Averett CoffeeBreak 9-8-21

Walk-In Vaccination Clinic

The Virginia Department of Health is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic today, Sept. 7. For anyone seeking the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, those shots will be administered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 1-3:30 p.m.

Vaccine Update

Dear Faculty and Staff,

As you are undoubtedly aware, COVID-19 continues to be a challenge throughout the country as infection rates rise where vaccination rates lag. In this context we have an important announcement concerning the University’s health and safety protocols.

In an effort to keep our campus and surrounding community as safe as possible, all on-campus Averett students and employees who do not have an approved medical or religious exemption are required to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Saturday, Sept. 30. This requirement includes all students who come to Averett’s campuses – both residential and commuter – as well as all employees on our campuses, including third-party on-campus vendor employees.

Our current vaccination rates are as follows: 81% of faculty, 67% of staff and 49% of students. We still have considerable progress to make, and we urge you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 years and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.” They help to decrease the spread of COVID-19 (including the Delta variant), minimize the potentially severe consequences of infection and keep infected patients out of hospitals. Currently, 95% of COVID-19 cases in our region requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated patients.

Requirement Specifications

To meet the University’s vaccine requirement, on-campus students and employees may choose to take:

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, with the first shot completed by Saturday, Sept. 30, and the second taken within the subsequent timeframe for that specific vaccine, or

One shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Saturday, Sept. 30.

For shots requiring two doses, second doses must be taken in the required subsequent timeframe in order to be considered compliant.

Vaccination Opportunities

Averett, in partnership with Virginia Department of Health, will continue to host vaccination clinics on our campuses, or you can schedule off-campus vaccine appointments by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov.

The next on-campus vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. For this clinic:

This is open only to individuals in the Averett University community.

You must pre-register. No walk-ins accepted.

Individuals must register for the vaccine they wish to receive.

Once vaccinated, your vaccination card should be uploaded to the LiveSafe app, or emailed to health@averett.edu.

Exemptions

Medical and religious exemption applications will be reviewed for students and employees, and can be obtained in the Office of Health Services in the Galesi Family Student Success Center. Philosophical exemptions will not be allowed.

Addressing Noncompliance

The University will take a phased approach with noncompliant on-campus students or employees.

Any unvaccinated on-campus student or employee – regardless of exemption status – must undergo mandatory weekly COVID-19 PCR testing. There are numerous off-campus testing sites. Pharmacies seem to be the simplest choice. Test results must be submitted via the LiveSafe app or to the Office of Health Services by emailing health@averett.edu, with the first test result due Wednesday, Sept. 22. Student-athletes and Athletics staff will continue to follow testing procedures required by the Athletics department.

In addition to weekly testing, noncompliant students and employees will be subject to progressive accountability, up to and including separation from the University. Additional details regarding testing schedules and non-compliant consequences will be forthcoming.

In Conclusion

This vaccine requirement is yet another tool among our many mitigation strategies that will position us and other institutions of higher education to maintain a safer and healthier campus community for all.

Medical questions can be directed to health@averett.edu. For additional questions, students should contact deanofstudents@averett.edu, and employees should contact their area vice president.

Thank you for playing an active role in the fight against COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities.

Sincerely,

Don Aungst

CFO/COO, COVID-19 Campus Coordinator

Upcoming Pfizer Clinic, Gift Cards for On-Site Vaccinations

Cougars,

If anyone is looking for a vaccination opportunity, our local Health Department, Averett’s CCECC and Calvary Baptist Church are sponsoring a Pfizer clinic for anyone ages 12 and up on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Holbrook Street, from 9-11 a.m.

Anyone who is vaccinated on-site will receive either a Food Lion or Sheetz gift card and is eligible to receive a larger VISA gift card.

The attached flier has registration details, and walk-ins are also welcome.

Best,

Dr. Billy Wooten

Vaccine Incentives

If we reach 80% of employees vaccinated by Wednesday, Sept. 15, all vaccinated employees will receive an extra personal day off this year! Vaccinated employees will also be entered into a drawing to win 20 free meals in Averett’s Dining Hall!

If 80% of traditional students are vaccinated by Wednesday, Sept. 15, we will issue an extra day off for Fall Break! Also, vaccinated students will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five $1,000 credits toward their balance due this semester or next semester!

COVID-19 Discussion with Tammi Devlin

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Tammi Devlin will be held at 4 p.m. today. Click here to join the discussion. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

New Additions to Residence Life

The Office of Housing and Residence Life recently welcomed Rodney Countryman as the assistant director of residence life. He was an integral to the success of the office of undergraduate admissions as the campus guest coordinator. Countryman’s first day as assistant director was August 5, and his office is located on the fourth floor of the Student Center.

