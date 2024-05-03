Averett Honors more than 30 Nursing Graduates in Nurse Pinning Ceremony

Posted on May 3rd, 2024 by Bill Dyer

The Averett University School of Nursing held its annual nurse pinning ceremony on the morning of Friday, May 3, to honor the Class of 2024 in Pritchett Auditorium at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

This time-honored ceremony commemorated Averett students who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degrees this spring, marking a culmination of centuries of tradition. The nurse pinning ceremony includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins, to lamps and anointed oil.

“We are here to honor our nursing graduates who have demonstrated they are prepared to enter their nursing profession,” said Dr. Teresa Beach, professor and dean of Averett’s School of Nursing. “Before us today are the heroes of the future.”

More than 30 nursing students are graduating from Averett this May, including 17 traditional BSN graduates and 16 ABSN graduates who fulfilled their degree requirements at Averett’s School of Nursing’s ABSN Norfolk Learning Center.

“I hope you will always practice the science of nursing with your bright minds, and the art of nursing with your loving hearts, always building upon what you learned at Averett,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks.

Averett launched its ABSN program in 2021 in Norfolk as a professional path for those with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees or at least 60 non-nursing college credits. It complements Averett’s School of Nursing existing offerings, including its flagship four-year BSN program in Danville, and its online MSN program with a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) track.

At the ceremony, the nursing faculty awarded graduates with a distinctive pin symbolizing their alma mater. Female graduates donned the iconic white nursing cap, a historical emblem of professionalism and hygiene in nursing. Over time, this cap has evolved into a universal symbol of compassionate care. Additionally, the ceremony featured a touching moment where hands were blessed with anointing oil, further honoring the sacred commitment to nursing.

The ceremony also recognized this year’s award winners, presented by the faculty. Honorees include:

Highest GPA:

ABSN: Shannon Cramer and Austin Turner

BSN: Saige Johnson Cooke

Leadership Award:

ABSN: Todd Payton

BSN: Saige Johnson Cooke

Faculty Award:

ABSN: Linzee Reyes

BSN: Hanna McNeil

The graduates will join the rest of Averett’s Class of 2024 on Saturday, May 4, to participate in the University’s Spring 2024 Commencement exercises. View the recorded ceremony HERE and find pictures from the event HERE.