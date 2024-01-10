Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-10-2024

Posted on January 10th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Thank You

Joe and I would like to thank our Averett family for all your expressions of care, kindness and support following my mother’s passing on December 18. The kindness you have shown to us during this difficult time has given us great comfort and will be forever remembered. We feel truly blessed that mom was able to enjoy many campus events with our Averett family through the years and we thank you for how special you always made her feel. We will miss mom every day but take comfort knowing she is in God’s hands.

Tiffany and Joe Franks

2023 W-2s Distribution Information

The payroll department will be preparing for the 2023 W-2 Wage and Tax Statements. The form W-2 is an annual form that reports your federal and state wages and other tax information required by federal and state agencies. It is also used by the Social Security Administration as a verification document to ensure individuals are properly credited for future Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Sign up to receive your W-2 electronically

If you have already consented to receive your W-2 electronically, no action is required. To sign up for electronic W-2 for 2023:

Log-in to Paylocity Employee Self-Service.

Choose W-2 Distribution Method and add the document type: W-2.

Change the drop-down menu to “Yes” for online.

You will begin to receive your W-2 electronically each year. If you choose to receive your W-2 electronically, you will not receive a mailed copy of your form W-2.

Electronic W-2 benefits:

Electronic W-2 access allows earlier access to your information than if mailed.

Reduce the amount of personal information, including Social Security number that is distributed through U.S. mail.

No longer worry about lost mail.

Print your W-2 as many times as needed as well as prior year W-2 forms.

View online, download PDF to your computer, or print.

University Email Signatures

In an effort to streamline Averett’s branding efforts across all of our communications channels and enhance the professional appearance of our emails, we are introducing a standardized email signature that should be used by all faculty and staff moving forward. Click HERE for instructions on how to setup your email signature in Microsoft Outlook. Please note that for consistency, only CCECC staff should use the CCECC logo and only Athletics staff should use the Cougar logo.

Facilities Updates

The Facilities Team has been busy readying campus for faculty, staff and students’ return. Below are the projects they were able to complete in that short time. They also implemented the new work order system and event space reservation site.

Maintenance

Frith Roof: ¾ of tin roof was removed and plywood replaced with some shingles starting to go on.

Main Hall Door has been replaced and the vendor is connecting the door reader which should be functional by the end of the week. Door lock and unlock times will go into effect when it is operational, so students, staff and faculty will need IDs after hours.

Six hundred HVAC filters have been changed throughout all campuses.

Commons Apartments: 10 apartments with 20 bathroom tub/shower surrounds replaced.

Twelve new bottle fillers were installed around Main Campus.

Cougar Den floors were refinished and sealed.

Jut’s gate and baskets were installed.

Football and men’s lacrosse Field House locker room floors were painted and sealed.

A new weight room floor was installed in the large weight room in the Field House.

North Campus’ adjoining bathrooms to lockers and hallways have been painted.

Several office moves were completed.

Furniture was added to game room below the MPR to create spaces for student gatherings, as well as study spaces added to the old welcome center below the stairs.

An underground pipe leak between Frith and Alumni halls was found and repaired.

Custodial

BJ Bottoms has been promoted to the director of Custodial. Contact information is (336) 520-0126 and [email protected]. Please contact him for any custodial concerns that can’t be put in a work order.

Daniel Jones was promoted to facilities events coordinator.

Deep cleaned all areas and turned over empty dorm rooms to prepare for new students.

Grounds

Leaf removal

Grounds at North Campus were cleaned up of debris and old equipment.

Averett Home Food Co is Making Strides

Welcome back new and returning Cougars. We heard your suggestions, wants and feedback over the past few months and we are excited to introduce a few changes to the dining program that will take place this semester.

Visit us at Jut’s Market to see the beginning of the location’s refresh, starting with all new modern shelving to organize and showcase our offerings. Soon there will be a ‘meal combo’ button on the check-out screens at our convenience stores that will allow you to create a combo with select grab n’ go products that will ring up as a meal swipe for when you are in a hurry, or when the Cougar Den is closed. We have also added security cameras to keep you safe and to ensure our visitors are not abusing check out privileges.

In the Cougar Den, we are excited to introduce TWO new made-to-order station concepts. The first is a burger station featuring a rotating menu of signature ingredients. The second station is an action station featuring hibachi and stir-fry style menus which will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for both lunch and dinner. In addition, our registers at the entrance of the Cougar Den have been updated to provide a self-swipe feature, so you can swipe your meal card at any time you like.