We are also excited to have Alexandria Harrell as the new assistant director of housing operations. Harrell joins the Averett family from East Tennessee where she got her Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry at Lincoln Memorial University, in Harrogate, Tenn.

Alexandria comes to us with both residence life and higher education experience during her undergrad at LMU. Her first day at Averett was August 6, and her office is on the fourth floor of the Student Center.

Welcome to you both!

CRLA Re-Certification Achieved

Congratulations are in order for Averett’s tutoring departments. Holly Kilby (traditional) and Ashley Patterson (AU Online) worked diligently to ensure that they yet again achieved international certification for their programs. The College Reading & Learning Association’s (CRLA) International Tutor Training Program Certification team has approved their departments’ tutor trainings, granting them certification for the next five years. CRLA certification was initially achieved in 2011. Every tutor who successfully completes an Averett-approved tutor training is considered a “CRLA-trained tutor.”

POSTPONED – Professional Development Initiative Brought to You by Staff Council

Due to the interactive nature of the Safe Zone training and increased concern over COVID-19, the decision has been made to postpone the Professional Development Safe Zone Training, scheduled for today, Sept. 8, from 1-3 p.m. This event will be rescheduled and offered virtually. More information will be forthcoming, and we apologize for the last-minute notice.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email Staff Council at StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Career Services Drop-In Hours on Tuesdays

Coordinator of Career Competitiveness Ryan Taube will be offering career services drop-in hours that began yesterday, Sept. 7. Taube will assist students with resume and cover letter reviews, job search strategies and graduate school exploration on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Success Center. No appointment is necessary.

Please encourage your students to drop by and say hello!

Football, Fireworks, Flyover and More!

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 11, for Averett’s football home opener featuring a postgame fireworks show. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Students, faculty and staff receive free general admission tickets with your Averett ID. Tailgating and gates open at noon and the traditional Cougar Walk takes place at 4 p.m. Concessions and Cat-Eye Grill will be available. Averett Aeronautics will provide the pre-game flyover, as well! We hope to see you at North Campus. Visit AverettCougars.com for more info.

First Responder, Veterans Cookout

Averett’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness invites all first responders (including those on the front lines of our COVID-19 battle) and all veterans to an appreciation luncheon on Friday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion 325 in North Danville (135 American Legion Blvd.). We will welcome and serve guests starting at 11 a.m., and at noon we’ll have a formal program. Come out and celebrate your service to our community!

We will follow COVID-19 precautions.

Arts@Averett Kicks Off in September

Looking for something to do? The new Arts@Averett performance schedule has been released. Find all the happenings through the spring semester by clicking here. The first show, Ben and the Magic Paintbrush, will be held Sept. 16-17 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. All Averett students, faculty and staff receive free admission.

New Date for September Staff Council Meeting

There has been an update to the previously published staff meeting dates for the 2021-22 school year. Our September staff meeting will now be held on Thursday, Sept. 23. The remaining dates of the University staff meetings for the 2021-22 school year are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 28

Thursday, Nov. 18

Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday, Feb. 17

Thursday, March 17

Thursday, April 21

Thursday, May 19

Staff meetings will continue to be held in the Multipurpose Room at our usual 11:15 a.m. meeting time. There is also a Zoom option still available for those unable to attend in person. Meeting invitations will be sent to your staff emails in the upcoming weeks.

Thank you!

Join Team Ave and Rett to Make a Heart Healthier

In support of the 2021 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk Saturday, Sept. 25, join team Ave and Rett with a donation today. Find out more by clicking here!

Women’s Golf Tryouts

Averett Family, we’re super excited for our inaugural season of women’s golf. If you know of any students who many be interested in being a part of a new legacy, please contact us! Click on the flyer at left for more information, including how to contact Golf Head Coach Ben Potter and Assistant Coach Brooke Wetzel.

Fall Career Fair

Averett’s first career fair of the year will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon in the MPR.

We are now in the process of registering employers and if you have any specific employers you would like us to invite, please contact Angie McAdams by email.

Admissions Office Christmas Party

Mark your Calendar! We are planning to host our annual Admissions Office Christmas Party for faculty and staff on Tuesday, Dec. 14. It may look a little different this year depending on COVID-19, by having everyone attend by departments (for smaller numbers of people at one time and to-go boxes). However, we will advise as the date comes closer. We really missed seeing everyone last year.