Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-13-2024

Posted on March 13th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 15, for a Wednesday, March 20, publication.

Mission Review & Renewal

As we embark on the journey of reviewing and renewing the Averett University mission statement, we invite you to participate actively in this important process. Your insights and perspectives are valuable in shaping Averett’s future direction.

To gather your input effectively, we have created a survey where you can list key words or phrases that you believe should be reflected in our mission statement. Your participation is greatly appreciated.

To access the survey, click HERE.

Spring Fling Week

Events:

Wednesday, March 13:

Late Night Silent Headphone Party (MPR, 9-11 p.m.)

Thursday, March 14:

Bowling Night (Riverside Lanes, 6-9 p.m.)

Spirit Day Themes:

Thursday: Soccer Mom vs BBQ Dad

Dress like a soccer mom or BBQ dad

Friday: Blue and Gold Day

Wear your favorite Averett gear or blue/gold

Averett University Holiday Calendar – 2024-25

The Averett University holiday calendar has been confirmed and University holidays will also be listed on the Averett website calendar.

The University Holiday Calendar is as follows:

Independence Day – Thursday, July 4 & Friday July 5

Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2

Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 28 & Friday, Nov. 29

Holiday Break – Monday, Dec. 23 – Friday, Jan. 3

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, Jan. 20

Good Friday – Friday, April 18

Memorial Day – Monday, May 26

Juneteenth – Thursday, June 19

Feel free to contact Human Resources Director Kathie Tune at [email protected] or (434) 791-7106 with questions or for additional information.

Online FERPA and Title IX/Harassment Training

Averett has once again partnered with Get Inclusive to provide online training to employees. All employees will receive an email during the week of March 11 with instructions for completing Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) training and Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX training. Employees are required to complete FERPA training and encouraged to complete Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX training by April 15.

POO! Don’t Let Cancer Scare You

On Saturday, March 16, join the UVA Cancer Center and VCU Cancer Center for FREE brunch and real talk about colon cancer. This session will bring awareness, share the impact in the Danville area and share ways you can take care of your colon health.

The event is from 9 a.m.-noon at the Institute for Advance Learning and Research. We will leave the CCECC at 8:30 a.m. If you are interested in attending and need transportation, please complete the form HERE.

Springtime Fellowship

Join your colleagues for some Springtime Fellowship at the President’s Office on Monday, March 18 at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and spring themed goodies will be served. RSVP to [email protected]

Student Internship Panel Session

This career session will be a panel of students who have participated in an internship or job shadowing experience either in fall 2023 or spring 2024. Come support these students and their career exploration.

Where: MPR

When: Wednesday, March 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Feel free to contact me should you have any questions. (Dr. Jennifer Penland – [email protected])

Passport and Study Abroad Drive

On Thursday, March 21, Averett University’s Study Abroad office is hosting a Passport Drive on-campus for all students and staff in Jut’s Café from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To register for this event, please click HERE.

In addition, Averett’s Study Abroad partner CEA CAPA Education Abroad will be available for on-site advising for students (plus some special promos).

An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications.

Visit the U.S. State Department for required forms due when you apply in-person.

Passport photo service available on-site (free). Refreshments available.

New Arts-in-Action Lecture Series Premieres

Please join us on Thursday, March 21, for the new Arts-in-Action Lecture Series. The inaugural event will feature a conversation with graphic novelists Joel Christian Gill and Andrew Aydin, discussing their works. Moderated by Nate Hester, the lecture will begin at 6 p.m. in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center Lobby. The event is free and open to all students, faculty, staff and University community members.

Joe Jencks to Visit Averett

Noted performer Joe Jencks will visit Averett University, Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22. On Thursday at 11:45 a.m., Jencks will present a workshop and talk on folk music, social justice and civil rights. On Friday at 3 p.m., Jencks will have a music production workshop for music students and anyone interested. Later that evening, Jencks will have a performance at 7 p.m.. All three events will take place in Blount Chapel.

Softball Gold Rush Game

Softball Gold Rush Game

Saturday, March 23, 1 & 3 p.m. vs. Shenandoah University

Gear Sales

Give-a-Ways

On Display from the Averett Archives

This semester, the archival display series at Mary B. Blount Library has been exploring issues related to student life, from the academic (assigned readings) to the cultural (integration). This month, please enjoy a foray into student recreation with “Video Gaming at Averett.”

