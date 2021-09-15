Averett CoffeeBreak 9-15-21

Posted on September 15th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Sept. 17, for a Wednesday, Sept. 22, publication.

COVID-19 Employee Listening Sessions Today

Listening sessions with Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin and Director of HR Kathie Tune are happening virtually today, Sept. 15, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and again from 4-5 p.m. to provide opportunities for employees to ask questions regrading COVID-19 and our campus health and safety protocols.

Important Vaccine Updates, FAQs

Dear Colleagues,

Thank you to all who have been vaccinated and been in touch with our Office of Health Services to update your vaccination status. We are already seeing an increase in vaccinations on campus!

Our percentage of vaccinated students has increased by more than 10%! We have decided to extend the deadline for an extra day of fall break, so please encourage your students to get their shots now. If 80% of our traditional students are vaccinated by Monday, Sept. 20, we will issue an extra day off for Fall Break! This allows us to include the counts from our on-campus vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 18. Vaccinated students will also be entered into a drawing to receive one of five $1,000 credits toward their balance due this semester or next semester!

Employees, you’re doing a great job, too. We are approaching the 80% mark of vaccinated employees and hope to be able to offer any vaccinated employees the extra personal day off! Don’t worry, if you’re not yet vaccinated but want an extra day, get your shot by Monday, Sept. 20.

Again, the next on-campus vaccine clinic is Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. For this clinic:

This is open only to Averett students, faculty and staff.

students, faculty and staff. You must pre-register and sign up for which vaccine you wish to receive. No walk-ins will be accepted. Follow this link for the Moderna vaccine. Follow this link for the Pfizer vaccine. Follow this link for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

and sign up for which vaccine you wish to receive. will be accepted. Follow this link for the Moderna vaccine. Follow this link for the Pfizer vaccine. Follow this link for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Once vaccinated, your vaccination card should be uploaded to the LiveSafe app, or emailed to health@averett.edu.

We have heard from some of you regarding questions and concerns. Please know that we are taking each of these seriously and spending a great deal of time to ensure we handle these with care. Listening sessions with Tammi Devlin, Director of Health Services, and Kathie Tune, Director of HR will be held today from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and again from 4 to 5 p.m. to provide opportunities for asking questions. Meanwhile, here are some frequently asked questions we’ve received from employees, as well as some specific to students. Please review these carefully.

You heard in the video from Dr. Franks on Monday just how we landed on the decision to require the vaccine, and the many factors that went into the timing of the requirement. The health and safety of this campus and our community were at the forefront of our decision, and once we gathered the data on how many unvaccinated students and employees we had on campus, coupled with rising cases in the region and decreasing hospital capacity, we knew we had to act swiftly. The FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine formula further solidified this decision.

Our updated health and safety protocols reflect data and science given to us by the Virginia Department of Health and our local health officials. We know the vast majority of the public and private institutions in Virginia have protocols and mandates similar or more stringent than ours. We want nothing more than to provide all of our students with the academic and other transformative experiences unique to Averett, and we are doing this in the best way possible given the science and data available to us for creating the safest environment practical in these unprecedented times.

Please know that we are here for to help and want to work with each of you if you have questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Don Aungst

CFO/COO, COVID-19 Campus Coordinator

Dr. Clark to Serve on Fulbright Committee

Dr. Catherine Clark has been asked to serve on the national screening committee for Fulbright U.S. Student English Language Teaching Assistantships in Western Europe, a three-year appointment. This committee is part of a binational selection process to review and nominate applications for American students going abroad. Clark participated in the Fulbright International Education Administrators Program in France in 2013.

Clark will also continue as part of the Education Abroad: Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force with Diversity Abroad for a second year.

Women’s Golf Tryouts

Averett Family, we’re super excited for our inaugural season of women’s golf. If you know of any students who many be interested in being a part of a new legacy, please contact us! Click on the flyer at left for more information, including how to contact Golf Head Coach Ben Potter and Assistant Coach Brooke Wetzel.

Arts@Averett: Ben and the Magic Paintbrush

The first Arts@Averett show, Ben and the Magic Paintbrush, will be held Sept. 16-17 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. All Averett students, faculty and staff receive free admission. Find all the happenings through the spring semester by clicking here.

The Averett Theatre for Young People’s Series is pleased to present “Ben and the Magic Paintbrush” by Bathsheba Doran, an enchanting story from olden times comes to life in this modern-day fairy tale. Megan and Ben are orphaned siblings alone in the world. She earns pennies as a human statue — painted silver — while her little brother draws marvelous portraits with only a stubby pencil. One fateful day, his artwork catches the eye of the malicious Mrs. Crawley, who has a scheme to make millions with a magic paintbrush. When she captures Ben and puts him to work, it’s up to Megan and their new friend Pierre to help him escape, discovering the value of kindness and bravery along the way.

Back to Having Fun in 2021

Join the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County at 2Witches Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. for Back to Having Fun in 2021 as they celebrate life with the 2021 People’s Choice award band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen. There is no cover charge for entry. Southern Belle Food Truck and Uncle Al’s Ice Cream will also be available. Join the fun at 209 Trade Street in Danville. A rain date is set for Thursday, Sept. 23.

Volunteer Opportunities

New Date for September Staff Council Meeting

There has been an update to the previously published staff meeting dates for the 2021-22 school year. Our September staff meeting will now be held on Thursday, Sept. 23. The remaining dates of the University staff meetings for the 2021-22 school year are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 28

Thursday, Nov. 18

Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday, Feb. 17

Thursday, March 17

Thursday, April 21

Thursday, May 19

Staff meetings will continue to be held in the Multipurpose Room at our usual 11:15 a.m. meeting time. There is also a Zoom option still available for those unable to attend in person. Meeting invitations will be sent to your staff emails in the upcoming weeks.

Thank you!

Join Team Ave and Rett to Make a Heart Healthier

In support of the 2021 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk Saturday, Sept. 25, join team Ave and Rett with a donation today. Find out more by clicking here!

Fall Career Fair

Averett’s first career fair of the year will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon in the MPR.

We are now in the process of registering employers and if you have any specific employers you would like us to invite, please contact Angie McAdams by email.

Annual Study Abroad Fair

The annual Averett Study Abroad Fair will be held on-campus Thursday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Student Center Multipurpose Room.

Students will learn how to apply for a passport, maximize financial aid and scholarship opportunities and realize the career benefits of an abroad experience.

Study abroad alumni, international program providers and study abroad advisors will be available to answer questions. Don’t miss the raffle prizes and goody bags!