Posted on April 9th, 2024 by Travis Dix

Averett University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Coordinator of Meetings and Events.

The Coordinator will be responsible for organizing and maintaining a University-wide calendar including all event and meeting spaces for multiple campuses through Brightly Event Management Software. The Coordinator must oversee revenue generation by successfully marketing event spaces for conferences, camps, meetings and multi-day events. The Coordinator will also be responsible for maintaining constant communication with University employees by hosting upcoming event planning sessions and post-event debriefs to identify areas of success and improvement.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and successful event management experience. Two years’ experience in event management, higher education or the hospitality field are preferred. Strong management skills, excellent customer service, computer/technology skills, strong oral and written communications skills and outstanding organizational abilities are essential.

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected].

Please Note: