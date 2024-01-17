Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-17-2024

Posted on January 17th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Wrestling Gold Rush Dual (Senior Day)

Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Ferrum

Pre-Dual Mario Kart Tournament – Winner Receives $50 Gift Card to Buffalo Wild Wings (Must be Wearing Gold)

Gear Sales & Give-a-Ways

Esports Open House

The Averett University esports team will be hosting an open house on Friday, Jan. 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the esports facilities located on the bottom floor of Main Hall. This event is open to all prospective students with any interest level in esports. There will be an informational presentation, a meet-and-greet with coaches and players and open try-outs for various games.

If you know someone who might be interested, please let them know. The registration link can be found HERE.

Counseling & Health Services

Counseling Services has a variety of fun mental health boosting programming for students this semester. Anna Hall, counselor intern, will be having a campus partner event and corresponding workshops each month on topics like self-love, healthy relationships, managing social anxiety and more. Check out the flyer for January’s workshops including a Paint & Sip with Athletics and Student Involvement as campus partners. Please have students email her to RSVP for the Paint & Sip at [email protected]. All workshops will be on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m.

Also, keep an eye out for Torri Williams in the Cougar Den during lunch time this semester. She will be coordinating efforts with Anna as well as Teresa Barker in Health Services by having information and resources on related topics at a table near the check in area. For her first tabling event, she will be set up on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from noon-1 p.m.

We plan to have therapy dogs again this semester, so be sure to send students to the Student Success Center on Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on February 14, March 13, April 10 and during De-Stress Fest on Reading Day, April 24, between 2-4 p.m. Stay tuned for more programming from Counseling & Health Services.

Save The Date

Save the date for Averett’s annual Founders Day event on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Hear from alumni speakers and one of your student representatives, then join us in the Cougar Den for an official birthday party celebrating the University’s 165th birthday.

AI Resource: Harnessing AI for Instructional Design

Each month, the AI Committee will share resources on utilizing generative AI to support our instructional design, enhance student learning and save time. This video shows how Chat GPT can be used as a thought partner in the instructional design process.

The AI Committee encourages you to watch this short video and demonstration, found HERE. We hope you’ll find it timely and helpful. Your feedback and thoughts after watching would be greatly appreciated. Let’s keep the conversation going.

University Email Signatures

In an effort to streamline Averett’s branding efforts across all of our communications channels and enhance the professional appearance of our emails, we are introducing a standardized email signature that should be used by all faculty and staff moving forward. Click HERE for instructions on how to setup your email signature in Microsoft Outlook. Please note that for consistency, only CCECC staff should use the CCECC logo and only Athletics staff should use the Cougar logo.

2023 W-2s Distribution Information

The payroll department will be preparing for the 2023 W-2 Wage and Tax Statements. The form W-2 is an annual form that reports your federal and state wages and other tax information required by federal and state agencies. It is also used by the Social Security Administration as a verification document to ensure individuals are properly credited for future Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Sign up to receive your W-2 electronically

If you have already consented to receive your W-2 electronically, no action is required. To sign up for electronic W-2 for 2023:

Log-in to Paylocity Employee Self-Service.

Choose W-2 Distribution Method and add the document type: W-2.

Change the drop-down menu to “Yes” for online.

You will begin to receive your W-2 electronically each year. If you choose to receive your W-2 electronically, you will not receive a mailed copy of your form W-2.

Electronic W-2 benefits:

Electronic W-2 access allows earlier access to your information than if mailed.

Reduce the amount of personal information, including Social Security number that is distributed through U.S. mail.

No longer worry about lost mail.

Print your W-2 as many times as needed as well as prior year W-2 forms.

View online, download PDF to your computer, or print.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

I-9 Document Verification

Moving forward, all new hires must have their I-9 documents viewed by Cathryn Estes in Human Resources (or Pam Paynter or Kathie Tune) once they have been uploaded to Paylocity. Cathryn can assist with questions concerning the process. Remember, the visual presentation is a federal requirement for employment and not a suggestion. Cathryn can be reached at [email protected].

New Employees, Save The Date

Save the date for the Spring New Employee Orientation (NEO). Wednesday, March 6. 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch included. The venue is set for the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Look for a Punchbowl invite coming soon.

Averett’s Hutchinson, Mustajoki Get Inside Look as Students Attending NCAA Convention

Averett University women’s basketball senior Jihnez Hutchinson and senior Jesse Mustajoki, a senior intern with the Cougars’ Department of Athletics, both were able to gain knowledge and network at the NCAA’s annual convention held Jan. 10-13 in Phoenix, AZ. Hutchinson was one of about 40 student-athletes selected from across the country to participate in the NCAA Division III Student Immersion Program, while Mustajoki attended the convention with the conference as one of several students from Old Dominion Athletic Conference institutions.

For more on the experience, click HERE.

New Wellness Portal Coming This Month

Keep your eyes peeled for our new and improved wellness portal launching on Monday, Jan. 22.

We are extremely excited for our new wellness portal powered by Health Advocate and we will supply more details soon.

Also, I will be sending out thank you cards to all of the wellness participants from 2023. These cards will be $25 Amazon gift cards so have a shopping spree on us.

A reminder, the faculty/staff meeting, postponed from Tuesday, Jan. 16, has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 18 at 11:15 a.m. in Blount Chapel.