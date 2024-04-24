Averett University CoffeeBreak 4-24-2024

Posted on April 24th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 26, for a Wednesday, May 1, publication.

Averett Singers’ Spring Concert

The Averett Singers’ Spring Concert: “Words Matter” will take place tonight, Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. The musical message of the show will highlight how we each have an impact upon each other, and how music speaks to us in times of trial. Selections include poetry, folk tunes and other musical compositions. The concert is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Pre-Summer Faculty & Staff Forum

Join us for an illuminating Pre-Summer Faculty & Staff Forum, offering valuable insights into the dynamic landscape of higher education. Learn more about the latest trends and shifts impacting colleges and universities and engage in thought-provoking discussion on ways we individually and collectively navigate in response.

Our facilitator for the session will be Emma Jones, Executive VP, Credo Higher Education who is passionate about changing the prevailing narratives about higher education by inspiring innovation and action among our institutions.

Please confirm your plans to attend to Mary Sullivan in the President’s Office at [email protected], or by calling 434-791-5671.

Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Luncheon

Thank you for sending your responses to the Punchbowl invitation. John Willard needs a final count so please respond by midday Friday, April 26. Thank you, Kathie Tune [email protected].

Rental Book Check-in is Due April 30

Rental books are due no later than Tuesday, April 30. Please return rental books to avoid a non-returned rental fee. If returning books by mail please include name, phone number and email.

Graduation Information for May 2024 Commencement

Spring 2024 Commencement will be held outside on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Inclement Weather

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the gym at E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony. Students will be notified by Averett email of any changes.

Tickets

Graduates will receive 10 tickets for the ceremony. That number will decrease to eight tickets if the event is moved inside due to weather.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

For questions, contact Interim University Registrar Ashley Bowman at [email protected] or by phone at 434-791-7235. All of this information and more can be found on the Commencement webpage – https://www.averett.edu/academics/registrars-office/senior-year/.

Averett University Announces NASA Pioneer as 2024 Commencement Speaker

Averett University is set to celebrate its spring 2024 commencement exercises. On Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m., more than 200 graduating students will be honored at the ceremony.

Retired NASA pioneer Dr. Gregory L. Robinson ’93 will deliver the commencement address outdoors from Daly Field in the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

Robinson, who earned a Master of Science degree in business administration from Averett University in 1993, is best-known as the turnaround leader of the James Webb Space Telescope. Robinson is credited with transforming a program that was billions over budget and years behind schedule into one of NASA’s greatest achievements of the 21st century.

Faculty/Staff Commencement Tickets

Faculty and staff planning on attending the Averett University 2024 Commencement must have a ticket to attend. To obtain a ticket, please email Debbie Pike at [email protected].

A Celebration of Greg Robinson

The Danville Science Center is hosting a presentation and celebration of Dr. Gregory Robinson, retired NASA official and 1993 Averett University graduate on Thursday, May 2 from 7-8 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. This is a free event. To register, click the link below.

Greg Robinson Celebration | Danville Science Center | Things to Do (smv.org)

Senior Toast

Graduating members of the Class of 2024 are cordially invited to participate in a champagne toast to celebrate their achievement of their bachelor’s degree and commencement from Averett University.

Thursday, May 2, 2024

5-6 p.m.

Dr. Tiffany Franks’ Home

(500 Hawthorne Drive)

Light refreshments will be served. A non-alcoholic option for the toast will also be available. Dress is business casual.

BSN & ABSN Pinning Ceremony

Experience the pride and joy of Averett University’s BSN & ABSN Pinning Ceremony. Witness the culmination of hard work and dedication as our nursing students embark on their next chapter. Join us Friday, May 3, at 9 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for this heartwarming celebration and be inspired by the future healthcare heroes. If you are unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed using the link HERE.

Collaborative Career Expo Event

A big “THANK YOU” to all of our Averett University students who participated in the Collaborative CTE Career Expo event last Thursday afternoon held at the Institute of Advanced Learning & Research. This unique and inaugural event provided the opportunity for students to showcase their programs and individual skillsets to various local and regional employers.

Averett Students in the Art Crawl

On Saturday, April 20, Averett University students participated in the Art in the Old West End Art Crawl. The event showcased the work of numerous artists in the region. The Averett Art House was one of the stops on the crawl

New Student Login Procedure for Wi-Fi

It is very important that students complete this process in a timely fashion to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of services.

Should students have any questions or concerns, have them call, visit or submit a ticket to the IT Helpdesk.

Averett University IT Helpdesk

434-791-5720

Davenport 102

Submit a Ticket: https://ithelpdesk.averett.edu

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the links below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University Promo Video

Averett University (30 Second) (youtube.com)

Important Links

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One) – one.telushealth.com

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).