We are also committed to providing excellent service across the campus. Jut’s Café and The Spread will continue to provide delicious meal swipe options and limited time and seasonal offers. In North Campus and the Flight Center, we are adding self-service coffee kiosks for when you need a quick and convenient boost.

We are so excited for you to return to campus and see the new features of the dining program for this semester. As you dine with us this spring, we will continuously be gathering your feedback to make improvements and changes in real time. We appreciate you and are proud to be a part of the Averett community.

Counseling & Health Services

Counseling Services has a variety of fun mental health boosting programming for students this semester. Anna Hall, counselor intern, will be having a campus partner event and corresponding workshops each month on topics like self-love, healthy relationships, managing social anxiety and more. Check out the flyer for January’s workshops including a Paint & Sip with Athletics and Student Involvement as campus partners. Please have students email her to RSVP for the Paint & Sip at [email protected]. All workshops will be on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m.

Also, keep an eye out for Torri Williams in the Cougar Den during lunch time this semester. She will be coordinating efforts with Anna as well as Teresa Barker in Health Services by having information and resources on related topics at a table near the check in area. For her first tabling event, she will be set up on Wednesday Jan. 17 from noon-1 p.m.

We plan to have therapy dogs again this semester, so be sure to send students to the Student Success Center on Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 (also Open House), Feb. 14, March 13, April 10 and during De-Stress Fest on Reading Day, April 24, between 2-4 p.m. Stay tuned for more programming from Counseling & Health Services.

BELONG Resource: Why Pronouncing Names Matters

In today’s connected world, we know it is crucial to recognize and honor each other’s identities. Sometimes, we do not realize the ripple effects of seemingly minor actions, like mispronouncing a name, on someone’s experience.

In this Ted Talk, Getting it right; why pronouncing names correctly matters, Gerardo Ochoa discusses the subtle yet profound effects of name mispronunciation. He delves into the four distinct styles of name mispronunciation and sheds light on the often-unseen consequences that accompany each.

Understanding and appreciating the significance of correctly pronouncing someone’s name is a simple and fundamental aspect of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our community.

The DEIB team encourages you to take the time for this quick listen.

Thank you for your continued dedication to belonging at Averett.

On Display from the Averett Archives

To begin the spring semester, Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of archival displays with “Assigned Readings from the 1800s.”

In the years between the 1860s and the 1930s, the Averett catalog listed not only which courses were being offered each year, but the readings that each course would cover. These details provide us with a window into education history at Averett, giving us a glimpse of the methods and approaches of professors from long ago.

The large display case on the main floor of Blount Library currently contains copies of several books used during sessions from the 1880s and 1890s, each donated by an alum or their descendants. For each book there is also a QR code. Scanning the code will take you directly to a digital copy of the book, allowing you to read the exact same material that was being discussed on Averett’s campus nearly 150 years ago.

Faculty, staff and students are welcome to drop by any time during the month of January and look at the display.

https://averett.libguides.com/blog/1800s_textbooks

Process Change Within Disability Support

A process is changing within disability support that will provide students with easier access to their accommodation letter.

The designated students who are already on file with disability support will have ownership of sharing their approved academic accommodations with their designated Spring 2024 professors.

Here is the new process:

• Continuing disability support students will not have to sign a renewed Disability Resources Intake Form with Holly Kilby.

• Rather, they will be emailed a fresh pdf copy of their Notification of Accommodations before the start of Spring 2024 classes.

• In order for these students to utilize accommodations, they must forward the Notification of Accommodations letter to their selected faculty.

• If they do not forward the Notification of Accommodations letter, then they do not have active accommodations.

§ Reminder: Accommodations are not retroactive.

Students have been made aware of the change.

If you have questions or concerns about the authenticity of what students are forwarding, please feel free to email a disability support representative for confirmation.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Bookstore All Access Book Program

Traditional seated students are automatically enrolled in Averett ALL ACCESS program for books. Students who wish to opt out of the program AFTER Jan. 1 cannot use the link to opt out as all orders have already been processed. If you did not use the link in the email sent to you before Jan. 1 you must send an email to [email protected]. No refunds will be given after Jan. 26.

Important Links

Tuition Remission form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Retirement Planning – Click HERE

New Wellness Portal Coming This Month

Happy Wednesday, we hope everyone had a fabulous winter break.

Keep your eyes peeled for our new and improved wellness portal launching on Monday, Jan. 22.

We are extremely excited for our new wellness portal powered by Health Advocate and we will supply more details soon.

Also, I will be sending out thank you cards to all of the wellness participants from 2023. These cards will be $25 Amazon gift cards so have a shopping spree on us.