Posted on February 18th, 2022 by Travis Dix

General Custodian for HES Facilities at Averett University

Qualifications

High School Diploma or Equivalent preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment that requires attention to detail

Team focused and able to work well with other members of the team

Fully Vaccinated

Primary Responsibilities

Sweeping, dusting, dust mopping, damp mopping, vacuuming, extracting carpet, stripping and waxing floors, removing trash, recycling, cleaning and sanitizing restrooms and locker rooms, polishing outside area within 10 feet of entryways, washing windows, removal or snow and ice, cleaning of desks/walls/ furniture/ doors/ entry glass/ interior glass/counter tops/chalkboards/ whiteboards/blinds and light fixtures, and any other duties as directed by custodial supervisor or his/her designated representative.

Please Apply at: https://joblinkapply.com/joblink/6244/Job/Index/532426/

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.