct students to Toni Gazda, program coordinator, at agazda@averett.edu. All students are welcome.

University Calendar Announced for 2020-2021

In order to prepare your 2020-2021 work and personal schedules, the Averett University holiday calendar has been confirmed and listed here for your convenience.

The University Holidays will also be listed on the AU Web Calendar.

Monday, Sept. 7 Labor Day * Labor Day will not be observed on the University calendar this year since the University’s academic schedule has changed for the Fall Semester. The recommendation then, is for staff to have another day offered to them, or, providing our various offices have coverage, the day could be taken on Labor Day, the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving, the Monday after Thanksgiving, or on a Friday to have a long weekend break. Any decision by staff to take their Labor Day holiday must be approved by their respective supervisor. Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day Friday, Nov. 27 Thanksgiving Break *Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day *Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year’s Day Friday, April 2 Good Friday Monday, May 31 Memorial Day

*The Holiday Break will be observed from Monday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Please note: If you are one of those positions that will be required to be on-call or in the office during this time (primarily Admissions, Mail Room, Registrar’s Office, Student Financial Services, Institutional Advancement, IT, Athletics, GPS, etc.), you will be notified by your supervisor as to what those hours are and what the expectations will be during the break. Call or email Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu with any questions.

Cougar Cares Program

The Cougar Cares Program is looking for faculty and staff members who may have electronic equipment (laptops, iPads, printers, etc.) that is usable, but no longer in use. Several students who took our Student Life survey over the past few weeks did report needing such devices to be successful in their coursework, especially if taking classes virtually. If you have such equipment and are willing to make an in-kind donation, please contact either Billy Wooten or Erin Schlauch.

All Things Zoom

Faculty and staff may request a Zoom license as part of Averett’s Education Zoom plan. To request an account, faculty members are encouraged to contact Marietta Sanford and staff members are encouraged to contact Carly Pearce. If you would like some additional one on one Zoom training please schedule a time with the Averett Online team by clicking on the appointment link provided, or refer to Averett’s Zoom resource website. Want to learn more about Zoom Meeting Etiquette? Click here and learn 15 tips and best practices for online video conference meetings. In addition, Zoom is now integrated into Canvas. The Canvas-Zoom integration allows instructors to schedule online meetings from within Canvas and is available in all Canvas sites. Instructions on how to integrate Zoom into your Canvas course can be found in the following link.