Campus digital gaming dates back at least to 1983, when numerous arcade cabinets were installed in the Bottom Inn – a student center in the bottom floor of Bishop Hall. In the forty years since, gaming has moved from an exclusively recreational activity to an aspect of both classroom education and varsity competition.

Faculty, staff and students are welcome to drop by the main floor of Blount Library any time during the month of March to look at a display of photos, artifacts and ephemera related to video gaming on campus during the past 40 years.

Please also visit the library blog to read more about the cultural history of gaming on campus.

Averett Bookstore is Hiring

Averett University Bookstore is hiring both full-time and part-time associates. Follow the LINK and search for Averett University Bookstore, Danville, Va.

Martinsville Speedway Offer to Averett Employees

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Counseling & Health Services Spring 2024 Events

Please share with your students. Counseling & Health Services has afternoon and evening programming tailored to the needs of Averett students. These events are educational and provide students with useful tools for coping with stress, building confidence in social situations and their overall health and wellness. We also have a Health Fair and another Blood Drive in the works as well. Stay tuned for more details.

Anna Hall (Counselor Intern) will facilitate two groups: one to help students get a good night’s sleep and the other to help with social anxiety. Groups are held on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. in Bishop 302.

Inaugural Black Alumni Reunion

The inaugural Black Alumni Reunion at Averett University will be held Saturday, April 6, and promises a day filled with inspiration, connection and celebration.

One of the unique features of the reunion is the opportunity for alumni to connect with current students, faculty and staff. Alumni can share their stories, offer advice and establish connections with the next generation of Averett scholars to foster mentorship and create a sense of community across different generations of Averett students.

All Averett students and employees are welcomed and encouraged to attend. Click HERE for the full schedule.

The Virginia Private Colleges Benefit Consortium

https://www.vpcbc.org/

Over the past two decades, the Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) has experienced remarkable growth and evolution. The Consortium has become a trusted provider of health insurance and benefits for a select group of private colleges in Virginia. Through their dedication and adaptability, VPCBC has established strong partnerships and tailored offerings to meet the unique needs of their member institutions.

Take a few minutes to navigate the web site for information about the VPCBC. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form

CCECC Service-Learning Definition:

Service-learning is an experiential learning method that goes beyond volunteerism by creating course-based, credit-bearing, educational experiences in which students:

1. Participate in an organized service activity that meets identified community needs.

2. Reflects on the service activity in such a way as to gain further understanding of course content, a broader appreciation of the discipline and an enhanced sense of personal values and civic responsibility.

Please complete THIS FORM if you are interested in creating a service-learning project in your fall 2024 course. The project does not have to be planned already.

This form does not bind you to teaching a service-learning class and only indicates that you have interest. April Love-Loveless will follow up with more information. Feel free to contact April with any questions at [email protected].

Save the Date for the Faculty/Staff and Retiree Appreciation Program

Thursday, May 2, Noon to 1:15 p.m., Carrington Gym

Look for your Punchbowl Invitation to the Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Event in your email in a few weeks. Contact Kathie Tune for additional information [email protected]

NEO was a Huge Success Thanks to all of You

We so appreciate all of the time and talents that are shared at the program and for the support of supervisors who support the attendance at the event. And a big thank you for all of the attendees, your presence is a wonderful commitment that ensures the success of the New Employee Orientation. And remember to complete the survey.

How to Locate your W-2 in Paylocity

On the Paylocity Website

Open Paylocity

Type in your Name

Go to Self-Service

Go to the Pay card (next to Announcements)

Check to see if you are signed up for a paperless version…see Paperless

Click More and in the drop-down box click Tax Forms

Follow the prompts to download, password protect, etc.

On the Paylocity App:

Login

Go to full menu

Choose Pay

Click on Tax Forms (far right)

Click 2023.

Questions? Contact Kristi Phillips at [email protected]

The Great Colleges to Work for Survey is in Your Email

Please look for the survey link in your email from ModernThink. You will also be receiving reminders throughout the survey period. Thank you for supporting the opportunity to offer your input and comments. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune [email protected]

Important Links

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One) – one.telushealth.com

Great Colleges to Work For website – www.GreatCollegesProgram.com

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

See the attached file to get some tips on how to navigate the portal, and of course, if you have any questions please reach out.

Email: [email protected]

Wellness Portal Link: Click Here