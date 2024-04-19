Posted on April 19th, 2024 by Travis Dix

The Instructional Designer is responsible for designing, developing, implementing and evaluating effective academic course activities. This position will work with other Instructional Designers as well as faculty/educators and subject matter experts to analyze academic program and course needs and develop learning contents using different modalities/technologies. It will also support and implement evaluation measurement strategy to measure the value and impact of learning programs.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in education or design from an accredited university required. Master’s Degree in Instructional Design, Curriculum and Instruction, or Adult Education and Training preferred

3+ years of instructional design and development experience in a project-oriented academic environment

Experience developing educational programs that incorporate the following: Instructional Design, Learning Theory, Instructional Strategies, Evaluation Methodology, and Design of Interactive Courseware Products (Web or Computer-Based Training).

Experience with Learning Management Systems, preferably Canvas

Knowledge in designing and developing SCORM 1.2/2004 and AICC, and ADA compliant multimedia eLearning content desirable

Experience with HTML 5, CSS 3.0, JavaScript/JQuery, Adobe Creative Suite applications including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator desirable.

Primary Responsibilities

Apply adult learning theories and instructional design methodology to design and develop, with Subject Matter Experts, effective instructor-led online (wholly and hybrid) educational programs.

Work collaboratively with Averett Online Department Chairs and Program Directors on the planning and evaluation of online (wholly and hybrid) educational programs.

Research and evaluate emerging technologies to meet instructional goals as well as provide insight for future trends and functionality in eLearning.

Develop templates that will allow efficient authoring and presentation of eLearning content by educators across the system to ensure quality and consistency of educational materials with best practices in adult learning, Quality Matters, etc.

Manage the design, development, implementation, testing and evaluation of different instructional projects.

Serve as expert for educational design and development tools such as Articulate Storyline, Captivate, screen capture tools, video/audio production tools, Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, and vendor-specific tools that will enhance and individualize the course content delivery.

Collaborate with the Curriculum Services team to conduct pilot tests of courseware and revise (where possible) based upon data from pilot tests and other formative evaluations.

Conduct needs analysis, identify performance objectives, develop testing material, design documents and courseware scripts for educational content and lead design of more technically complex training programs, e.g., simulations.

Develop SCORM and ADA compliant eLearning courses using a variety of applications and tools.

Assist Director of Curriculum Services in supporting and implementing evaluation strategies to measure the value and impact of learning programs.

Provide support in integrating evaluation into operating processes and continuous improvement of the evaluation process.

Participate in the planning, development, and delivery of faculty development workshops and other activities in areas of instructional design as needed.

Submit the following to the Selection Committee at [email protected]:

Letter of Interest

Letter of Interest Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Work Sample from a previous course development

3 Professional References

Please note: