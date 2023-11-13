Instructor, Assistant, or Associate Professor in Sports Administration

Posted on November 13th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Health and Sports Science Department at Averett University is seeking a passionate and dedicated individual to join our faculty in the Health and Sport Science Department. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of our department, mentor students, and teach classes in the field of Sports Administration.

Qualifications

A master’s degree is required, a doctorate in Sport Administration, Sport Management or a related field is preferred.

Primary Responsibilities

Teaching:

Teach effectively undergraduate courses in the following content areas related to Sport Administration: sport management, risk management, sport event, diversity, equity and inclusion in sport and other related areas.

Develop and implement innovative and engaging curriculum that meets the needs of diverse learners.

Utilize effective teaching methodologies to facilitate student learning and success.

Student Engagement:

Provide academic advising , supervise internships and mentor undergraduate students pursuing a degree in Sports Administration and other majors within Health and Sports Science Department.

Foster a supportive and inclusive learning environment that will enable student success.

A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in education and research.

Service:

Serve on departmental, college, and university committees.

Participate in community outreach, service, and engagement activities.

Collaborate with other faculty members to advance the goals of the Health and Sports Science department.

Perform other duties as assigned by the VPAA.

Instructions to Candidates:

Send the following information to the Sport Administration Committee:

Cover Letter

CV

Statement of teaching philosophy

Contact information for three references

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.