Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-1-2024

Graduation Update

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Averett University 2024 Commencement has been moved indoors to the E. Stuart James Grant Center. Graduation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. Graduates will now receive eight (8) tickets due to limited seating. Detailed information about rehearsal check-in, ticket information, graduation day check-in and guest check-in is listed here .

Retired NASA pioneer Dr. Gregory L. Robinson ’93 will deliver the commencement address.

To view a livestream of the ceremony, click HERE.

Faculty and staff planning on attending the Averett University 2024 Commencement must have a ticket to attend. To obtain a ticket, please email Debbie Pike at [email protected].

ODAC Women’s Tennis Tournament

Averett will host an ODAC Women’s Tennis Tournament match at the Averett Tennis Courts.

Wednesday, May 1, 2 p.m. – No. 2 Averett vs. No. 7 Virginia Wesleyan

Pre-Summer Faculty & Staff Forum

Join us for an illuminating Pre-Summer Faculty & Staff Forum, offering valuable insights into the dynamic landscape of higher education. Learn more about the latest trends and shifts impacting colleges and universities and engage in thought-provoking discussion on ways we individually and collectively navigate in response.

Our facilitator for the session will be Emma Jones, Executive VP, Credo Higher Education who is passionate about changing the prevailing narratives about higher education by inspiring innovation and action among our institutions.

Please confirm your plans to attend to Mary Sullivan in the President’s Office at [email protected], or by calling 434-791-5671.

A Celebration of Greg Robinson

The Danville Science Center is hosting a presentation and celebration of Dr. Gregory Robinson, retired NASA official and 1993 Averett University graduate on Thursday, May 2 from 7-8 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. This is a free event. To register, click the link below.

Greg Robinson Celebration | Danville Science Center | Things to Do (smv.org)

Senior Toast

Graduating members of the Class of 2024 are cordially invited to participate in a champagne toast to celebrate their achievement of their degrees and commencement from Averett University.

Thursday, May 2, 2024

5-6 p.m.

Dr. Tiffany Franks’ Home

(500 Hawthorne Drive)

Light refreshments will be served. A non-alcoholic option for the toast will also be available. Dress is business casual.

BSN & ABSN Pinning Ceremony

Experience the pride and joy of Averett University’s Nurse Pinning Ceremony. Witness the culmination of hard work and dedication as our nursing students embark on their next chapter. Join us Friday, May 3, at 9 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for this heartwarming celebration and be inspired by the future healthcare heroes. If you are unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed using the link HERE.

Account Sign-up for Enterprise SurveyMonkey

We are taking account requests for Averett’s new enterprise survey tool, SurveyMonkey. Please use this LINK to sign up. SurveyMonkey replaces LimeSurvey which is no longer supported.

Information Technology manages SurveyMonkey’s administration and account support. The enterprise version of SurveyMonkey includes user support in the form of a SurveyMonkey Help Center to browse help topics, 24/7 email support, chat and phone support Mon-Fri from 3 a.m.-8 p.m. EST.

Request an account now to enjoy this platform’s ability to create customizable surveys or ones from templates. Use advanced analytical tools to drive actionable insights and create custom dashboards with the data to download into a variety of presentation formats. Contact Tahsha Harmon with questions at [email protected].

Questions Concerning Your Health Benefits Plans and Program Options?

Good news is here for you…https://www.vpcbc.org/about-us

The Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium launched their new website a few months ago and it has a ton of information for those enrolled in Averett’s plans or eligible to be enrolled. Averett has Plans 4 and 7 from which to choose for health care benefits.

Take a look and send them your review of the website…more needed? Just enough? Or too much? They welcome your feedback.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the links below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University Equestrian Video

Averett University – Equestrian Program (60 Second) (youtube.com)

May is Employee Health and Fitness Month

The month of May is Employee Health and Fitness Month. What a great month to start tracking some health and fitness goals through the trackers in our Averett Wellness Portal. See the attached PDF for instructions on how to access said trackers.

Veterans Mental Health Awareness Walking Challenge & Additional Eating Challenge

Averett community, please consider joining Allen Carter (Security Officer) and friends in a walking challenge this May to bring awareness to the mental health challenges many Veterans face. The challenge is simple, just walk 2 miles a day or 62 miles in 31 days. Sign up at https://mission22.com/challenges/

As an added challenge, you might consider giving up “junk food” as well. Maybe the “new” has worn off your New Year’s Resolution and you need a reset. Here are some suggestions of foods to eliminate: sweets and other highly processed foods like chips, Nutella, ice cream, butter, white rice, bread, potatoes, pasta and fried food. If you have any questions about either challenge, stop Allen when you see him walking around on campus. He’s shooting for 500,000 steps in May.