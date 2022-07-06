Averett CoffeeBreak 7-6-22

Posted on July 6th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Staff Council and President’s Council Invites You to a “Cook-in”

Tired of eating a sandwich or frozen meal at your desk? Grab a burger, or two, courtesy of President’s Council on Tuesday, July 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. A “cook-in” will be held in the Dining Hall. All faculty and staff are welcome to join us!

Staff Council and PC would love your RSVP no later than Thursday, July 7. Please follow this link to RSVP. For any questions, please do not hesitate to email staff council or Ashley Bowman.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

Save the Date: August Opening

Mark your calendars for the 2022 August Opening! Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 8, starting at noon in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

This year, we will begin with lunch and fellowship at noon in the Grant Center. More about the program will be released in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned for an invite, in which you will need to RSVP for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Celebration at President Franks and Joe’s home later that afternoon, where we will gather with colleagues and families for a time of fellowship and celebration of the new academic year.

Professional Headshots Opportunity

A professional headshot should be an essential part of everyone’s portfolio. On Monday, Aug. 8, Averett employees will have the opportunity to receive a professional headshot courtesy of Marketing and Communications prior to the start of the August Opening celebration. No appointment necessary. If you have any questions, please email Matt Bell.

Have Retirement Account or Financial Planning Questions?

Financial advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s scheduling team by email or by phone at 877-435-2489.

Questions? You can also contact HR Director Kathie Tune by email or at 434-791-7106.

Averett, Hargrave Partnership to Allow Cadets to Take Flight with Averett

Hargrave Military Academy, in partnership with Averett University and their FAA-approved Part 141 flight school, welcomes the return of its flight program. Students participating in the Hargrave-Averett Aeronautics Partnership will have the opportunity to complete Private Pilot Ground School and Flight 1, earning dual enrollment credits for each course.

