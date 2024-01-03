Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-3-2024

Posted on January 3rd, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information.

Work Order Requests Update

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024 the facilities department switched over to Brightly for work order requests.

Everyone should have received an email invite on Tuesday, Jan. 2 for the new system. Open the email, Site – averettuniversity (no space). You will then be able to create your own password for the system. From there, the system works just like Netfacilities and you can enter work orders as usual.

Desktop Site DudeAuth (dudesolutions.io)

You can download the App for easier access once you accept the email invite:

Android Google Play – assett essentials – Android Apps on Google Play

Apple App Store – https://apps.apple.com/kn/app/asset-essentials/id1256263292

Site/Location – Averettuniversity

Login – your full email

NetFacilities will no longer be used for work orders. All outstanding work orders have been moved to the new system.

BELONG Resource: Why Pronouncing Names Matters

In today’s connected world, we know it is crucial to recognize and honor each other’s identities. Sometimes, we do not realize the ripple effects of seemingly minor actions, like mispronouncing a name, on someone’s experience.

In this Ted Talk, Getting it right; why pronouncing names correctly matters, Gerardo Ochoa discusses the subtle yet profound effects of name mispronunciation. He delves into the four distinct styles of name mispronunciation and sheds light on the often-unseen consequences that accompany each.

Understanding and appreciating the significance of correctly pronouncing someone’s name is a simple and fundamental aspect of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our community.

The DEIB team encourages you to take the time for this quick listen.

Thank you for your continued dedication to belonging at Averett.

On Display from the Averett Archives

To begin the spring semester, Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of archival displays with “Assigned Readings from the 1800s.”

In the years between the 1860s and the 1930s, the Averett catalog listed not only which courses were being offered each year, but the readings that each course would cover. These details provide us with a window into education history at Averett, giving us a glimpse of the methods and approaches of professors from long ago.

The large display case on the main floor of Blount Library currently contains copies of several books used during sessions from the 1880s and 1890s, each donated by an alum or their descendants. For each book there is also a QR code. Scanning the code will take you directly to a digital copy of the book, allowing you to read the exact same material that was being discussed on Averett’s campus nearly 150 years ago.

Faculty, staff, and students are welcome to drop by any time during the month of January and look at the display.

https://averett.libguides.com/blog/1800s_textbooks

Process Change within Disability Support

A process is changing within disability support that will provide students with easier access to their accommodation letter.

The designated students who are already on file with disability support will have ownership of sharing their approved academic accommodations with their designated Spring 2024 professors.

Here is the new process:

• Continuing disability support students will not have to sign a renewed Disability Resources Intake Form with Holly Kilby.

• Rather, they will be emailed a fresh pdf copy of their Notification of Accommodations before the start of Spring 2024 classes.

• In order for these students to utilize accommodations, they must forward the Notification of Accommodations letter to their selected faculty.

• If they do not forward the Notification of Accommodations letter, then they do not have active accommodations.

§ Reminder: Accommodations are not retroactive.

Students have been made aware of the change.

If you have questions or concerns about the authenticity of what students are forwarding, please feel free to email a disability support representative for confirmation.

Averett to Freeze Tuition for All Undergraduate and Graduate Programs

Averett University has announced that it will freeze tuition for all undergraduate and graduate programs for the 2024-25 academic year. This move keeps costs the same as the 2023-24 academic year.

“There are many reasons that Averett University is a great place to further one’s education, and affordability is often at the top of the list,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “We know how challenging the costs of a high-quality higher education can be to many of our students and their families, and we have worked very hard to be able to offer this tuition freeze. It will allow even more individuals the ability to receive an education that will transform their lives, positioning them for successful careers and leadership roles after graduation.”

Financial competitiveness has long been a focus of Averett University under Dr. Franks. Averett’s last tuition increase, for the 2022-23 academic year, was just two percent. In terms of similar and cohort colleges and universities in the region, Averett continues to be a leader in affordability.

Averett’s reputation is growing. In the most recent rankings with U.S. News & World Report, Averett was named No. 15 on the “2024 Best Regional Colleges in the South” list – its highest spot on the list in four years. The University also maintained its position as the No. 12 southern regional college for best value – the only Virginia school included. Additionally, Averett made the list for upward social mobility of its graduates.

2023 W-2s Distribution Information

The payroll department will be preparing for the 2023 W-2 Wage and Tax Statements. The form W-2 is an annual form that reports your federal and state wages and other tax information required by federal and state agencies. It is also used by the Social Security Administration as a verification document to ensure individuals are properly credited for future Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Sign up to receive your W-2 electronically

If you have already consented to receive your W-2 electronically, no action is required. To sign up for electronic W-2 for 2023:

Log-in to Paylocity Employee Self-Service.

Choose W-2 Distribution Method and add the document type: W-2.

Change the drop-down menu to “Yes” for online.

You will begin to receive your W-2 electronically each year. If you choose to receive your W-2 electronically, you will not receive a mailed copy of your form W-2.

Electronic W-2 benefits:

Electronic W-2 access allows earlier access to your information than if mailed.

Reduce the amount of personal information, including Social Security number that is distributed through U.S. mail.

No longer worry about lost mail.

Print your W-2 as many times as needed as well as prior year W-2 forms.

View online, download PDF to your computer, or print.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

Tuition Remission Forms

If you are registered or planning to register for Spring 2024 classes under the Tuition Remission benefit, make sure to complete a Tuition Remission form now. It is available HERE or on the AU intranet.

Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Tuition Exchange Opportunities

Averett University holds membership in two tuition exchanges where eligible employees and their eligible dependents may apply for admission to hundreds of member colleges who offer a full tuition cost exchange or a percentage of the tuition in the exchange. Navigate their web sites and see for yourself. The opportunities are wonderful as some schools offer undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs on the exchange. The web sites are tuitionexchange.org and cic.edu. Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] for additional information.