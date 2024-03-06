Averett University CoffeeBreak 3-6-2024

Posted on March 6th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 8, for a Wednesday, March 13, publication.

Online FERPA and Title IX/Harassment Training

Averett has once again partnered with Get Inclusive to provide online training to employees. All employees will receive an email during the week of March 11 with instructions for completing Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) training and Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX training. Employees are required to complete FERPA training and encouraged to complete Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX training by April 15.

POO! Don’t Let Cancer Scare You

On Saturday, March 16, join the UVA Cancer Center and VCU Cancer Center for FREE brunch and real talk about colon cancer. This session will bring awareness, share the impact in the Danville area and share ways you can take care of your colon health.

The event is from 9 a.m.-noon at the Institute for Advance Learning and Research. We will leave the CCECC at 8:30 a.m. If you are interested in attending and need transportation, please complete the form HERE.

Springtime Fellowship

Join your colleagues for some Springtime Fellowship at the President’s Office on Monday, March 18 at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and spring themed goodies will be served. RSVP to [email protected]

Passport and Study Abroad Drive

Averett Study Abroad is hosting a passport booth on-campus for all students and staff! An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications and renewals.

– Visit the U.S. State Department for required forms due when you apply in-person.

– Passport photo service available on-site (free).

– Learn about study abroad programs from our program sponsor.

– Plus… raffles, games and snacks.

On Display from the Averett Archives

This semester, the archival display series at Mary B. Blount Library has been exploring issues related to student life, from the academic (assigned readings) to the cultural (integration). This month, please enjoy a foray into student recreation with “Video Gaming at Averett.”

Campus digital gaming dates back at least to 1983, when numerous arcade cabinets were installed in the Bottom Inn – a student center in the bottom floor of Bishop Hall. In the forty years since, gaming has moved from an exclusively recreational activity to an aspect of both classroom education and varsity competition.

Faculty, staff and students are welcome to drop by the main floor of Blount Library any time during the month of March to look at a display of photos, artifacts and ephemera related to video gaming on campus during the past 40 years.

Please also visit the library blog to read more about the cultural history of gaming on campus.

Virginia Department of Health Needs Survey

To take the survey, click HERE

Martinsville Speedway Offer to Averett Employees

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Producing Purposeful AI Prompts

On behalf of the AI Committee, this month’s professional development topic is “Producing Purposeful AI Prompts.” Dr. Slade Lellock, assistant professor in the department of sociology and criminal justice, invites you to a short presentation on effective prompt-writing practices for use with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools. The presentation provides tips for improving clarity, precision and creativity. Lastly, the presentation includes a hands-on demonstration on how to use ChatGPT itself as your own “prompt engineer.” Please follow the link provided to view the demonstration. If you have any questions about AI in higher education or requests for topics, please contact Leslie Kapuchuck ([email protected]).

Click HERE for the demonstration.

Counseling & Health Services Spring 2024 Events

Please share with your students. Counseling & Health Services has afternoon and evening programming tailored to the needs of Averett students. These events are educational and provide students with useful tools for coping with stress, building confidence in social situations and their overall health and wellness. We also have a Health Fair and another Blood Drive in the works as well. Stay tuned for more details.

Inaugural Black Alumni Reunion

The inaugural Black Alumni Reunion at Averett University will be held Saturday, April 6, and promises a day filled with inspiration, connection and celebration.

One of the unique features of the reunion is the opportunity for alumni to connect with current students, faculty and staff. Alumni can share their stories, offer advice and establish connections with the next generation of Averett scholars to foster mentorship and create a sense of community across different generations of Averett students.

All Averett students and employees are welcomed and encouraged to attend. Click HERE for the full schedule.

How to Locate your W-2 in Paylocity

On the Paylocity Website

Open Paylocity

Type in your Name

Go to Self-Service

Go to the Pay card (next to Announcements)

Check to see if you are signed up for a paperless version…see Paperless

Click More and in the drop-down box click Tax Forms

Follow the prompts to download, password protect, etc.

On the Paylocity App:

Login

Go to full menu

Choose Pay

Click on Tax Forms (far right)

Click 2023.

Questions? Contact Kristi Phillips at [email protected]

SIS Workday for OIRE and RO

Every Monday until the launch of our new student information system, key members of critical areas (Cheryl Dalton/Dana Mehalko (IORE) and Kristi Gilliam /Ashley Bowman (RO)) will be spending the workday on all things SIS-related. All requests and emails will be responded to the following business day.

While they may be unavailable via phone, office visit or email on Mondays, should you need immediate assistance please reach out to the following members of their staff:

Registrar’s Office

Kriston Clayton, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x15612

Chris Molina, Assistant Registrar, at [email protected] or x17231

Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Research

Richard Mills, Data Reporting Specialist, [email protected]

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the links below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University Aeronautics (5 min) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKzhS7g1rrg

Averett University Aeronautics (30 sec) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1MFDusJJQQ

Averett Bookstore Hours

Bookstore Hours Spring Break

Wednesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday Closed

Important Links

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One) – one.telushealth.com

Great Colleges to Work For website – www.GreatCollegesProgram.com

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Have you sign up/into the new wellness portal?

See the attached file for instructions. Also, if you need any assistance during these steps, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Email: [email protected]

Wellness Portal Link: AU Wellness Portal