Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-22-2023

Phillips to March in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music and Director of Bands at Averett University has been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country the in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23 in New York, N.Y. The theme for this year’s appearance for the Saluting America Band Directors organization is “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” Phillips previously participated in the group’s inaugural appearance, the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Ca.

No Stress November

Please encourage your students to attend No Stress November (AKA DeStress Fest) on Wednesday, Nov. 29 (Reading Day). We will have events on Main Campus in three locations: Student Success Center/3rd floor Bishop (Notebooks & Chill/Tutoring), Student Lawn/MPR (chair massages, therapy dogs, and fun activities) and Blount Library (crafting origami stars with positive affirmations).

Angel Tree Volunteers Needed

Please complete the form to volunteer for our annual Angel Tree Celebration on Monday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. in the Carrington Gym.

Volunteers are to arrive at 4:30 p.m. to buddy with an Angel for dinner, entertainment and holiday cheer.

For more information, please contact Tia Yancey and [email protected].

Communal Prayer

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to join together in the field in front of the cafeteria for a time of community prayer for exams and the end of the semester. The communal prayer will be gathering from 11:30 a.m.-noon on Reading Day, Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Brightly Training

Averett’s Meeting & Events team is excited to announce that we will be transitioning to a new software named Brightly for managing room reservations and event requests. This platform will streamline our processes and enhance efficiency in organizing event request needs.

Beginning Jan. 1, ALL event requests and room reservations must be made through Brightly!

To ensure a smooth transition, we have scheduled training sessions on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10 – 11 a.m. via Microsoft Teams

Monday, Dec. 4, 3 – 4 p.m. via Microsoft Teams

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1 – 2 p.m. via Microsoft Teams

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 10 – 11 a.m. via Microsoft Teams

Please email [email protected] to sign up for sessions.

The training will cover all the basic features of Brightly and provide you with the necessary skills to navigate and utilize the software most effectively.

Join Us for Averett Celebrates Christmas

Please plan to join us on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for “Averett Celebrates Christmas, Holiday Traditions”. The annual show features music from the Averett Symphonic Band (under the direction of Dr. Janet Phillips) and Averett Singers and Friends Chorus (conducted by Dr. Anne Lewis), along with selected soloists and accompanists across a wide variety of holiday favorites. The bill features a welcome, blessing and a dedication to the season by Dr. Tiffany M. Franks.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Gold Rush Games Saturday, Dec. 2

Men’s Basketball Gold Rush Game:

2 p.m. vs. Bridgewater

Women’s Basketball Gold Rush Game:

4:30 p.m. vs. Bridgewater

Averett Alumni and Friends Virtual Book Club

Our Winter Virtual Book Club will feature “Exit Row” by Averett Alumna Amy M. Washington. We will meet virtually on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Please connect with us and join us for a great read.

𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥: https://ow.ly/MOBr50Q8YYI 𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞: https://ow.ly/Yxou50Q8YYJ

Bookstore Rental Returns are due Dec. 5

Rental book returns are due to be checked in to the bookstore by Tuesday, Dec. 5. Students must check in their rental returns with an associate and receive a printed receipt at check in. Late fees will be applied for non-rental returned books.

Faculty, Staff, Retiree Christmas Party

Please respond to Mary Sullivan at [email protected] and include your guest’s name.

On Display from the Averett Archives

To close out the semester, Blount Library has two festive displays for the holidays.

In the large case is a collection of Christmas card art from former Carson Davenport, who was the art professor at Averett from 1942 to 1969.

In the small case is an assortment of Averett Christmas ornaments, some dating back to the late 1990s (and therefore still bearing the name “Averett College”).

If you are in need of a mental break as the semester winds down, please drop by and take a look at the displays. And, if the Davenport display is your cup of tea, there are fifteen other prints and paintings currently hanging on the walls of the library’s upper floor.

For more information, click HERE.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Below are a few links that may address some Frequently Asked Questions of our areas:

2023 -2024 Academic Catalog

2023 -2024 Academic Calendar – Traditional/Averett Online; Trimester (ABSN/MSN)

AU People

Commencement/Degree Conferral

Pre-Registration Dates/General Registration Procedures

Exam Schedule

Registrar Forms

Data Request Form (OIRE)

Annual Notice Mailings for the Averett University 403b Plan

As part of our 3(16) services for the MEP, Pentegra delivers the annual notice mailings for your plan. These mailings are sent to all eligible participants and terminated participants that still have an account balance in the plan, regardless of whether the account balance is in the old TIAA contracts or the new TIAA contracts under the MEP. (Please note: terminated participants will not receive the Annual Contribution or QDIA Notices).

If an email address was provided for the participant, Pentegra will deliver the notices via the email address – [email protected]. This is a legitimate email that is safe to open. Please ask your faculty/staff to add [email protected] to their email safe list – so that they may receive this and future plan notices.

If an email address was not provided for the participant, the notices will be sent via regular US mail to the address on file.

Delivery of the notices for your plan will begin sometime in the upcoming week.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

Tuition Remission Forms

If you are registered or planning to register for Spring 2024 classes under the Tuition Remission benefit, make sure to complete a Tuition Remission form now. it is available HERE or on the AU intranet.

Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Tuition Exchange Opportunities

Averett University holds membership in two tuition exchanges where eligible employees and their eligible dependents may apply for admission to hundreds of member colleges who offer a full tuition cost exchange or a percentage of the tuition in the exchange. Navigate their web sites and see for yourself. The opportunities are wonderful as some schools offer undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs on the exchange. The web sites are tuitionexchange.org and cic.edu. Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] for additional information.

Support for Pregnant Employees

The Chief Human Resources Officer is available to support pregnant employees, and their supervisors, in identifying reasonable accommodations to the employee’s work environment, available options for medical leave, and private lactation spaces.

Employees who experience discrimination or harassment on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition should contact Kathie Tune ([email protected]) or Amanda Estabrook ([email protected]).

Thank you to Dr. Oaks and Friends for the Hands Only CPR Workshop

We had a wonderful experience seeing first-hand the necessity for this educational workshop and demonstration. Thank you for making it a part of the HR Wellness program series.

We are grateful to Dr. Karen Oaks, Wendy Childress, Jay Hatfield, David Beach, and friends from the Danville Life Saving Crew for sharing their time and talents to saving lives.