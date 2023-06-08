Posted on June 8th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Development Officer will report to the Executive Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations/Director of the Averett Ascending Campaign and will assume primary responsibility for annual and mid-level giving for all annual philanthropical programs.

The Development Officer will progress and sustain an active portfolio of donor relationships to increase annual and leadership-level giving. Duties of the role will include: Identifying, cultivating, and stewarding individual prospects and active donors by completing 15 or more personal visits monthly. The job duties will also include the coordination, and planning of various fund-raising projects. Additionally, the Development Officer will oversee the implementation and reporting of annual giving engagements.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is required.

Higher education and/or non-profit experience preferred.

A track record of success in managing annual giving programs, securing leadership, and meeting fundraising goals.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Candidate should be a self-starter, who is proactive and goal-oriented with the ability to work autonomously, take initiative and make decisions.

Working knowledge of donor database systems; Raiser’s Edge software preferred.

Availability for periodic evening and weekend work is required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Duties

Provide thoughtful leadership and high-level support to the Vice President of Philanthropy and the Institutional Advancement team in formulating a strong action plan for cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of donors and prospects for annual and multi-year gifts.

Knowledge of advancement programs and annual, leadership, and major gift development, including prospect tracking systems and proper documentation standards.

Plan and execute annual giving plan solicitations as well as personal leadership solicitation strategies, leading to increased annual giving support and giving society participation.

Proven ability to analyze, plan, and meet deadlines.

Ability to travel extensively by both car and plane, often outside the university’s normal business hours.

Maintain computer records of contacts and solicitations, and implement stewardship activities as gifts and pledge payments are received.

Maintain personal development travel schedule, coordinate cultivation, solicitation and stewardship with Institutional Advancement.

Identify and cultivate a prospect pool of graduates and other key constituencies.

Work Schedule:

This is a salaried, exempt, professional-level position; hours are varied.

Demands of the Position

Extensive Travel Required

This position requires all of the following to be performed, with or without reasonable accommodations:

Use of computer and various software (word processing, spreadsheet, web-based) as well as other common office equipment such as telephone, copier, fax, printer, etc.

Comparing, synthesizing, computing, compiling, copying, and analyzing information

Speaking, hearing, and visual acuity is necessary

Physical activity will include grasping, reaching, keyboarding, and the ability to move items up to 25 pounds, such as a box of printer paper or office supplies with accommodation.

Submit: Letter of Interest, Qualifications, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: [email protected]

Selection Committee, c/o Melissa Wohlstein, Vice President of Philanthropy c/o Averett University

420 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

No phone calls please.

Review of candidates will begin immediately; applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The desired start time is June 2023.

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.