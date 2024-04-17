Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-17-2024

Posted on April 17th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 19, for a Wednesday, April 24, publication.

New Student Login Procedure for Wi-Fi

Students received the following to their student email last week. Please reiterate with them the importance of completing this process in a timely fashion to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of services.

Dear Student,

Averett University has adopted a new web application management tool, Okta, to enhance the security of our data. This integration means that you can access most of the University applications you frequently use from a single, secure homepage with features like multi-factor authentication and single sign-on.

You will be receiving a new username and temporary password this weekend to create an account with Okta. Once completed, this same login will immediately be used for Colleague Student Self-Service and the University Wi-Fi (AU Secure) moving forward.

Please watch your student email account in order to enroll immediately after receiving your username and temporary password.

What you will need:

Access to a smart phone or SMS-capable phone

Access to a web browser

Should you have any questions or concerns, call, visit or submit a ticket to the IT Helpdesk.

Averett University IT Helpdesk

434-791-5720

Davenport 102

Submit a Ticket: https://ithelpdesk.averett.edu

Pre-Graduation Fellowship

Please join your colleagues for pre-graduation fellowship at the President’s Office on Thursday, April 18 at 8:30 a.m. We look forward to seeing you there! RSVP please, to [email protected].

Upcoming Musical Events at Averett

Averett University’s Arts@Averett series invites you to join us for multiple music events in Pritchett Auditorium.

The Averett Symphonic Band Spring Concert will take place on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m., as they present symphonic classics and works from contemporary composers. This event is free and open to all.

The Averett Show Choir will present their “Dancing Queens & Kings” performance on Tuesday, April 23, at 7 p.m. The 45-minute musical review will showcase the music of ABBA, Lady Gaga, Queen and more. This event is free for Averett University faculty, staff and students. Tickets are available for purchase online at: https://averett.booktix.com/dept/main/e/SC

The Averett Singers’ Spring Concert: “Words Matter” will take place on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. The musical message of the show will highlight how we each have an impact upon each other, and how music speaks to us in times of trial. Selections include poetry, folk tunes and other musical compositions. The concert is free, and all are welcome to attend

Nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards

Nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Friday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m. Criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination is listed at the top of the nomination form.

Please note, you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member. Once the criteria has been reviewed, please use this link for the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. If there are any issues accessing this form please email [email protected].

Chaplain Sean’s Ordination

Students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Chaplain Sean Timmons’ ordination. The service will be held on Sunday, April 21, at 4 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church with a reception to follow.

Spring Late-Night Breakfast Engagement Opportunity

The Student Government Association and Cougars Activities Board are excited to host the highly anticipated late-night breakfast for students on Wednesday, April 24. From 10 p.m. until midnight, students will convene at the Cougar Den to connect and refuel in preparation for their final exams.

To ensure the success of this semester’s late-night breakfast, we are seeking your assistance. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to interact with students and contribute by volunteering your time. If you’re interested in volunteering, please click HERE to complete the form by Monday, April 22.

For more information or questions, please get in touch with Morgan Dearing ([email protected]).

Graduation Information for May 2024 Commencement

Spring 2024 Commencement will be held outside on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Inclement Weather

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the gym at E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony. Students will be notified by Averett email of any changes.

Tickets

Graduates will receive notification on the number of tickets available once the window for graduation applications have closed.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

IMPORTANT DATE: April 21 – Last day to APPLY for graduation. Students will still receive a $50 late fee from April 5-21. All students planning to graduate must apply to officially graduate.

For questions, contact Interim University Registrar Ashley Bowman at [email protected] or by phone at 434-791-7235. All of this information and more can be found on the Commencement webpage – https://www.averett.edu/academics/registrars-office/senior-year/.

Rental Book Check-in is Due April 30

Rental books are due no later than Tuesday, April 30. Please return rental books to avoid a non-returned rental fee. If returning books by mail please include name, phone number and email.

Save the Date for the Annual Faculty/Staff & Retiree Appreciation Luncheon

This year’s Faculty/Staff & Retiree Appreciation Luncheon will be Thursday, May 2, from noon-1:15 p.m. in Carrington Gym.

Invitations to our annual end of year Faculty/Staff & Retiree Appreciation Luncheon program are in your email. Please RSVP this very special event for meal planning and seating. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune [email protected]

AI Resource Recap

The AI Committee would like to share a recap of this semester’s resources for all things AI. Please view the VIDEOS and AI Resources for Education for information about the uses of AI and how they can help you in your daily work.

If you have any questions or suggestions on future subjects for videos or training please contact the AI Committee via Leslie Kapuchuk at [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you.

Important Links

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One) – one.telushealth.com

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the links below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University Criminal Justice Video

Averett Online – Criminal Justice (60 Second) (youtube.com)

As it begins to warm up, it is a great time to get outside and start your wellness journey.

See the linked PDF for instructions on different challenges offered in the Averett Wellness Portal.

Email: [email protected]

PDF – HA-Challenges