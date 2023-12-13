Averett University CoffeeBreak 12-13-2023

Posted on December 13th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

A Holiday Treat from the Averett Archives

As we disperse for our holiday break, the Averett Archives has a little gift for you – twelve of them, in fact.

From Dec. 14 until Dec. 25, the Blount Library Blog will publish one historic Averett holiday image each morning at 7 a.m.: from hallway displays, to Christmas trees, to students caroling. We welcome you to take a moment each day to enjoy these photographic ghosts of Christmas’s past at Averett. Each will be accompanied by a short description of holiday traditions from years gone by.

As a teaser, please enjoy the attached image: students singing Christmas carols (with flute accompaniment) in a decorated dorm hallway in the early 1960s.

From all of us at Blount Library, we wish you a happy and restful holiday season.

To access the Blount Library blog, click HERE.

Tis the Season to Give Your Time

Volunteers needed for the Community Holiday Light Show on Saturday, Dec. 23, in Ballou Park (760 West Main Street).

We need volunteers to help at the gates starting at 5:15 p.m. If you can help out, please contact us at [email protected]

Enjoy the Holidays by helping out or by attending the Community Holiday Light Show on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. A percentage of proceeds will go to Southside Area Tennis Association. Also, you can vote for our display and help us receive more funding for our tennis programming. This is a great opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and help out your local community.

Want to make an even BIGGER impact?

With rising costs, our students need our help more than ever. If you’d like to contribute to their success in an even bigger way, please consider a gift to the Averett Fund (unrestricted fund) or the Cougar Cares Emergency Fund. Now through Dec. 31, all gifts will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $60,000. You can give either give at www.averett.edu/give/openingdoors or through payroll deduction. If you’d like to make either a one-time gift or recurring gift through payroll deduction, please fill out the form at the link below. Once you have filled out the form, please email it to Diane Gosney at [email protected]. Note: Your payroll deduction will not be processed until emailed to the address above. Thank you for ALL the ways you love our students!

To access the form, click HERE

Work Order Requests Update

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024 the facilities department is switching over to Brightly for work order requests. All faculty/staff that are currently in NetFacilities will automatically be moved over to the new program. We will be sending out and posting the new link for work orders at the beginning of the year, but until then please continue to use NetFacilities. All open work orders will be transferred to the new system as well so there is no need to resubmit current requests. Please reach out to Brenda Taylor at [email protected] if you have any questions.

On Display from the Averett Archives

Blount Library has two festive displays for the holidays.

In the large case is a collection of Christmas card art from former Carson Davenport, who was an art professor at Averett from 1942 to 1969.

In the small case is an assortment of Averett Christmas ornaments, some dating back to the late 1990s (and therefore still bearing the name “Averett College”).

If you are in need of a mental break as the semester winds down, please drop by and take a look at the displays. And, if the Davenport display is your cup of tea, there are fifteen other prints and paintings currently hanging on the walls of the library’s upper floor.

For more information, click HERE.

2023 W-2s Distribution Information

The payroll department will be preparing for the 2023 W-2 Wage and Tax Statements. The form W-2 is an annual form that reports your federal and state wages and other tax information required by federal and state agencies. It is also used by the Social Security Administration as a verification document to ensure individuals are properly credited for future Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Sign up to receive your W-2 electronically

If you have already consented to receive your W-2 electronically, no action is required. To sign up for electronic W-2 for 2023:

Log-in to Paylocity Employee Self-Service.

Choose W-2 Distribution Method and add the document type: W-2.

Change the drop-down menu to “Yes” for online.

You will begin to receive your W-2 electronically each year. If you choose to receive your W-2 electronically, you will not receive a mailed copy of your form W-2.

Electronic W-2 benefits:

Electronic W-2 access allows earlier access to your information than if mailed.

Reduce the amount of personal information, including Social Security number that is distributed through U.S. mail.

No longer worry about lost mail.

Print your W-2 as many times as needed as well as prior year W-2 forms.

View online, download PDF to your computer, or print.

Payroll Deadline

The last pay date of 2023 is Dec. 29. All timecards must be submitted by employees and approved by supervisors no later than 9 a.m. on Dec. 22. The business office will be in the office on Friday, Dec. 22 to process payroll due to the banking holidays.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit, or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

Tuition Remission Forms

If you are registered or planning to register for Spring 2024 classes under the Tuition Remission benefit, make sure to complete a Tuition Remission form now. It is available HERE or on the AU intranet.

Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Tuition Exchange Opportunities

Averett University holds membership in two tuition exchanges where eligible employees and their eligible dependents may apply for admission to hundreds of member colleges who offer a full tuition cost exchange or a percentage of the tuition in the exchange. Navigate their web sites and see for yourself. The opportunities are wonderful as some schools offer undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs on the exchange. The web sites are tuitionexchange.org and cic.edu. Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] for additional information.

Preparing for a Healthy New Year

We hope everyone was able to relieve some stress tracking mindfulness time during our stress-less challenge. Though it is a fun time of the year, it can be quite stressful. Keep your eyes peeled for the roll out of our new and improved wellness portal coming Jan. 1. We will have further details for you upon our return in the new year.

Happy Holidays.

This is the final CoffeeBreak of 2023. We will resume publication on Wednesday, Jan. 3.