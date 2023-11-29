Averett University CoffeeBreak 11-29-2023

Posted on November 29th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Dec. 1, for a Wednesday, Dec. 6, publication.

No Stress November

Please encourage your students to attend No Stress November (AKA DeStress Fest) today, Wednesday, Nov. 29 (Reading Day). We will have events on Main Campus in three locations: Student Success Center/3rd floor Bishop (Notebooks & Chill/Tutoring), Student Lawn/MPR (chair massages, therapy dogs, and fun activities) and Blount Library (crafting origami stars with positive affirmations).

Click on flyer for more information.

Communal Prayer

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to join together in the field in front of the cafeteria for a time of community prayer for exams and the end of the semester. The communal prayer will be gathering this morning from 11:30 a.m.-noon in Blount Chapel.

Brightly Training

Averett’s Meeting & Events team is excited to announce that we will be transitioning to a new software named Brightly for managing room reservations and event requests. This platform will streamline our processes and enhance efficiency in organizing event request needs.

Beginning Jan. 1, ALL event requests and room reservations must be made through Brightly!

To ensure a smooth transition, we have scheduled training sessions on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10 – 11 a.m. via Microsoft Teams

Monday, Dec. 4, 3 – 4 p.m. via Microsoft Teams

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1 – 2 p.m. via Microsoft Teams

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 10 – 11 a.m. via Microsoft Teams

Please email [email protected] to sign up for sessions.

The training will cover all the basic features of Brightly and provide you with the necessary skills to navigate and utilize the software most effectively.

Join Us for Averett Celebrates Christmas

Please plan to join us on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for “Averett Celebrates Christmas, Holiday Traditions”. The annual show features music from the Averett Symphonic Band (under the direction of Dr. Janet Phillips) and Averett Singers and Friends Chorus (conducted by Dr. Anne Lewis), along with selected soloists and accompanists across a wide variety of holiday favorites. The bill features a welcome, blessing and a dedication to the season by Dr. Tiffany M. Franks.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Gold Rush Games Saturday, Dec. 2

Men’s Basketball Gold Rush Game:

2 p.m. vs. Bridgewater

Women’s Basketball Gold Rush Game:

4:30 p.m. vs. Bridgewater

Averett Alumni and Friends Virtual Book Club

Our Winter Virtual Book Club will feature “Exit Row” by Averett Alumna Amy M. Washington. We will meet virtually on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Please connect with us and join us for a great read.

𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥: https://ow.ly/MOBr50Q8YYI 𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞: https://ow.ly/Yxou50Q8YYJ

Bookstore Rental Returns are due Dec. 5

Rental book returns are due to be checked in to the bookstore by Tuesday, Dec. 5. Students must check in their rental returns with an associate and receive a printed receipt at check in. Late fees will be applied for non-rental returned books.

Faculty, Staff, Retiree Christmas Party

Please respond to Mary Sullivan at [email protected] and include your guest’s name.

Want to make an even BIGGER impact?

With rising costs, our students need our help more than ever. If you’d like to contribute to their success in an even bigger way, please consider a gift to the Averett Fund (unrestricted fund) or the Cougar Cares Emergency Fund. Now through December 31st, all gifts will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $60,000. You can give either give at www.averett.edu/give/openingdoors or through payroll deduction. If you’d like to make either a one-time gift or recurring gift through payroll deduction, please fill out the form at the link below. Once you have filled out the form, please email it to Diane Gosney at [email protected]. Note: Your payroll deduction will not be processed until emailed to the address above. Thank you for ALL the ways you love our students!

To access the form, click HERE

Angel Tree Celebration a Huge Success

On Monday, Nov. 27, Averett University hosted the annual Angel Tree Celebration in the Carrington Rec Center. The night featured food, fun and gifts for the children, plus a visit from Santa Claus. Many children were positively impacted by the generosity of the Averett Community.

The see photos of the event, click HERE.

On Display from the Averett Archives

To close out the semester, Blount Library has two festive displays for the holidays.

In the large case is a collection of Christmas card art from former Carson Davenport, who was the art professor at Averett from 1942 to 1969.

In the small case is an assortment of Averett Christmas ornaments, some dating back to the late 1990s (and therefore still bearing the name “Averett College”).

If you are in need of a mental break as the semester winds down, please drop by and take a look at the displays. And, if the Davenport display is your cup of tea, there are fifteen other prints and paintings currently hanging on the walls of the library’s upper floor.

For more information, click HERE.

Enterprise Rental Corporate Account Number

All Averett faculty and staff members that use Enterprise for work-related vehicle rentals should provide Averett’s corporate account number to Enterprise when scheduling a rental. Averett’s Enterprise corporate account number is D81446D.

“Reminder: To rent and/or drive a vehicle for work use, you must be certified to drive through Averett. If you are not certified and plan to rent a vehicle for Averett use, please submit this form as soon as possible. This must be completed before driving a rented or Averett owned vehicle.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

Tuition Remission Forms

If you are registered or planning to register for Spring 2024 classes under the Tuition Remission benefit, make sure to complete a Tuition Remission form now. it is available HERE or on the AU intranet.

Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Tuition Exchange Opportunities

Averett University holds membership in two tuition exchanges where eligible employees and their eligible dependents may apply for admission to hundreds of member colleges who offer a full tuition cost exchange or a percentage of the tuition in the exchange. Navigate their web sites and see for yourself. The opportunities are wonderful as some schools offer undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs on the exchange. The web sites are tuitionexchange.org and cic.edu. Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] for additional information.

Support for Pregnant Employees

The Chief Human Resources Officer is available to support pregnant employees, and their supervisors, in identifying reasonable accommodations to the employee’s work environment, available options for medical leave, and private lactation spaces.

Employees who experience discrimination or harassment on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition should contact Kathie Tune ([email protected]) or Amanda Estabrook ([email protected]).

Biometric Screening was a Big Success

A BIG thank you to all who participated in our annual biometric screening. We beat our minimum of 20 by five participants. Next year, we will have a goal of 40 participants. Also, thank you to everyone for taking one more step in managing your health and wellness.

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

Email: [email protected]