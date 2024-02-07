Averett University CoffeeBreak 2-7-2024

Posted on February 7th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Stevens Inducted into WNY Chapter of USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Meg Stevens, Averett University’s vice president, director of athletics and campus operations, was one of 12 members inducted into the Western New York Chapter of USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame on Feb. 3.

Stevens, who is in her 11th year at Averett, previously served as Buffalo State’s women’s lacrosse head coach for 11 seasons from 2003-13, where she accumulated an overall record of 109-65 (.626) and led the Bengals to the SUNYAC postseason in six of her last eight seasons as coach. In 2012, she led her squad to its first-ever NCAA playoff berth, including a first round victory and an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16.

For the full release, click HERE.

Dr. Kautzman Involved with City Bus Program

Dr. Anna Kautzman, assistant professor of business and finance, serves as chair of the City of Danville’s Transportation Advisory Board. Earlier this week, she and other members of the board unveiled a new bus wrap celebrating local Black history.

Members of the Transportation Advisory Committee selected 13 members of the community that have made a difference in Danville and have not been previously featured. The honorees fit the theme of “Honor the Past, Embrace the Future” and highlight the educational, entrepreneurial and barrier-breaking figures. The vehicle with the Black History Month bus wrap will be placed on different fixed-route bus runs. This bus can be viewed at Danville’s Transfer Center at 515 Spring St. during scheduled service breaks at 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

We are grateful for Dr. Kautzman’s contributions to this important work. For more information about the Black History Month bus wrap, click HERE. To view a video of the ceremony, click HERE.

Poetry Event

Join Spiritual Life’s Creative Faith club for a time of exploring and writing poetry. Meet at Blount Chapel at 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Feb 8. See you there.

Upcoming Athletics Events

National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic

Averett Athletics will be hosting an afterschool Youth Clinic for young girls (grades 3-8) on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This event will be held on Averett’s Main Campus in Carrington Gym starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free. Please contact [email protected] if you are interested in attending.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is an annual celebration that inspires girls and women to play and be active while recognizing the influence of sport participation has for women and girls of all ages.

Men’s Basketball Bleed Blue Game (Senior Day)

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Hampden-Sydney

Gear Sales & Give-a-Ways

Wrestling Bleed Blue Dual

Thursday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. vs. Roanoke College

Gear Sales & Give-a-Ways

Valentine’s Day Fellowship

Join your colleagues for some Valentine’s Day Fellowship at the President’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and heart-themed goodies will be served. RSVP to [email protected].

Announcing a Virginia529 Webinar coming soon

The new year is a great time to look at ways you can save for education.

Get to know Invest529 – a savings tool that helps you or a loved one prepare for the future. In this webinar, you’ll learn about the uses of an Invest529 account and the tax advantages that come with it. Join the HR team and Virginia529 for a special webinar on February 22, at noon.

As a bonus just for attending the webinar, you’ll receive an exclusive offer – a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account. You’ll also have the chance to win a $50 Target gift card that will be given away at the end of the session.

** Sign up to reserve your spot **

The Virginia529 program may be used in conjunction with the tuition exchange for eligible employees. Contact Kathie Tune, [email protected] for additional information.

New Employees, Save The Date

Save the date for the Spring New Employee Orientation (NEO). Wednesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch included. The venue is set for the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

Punchbowl invitations have been sent…look for yours in your email.

Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected]

Bustard Award

Bustard Award Applications are available in the VPAA’s office or by email.

The award is for students who plan on attending graduate school in the fall. The Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study scholarship is open for applicants to apply. Those interested in applying for this scholarship need to email Debbie Pike at [email protected] for an application.

The deadline for applications is Monday, April 8 at noon.

Save the Date for ROAR 2024

Save the date for ROAR 2024. We are thrilled to announce the dates for our Registration, Orientation and Advising (ROAR) sessions. Mark your calendars and save the dates for these engaging and informative sessions that will set the stage for a successful 2024-2025 academic journey for our new students.

In-Person Sessions: Session I: Friday, May 24. Session II: Friday, June 28. Session III: Friday, July 19.

Virtual Sessions: Session I: Friday, May 10. Session II: Friday, July 26

For any questions or inquiries about ROAR, please reach out to Kameron Morris, assistant director of student involvement.

Counseling Services February Workshops

Counseling Services has a variety of fun mental health boosting programming for students this semester. Anna Hall, counselor intern, will be having a campus partner event and corresponding workshops each month on topics like self-love, healthy relationships, managing social anxiety and more. Check out the flyer for February workshops. All workshops will be on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m.

Also, keep an eye out for Torri Williams in the Cougar Den during lunch time this semester. She will be coordinating efforts with Anna as well as Teresa Barker in Health Services by having information and resources on related topics at a table near the check-in area. She will be in the Cougar Den on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from noon-1 p.m.

We plan to have therapy dogs again this semester, so be sure to send students to the Student Success Center on Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, March 13, April 10 and during De-Stress Fest on Reading Day, April 24, between 2-4 p.m. Stay tuned for more programming from Counseling & Health Services.

On Display from the Averett Archives

In honor of Black History Month, Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of archival displays with an exploration of “Integration at Averett.”

In 1968, after finally signed the “Assurance of Compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Averett admitted its first African American students. Over the next several years, dozens of black students would enroll, slowly increasing their presence on campus one step at a time: integrating the classrooms, then the dorms, then student organizations, graduation ceremonies, sports and publications.

Faculty, staff and students are welcome to drop by any time during the month of February and look at the display on the main floor of Blount Library.

Please also visit the library blog to read more about the early days of integration at Averett.

https://averett.libguides.com/blog/Integration

Mary B. Blount Library Hosts Valentine’s Craft

Join us on Feb. 8-9 for a one-on-one paper rose tutorial. This Valentine’s craft is a perfect, thoughtful gesture for anyone this season. Click HERE or visit Calendly – Jessie Ross to book your appointment. All materials will be provided. Please direct any questions to [email protected].

How to Locate your W-2 in Paylocity

On the Paylocity Website

Open Paylocity

Type in your Name

Go to Self-Service

Go to the Pay card (next to Announcements)

Check to see if you are signed up for a paperless version…see Paperless

Click More and in the drop-down box click Tax Forms

Follow the prompts to download, password protect, etc.

On the Paylocity App:

Login

Go to full menu

Choose Pay

Click on Tax Forms (far right)

Click 2023.

Questions? Contact Kristi Phillips at [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at (877) 435-2489. Click HERE to schedule a virtual visit with Tom Siebers.

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] for additional information.

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]