Averett CoffeeBreak 9-23-2020

Posted on September 23rd, 2020

Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings and to complete a quick health self-check each day before reporting for in-person work. This process can now be completed using your LiveSafe app!

Also, check out our COVID-19 Alert webpage to access our dashboard that tracks the latest campus information related to COVID-19. It will be updated every business day, and it reflects student and employee information.

Finally, for questions on any COVID-19 matters join Kathie Tune for a question and answer virtual meeting each Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. Click here to join the Campus Q&A Zoom Meeting. If you would like to dial in by using your phone, please email averettcentral@Averett.edu from your Averett assigned email account and the password for access will be sent directly to your Averett email address within 24 hours.

Mark Your Calendar: North Campus Renaming Event

Join us for a very special moment for the rescheduled announcement of the new name of our North Campus. This has been underway for some time, and now that the road construction on Mount Cross is complete, we are grateful and excited to honor one of our most generous donors with their namesake on North Campus, where their immense contributions have impacted Averett students, faculty, staff and visitors for many years. We invite you to join us if you would like at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the entrance of North Campus, for a brief name unveiling ceremony. Someone will be directing traffic flow and parking. We will adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and ask all attendees to wear their face coverings.

Become Career Ready: Virtual Fall Workshop Series

The CCECC is offering a variety of virtual career development workshops. Please encourage students to join us for an upcoming workshop today, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m.: Handshake 101

Students must pre-register for each event by visiting Handshake and clicking on events. Please contact Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube with any questions.

Senior Pinning Ceremony

Each fall Averett University honors senior students with a Senior Pinning ceremony that marks the beginning of their final year of study. The event will take place as originally scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. on the Daly Field at North Campus.

Due to safety precautions because of the pandemic, seating will be on the field socially distanced for the seniors and the event will be live streamed and recorded for parents and friends to watch remotely. An email was sent to seniors last week about an RSVP and who you would like among the faculty and staff to honor as the person you found most helpful and supportive of your Averett experience.

These honorees, whether or not they can attend, will be acknowledged along with seniors who will come forward to receive their pins in a box.

There will be a check-in table for seniors near the entrance to the stadium.

White Fragility

Averett’s CCECC, as part of our focus on diversity and inclusion, has partnered with several community organizations to create a region-wide virtual book read of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility, and we invite you to register for the virtual event. This project is an opportunity to help create meaningful shared dialogue in our work towards racial justice.

The community read will begin with a virtual “Kick-Off Celebration” on Thursday, Sept. 24. Starting Thursday, Oct. 1, optional facilitated weekly virtual chats will be open to all registered participants who would like to dive deeper into the content with experts in the field of race, anti-racism and intersectionality. The community read will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 29, with a virtual “Closeout Celebration.”

Registration is open by clicking here and using this password to get access: WhiteFragility2020

OR, you may register here at Eventbrite.

To choose which discussion session you would like to join, please click here.

Lastly, the CCECC and our partners will provide complimentary copies of the book for those who register for the community read. If you have questions, please email Dr. Billy Wooten at bwooten@averett.edu.

Day to Engage

Please join us for Day to Engage on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Student Patio. Click the photo at left for more information.

Annual Study Abroad Fair!

The annual Averett Study Abroad Fair will be held *virtually* Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After registering, students can log in at any time to enter raffles, ask questions, watch spotlight videos, and chat with faculty and alumni. Information about career development, internships, and financial aid will also be available.

Students on campus: Come by the MPR (Student Center) for a goody bag! Faculty and staff are also welcome to register and stop by. Register here.

Workshop: Careers in Economics – Applying for Economics Jobs with the United States Government

Thinking about a job after college? Consider a career in economics. Join Dr. Ernest E. Pegram, assistant professor in economics, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. via Zoom for a conversation about applying for economics jobs with the United States Government.

Click here to register in advance for the Zoom call. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

United States Government Jobs by Agency

Save the Date: Faculty and Staff Flu Clinic Coming Soon

A flu shot clinic is set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. in the MPR. A sign-up sheet will be sent to you from Averett University Health & Wellness.

Once again, SOVAH’s Mt. Hermon clinic will provide the nurses to manage the flu shot program on campus. Find out more by emailing wellness@averett.edu.

Apply Today for Averett Online’s Programs!

Did you know the most important factor for 17 percent of students in a graduate program is the recommendation from someone they respect?

Averett Online has affordable graduate programs for all working adults. Do you know someone interested in going back to school? Make sure they apply today! We have degrees in Applied Data Analytics, Applied Healthcare Data Analytics, Bachelor of Applied Science, Business, Criminal Justice & Sociology, Education, Leadership and Nursing.

-Our next program starts are October 14 and January 13.

The Third Quarter Newsletter from the team at Millennium Advisory Services

Below you will find the third quarter newsletter from Millennium as a part of our services to the retirement plan.

Each quarter the newsletter explores various financial topics that we hope are relevant and informational for retirement plan participants.

Additionally, you will find how you can schedule an individual meeting with a financial advisor. Click here for the newsletter.

Averett 101: Through the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett, and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“It’s so different from high school and so much better.”

“There is always someone there to help when I need it.”

“Professors love what they do.”

“I like the hybrid classes.”

“Theatre class is a lot more fun than I thought it would be.”

“The LiveSafe app is good.”

“The Instagram account for Student Engagement is good – they are trying to do events to help meet people.”

“The cleanliness of the campus is good.”

“I like that students can come to scrimmages and support their fellow students.”

“Diversity – I’ve met people from many states.”